EXTRA TIME: Tau's dreams come true while South Africa's captured by Messi and Ronaldo

The Champions League draw took place on Thursday night, but the fans are still excited about the event and looking forward to the action

South African football fans were even more interested in the Champions League draw this year, because of Percy Tau's upcoming participation in the competition with Club Brugge.

We can read on social media (posted below) how the Bafana Bafana star is excited his dreams came true.

"Dreams That You Dare To Dream Really Do Come True," Tau wrote on Twitter.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player now has Champions League matches against Real Madrid, PSG and Galatasaray to look forward to in the group stage.

Instead of feeling daunted by the challenge, Tau will savour the moment, for there are not many South Africans who've had the opportunity of playing against the best on the biggest club stage.

In the Tweets below, we can also witness how South African soccer fans continued to be captured by moments of the draw. They kept discussing and posting the highlights of the show on Friday.

Many players posted, liked and commented on the "friendly" moment between Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi. You can watch the video below, posted by Goal.

Then there are the likes of Banyana Banyana star Janine Van Wyk and legend Amanda Dlamini discussing Virgil van Dijk beating Messi and Ronaldo to the Uefa Player of the Year award.

The Liverpool defender is tipped by Dlamini for the Ballon d'Or. Finally, let's not forget Eric Cantona's poetic speech. The less said about it, the easier it is for us.

You can watch and listen to the Manchester United legend a few more times to figure out what he was talking about. Steve Komphela is not the only legend who requires the fans to produce a dictionary.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

