Live Scores
African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: South Africa and England reacts to Leshabela's Leicester contract

Comments()
Leceister City
Surprisingly, there hasn't been much attention given to this up and coming football starlet back home in South Africa

Khanya Leshabela signed a professional contract for Leicester City, confirming a three-and-a-half year deal with the club on Tuesday.

In recent years it's been rare for a South African player to participate in the English Premier League. One of the difficulties is gaining a work permit.

Leshabela now has a good chance to be introduced into Leicester's first team at some point this season, and would hope to become a regular in the next year or two.

Editors' Picks

City's one of the best teams in the league from outside the top six clubs, so the competition will be difficult. Leshabela has come through the ranks from the year 2013, and has emerged from under the radar for South African followers.

A month ago the youngster bemoaned that none of the national team selectors is following his progress in England. His family has stated a desire for their son to represent Bafana Bafana in future, but if his stock rises, he could also get called up for England.

You will find that most Tweets and support for Leshabela has come from England, instead of South Africa.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Next article:
EXTRA TIME: How South Africa reacted to Kgatlana winning African Player of the Year
Next article:
Eriksen on Tottenham contract talks amid Real Madrid links: They know what I want!
Next article:
'No Messi means I have to rotate' - Benitez defends Newcastle changes
Next article:
A-League Review: Chianese sends Glory six clear at the summit
Next article:
Trophies in 2019 could raise Mohamed Salah to Eto'o, Yaya levels
Close