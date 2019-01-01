EXTRA TIME: Tau's dreams come true while South Africa's captured by Messi and Ronaldo

The Champions League draw took place on Thursday night, but the fans are still excited about the event and looking forward to the action

South African football fans were even more interested in the draw this year, because of Percy Tau's upcoming participation in the competition with .

We can read on social media (posted below) how the Bafana Bafana star is excited his dreams came true.

"Dreams That You Dare To Dream Really Do Come True," Tau wrote on Twitter.

The former player now has Champions League matches against , PSG and to look forward to in the group stage.

Instead of feeling daunted by the challenge, Tau will savour the moment, for there are not many South Africans who've had the opportunity of playing against the best on the biggest club stage.

In the Tweets below, we can also witness how South African soccer fans continued to be captured by moments of the draw. They kept discussing and posting the highlights of the show on Friday.

Many players posted, liked and commented on the "friendly" moment between Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi. You can watch the video below, posted by Goal.

Then there are the likes of Banyana Banyana star Janine Van Wyk and legend Amanda Dlamini discussing Virgil van Dijk beating Messi and Ronaldo to the Uefa Player of the Year award.

The defender is tipped by Dlamini for the Ballon d'Or. Finally, let's not forget Eric Cantona's poetic speech. The less said about it, the easier it is for us.

You can watch and listen to the legend a few more times to figure out what he was talking about. Steve Komphela is not the only legend who requires the fans to produce a dictionary.

Eric Cantona has just won the 2019 UEFA President’s Award and accepted it with a speech that rivals the seagulls following the trawler. Thank you, Eric.

pic.twitter.com/pDqNiKaT5o — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) August 29, 2019

That little interview for Messi and Ronaldo missing each other was something special🥺🥺 2 GOATS with mutual respect between them🙏🏾🙌🏾 — Aubrey Ngoma (@aubreyngoma11) August 29, 2019

WOW 🤯

A defender actually won this award? It's a miracle 🙌 Especially being nominated alongside the best two players in the world. Defenders are often overlooked & it's about time that players in ALL positions get recognition for their outstanding performances 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/L4DADXfxfI — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) August 30, 2019

Is it still really a far fetched statement to make tipping van Dijk for Ballon D’or winner this year .?. 🧐🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/MquLFNOmuh — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) August 29, 2019

"It's great to be a part of the history of football. I am there, and of course, he is as well."



Ronaldo ❤ Messipic.twitter.com/O8qu70ttQM — Goal (@goal) August 29, 2019

Eric Cantona's speech was not surprising, in the same form as the seagulls and the trawler. The former Manchester United geniuses words were actually easy to understand but the only question I had is why he was saying this now and during the UCL draw? @ManUtd — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) August 29, 2019

Dreams That You Dare To Dream Really Do Come True 3️⃣5️⃣🇿🇦 #UCL 🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/a1OBvreREC — Percy Tau (@percymuzitau22) August 29, 2019

Percy Tau @percymuzitau22 club, Club Brugge is in UEFA Champions League Group A together with PSG, Real Madrid and Galatasaray

⭐️ GROUP A ⭐️



🇫🇷 Paris

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🇧🇪 Club Brugge

🇹🇷 Galatasaray #UCLdraw — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 29, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo: "My ambition is always the same." ⚽️💪



Will Juve win their group?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/g1QAEOF8TJ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 30, 2019