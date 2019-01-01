EXTRA TIME: Stan Collymore - Nobody enters a stadium like South Africans at a World Cup
Banyana Banyana lost their opening game 3-1 against Spain in the Women's World Cup in France.
However the South African women's team won many admirers with their spirited performance against the Spanish.
They also impressed a former English Premier League star, Stan Collymore.
The former England international played alongside Robbie Fowler in an entertaining Liverpool side during the 1990s.
Collymore knows a thing or two about turning on the style on the field.
Here's what has to say about how South Africans enter stadiums:
Nobody, nobody enters a stadium like South Africans at a World Cup.— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 8, 2019
AMANDLA!! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/GxuuAYHAjB