EXTRA TIME: South Africa and England reacts to Leshabela's Leicester contract

Surprisingly, there hasn't been much attention given to this up and coming football starlet back home in South Africa

Khanya Leshabela signed a professional contract for Leicester City, confirming a three-and-a-half year deal with the club on Tuesday.

In recent years it's been rare for a South African player to participate in the English Premier League. One of the difficulties is gaining a work permit.

Leshabela now has a good chance to be introduced into Leicester's first team at some point this season, and would hope to become a regular in the next year or two.

City's one of the best teams in the league from outside the top six clubs, so the competition will be difficult. Leshabela has come through the ranks from the year 2013, and has emerged from under the radar for South African followers.

A month ago the youngster bemoaned that none of the national team selectors is following his progress in England. His family has stated a desire for their son to represent Bafana Bafana in future, but if his stock rises, he could also get called up for England.

You will find that most Tweets and support for Leshabela has come from England, instead of South Africa.

After already being named in a first team squad this term, Khanya Leshabela is intent on going one step further – a senior debut for Leicester City 🦊



Hear from the #lcfc youngster ➡️ https://t.co/RAbnPDo1sG pic.twitter.com/cxhEg9cH78 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 8, 2019

“In every game, you’ve just got to be at it because the manager is watching. You’ve got to just keep impressing.” 👊

#lcfc youngster Khanya Leshabela outlines his hopes for the future after agreeing a new contract at King Power Stadium… — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 8, 2019

"I am hoping for the best that one day he will be called to play for his country" Desmond Leshabela Father of Khanya Leshabela who is currently playing for @LCFC #MSW @robertmarawa — Marawa Sport Worldwide (@MarawaSportShow) December 13, 2018

@MarawaSportShow Wow what a moment Khanya Leshabela finally being known by SA supporters let's hope he gets that Call up , I'm very very very happy with this interview — Just Prince (@PrinceSobayeni) December 13, 2018

"For me it's the dream (to play for @SAFA_net) No one has come to see me play" Khanya Leshabela @LCFC #MSW @robertmarawa — Marawa Sport Worldwide (@MarawaSportShow) December 13, 2018

Put in Leshabela in there as well — Muaaz🇿🇦 (@SalahEsque_) December 15, 2018

Congrats to the South African/British youngster Khanya #Leshabela. I think he has a bright future... — Absurde_Existenz (@Wiesel_Flink) January 8, 2019

Now give him a debut or sign someone. Look at Hamza.. Leshabela could have a good impact — KLG (@KLGlcfc) January 8, 2019

Reckon we’ll see Leshabela and James in the squad today #Lcfc Article continues below January 6, 2019