EXTRA TIME: South African Twitter proven right as substitute Percy Tau changes the game for Club Brugge
At first, South African supporters were disappointed Percy Tau was sitting on the bench for Club Brugge again.
This follows how he sat out the Champions League group stage game last week against Galatasaray too.
With SA Twitter having a go at Club Brugge for benching their "Lion of Judah" against Francs Borains, Tau came on in the second half and changed the match.
The score was locked at 0-0 before the South African came on. Then he not only scored the opening goal but also provided two assists to wrap it all up.
Club Brugge won 3-0 and Twitter fans want to remind the Belgian team this is what happens when Tau is trusted to show what he can do.
GOAAAAAAL! Tau met de verlossing! 0-1! #RFBCLU pic.twitter.com/V6HqTkNYN4— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) September 25, 2019
I can sleep now— ZWELY_SIYA🇿🇦💙🖤 (@Zweli87514961) September 25, 2019
Tau did it pic.twitter.com/PGvcX86YD6
Percy Tau carrying the whole of Club Brugge on his back— rangwane. (@NeoMolefe_SA) September 25, 2019
71’ GOOOOOOAL TAU!!!!— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) September 25, 2019
LION 🦁 OF JUDAH!!!!!
Franc Borains 0-1 Brugge#BelgiumCup 🇧🇪 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/7LoEYbpnBn
Tau 🔥🔥😭 a goal and two assists https://t.co/bS7kwTXLU2— Mamoloko♉️♀️🌸 (@lebomathekga1) September 25, 2019
Never bench Percy Tau again pic.twitter.com/npbHJg3me1— Football Street (@FootballStreetz) September 25, 2019
This made me smile 🖤 and the lion scores coming from the bench to make it 1 - 0. Tau 🦁 pic.twitter.com/DsLLujP4Ps— PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) September 25, 2019
Tau from the bench.— PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) September 25, 2019
1 goal
2 assists
What a Boy 🦁🔥
So Tau comes in and we are winning 😍😍😎😎— Nhlanzeko Ngubane (@NhlanzekoNguba1) September 25, 2019
Steaming! Percy Tau made me do it! pic.twitter.com/81Hq99KxFH— Ernest Seitisho 💭 (@ern_music) September 25, 2019
Comes in as a sub @ 45' , scores a goal , two assists....what more can you ask for...Tau is no 'Lion of Judah' for nothing🦁....🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/trPc1ZYjks— Nhlanhla Mthethwa (@Nhlanhla_gerald) September 25, 2019
Score is 0 - 0— Getting Old (@chueu_molepo) September 25, 2019
Tau came in as a sub scored and assisted two goals. Build a statue for the man already pic.twitter.com/pQS1naBtJb
Percy Tau is the best pic.twitter.com/c2TjsbnAmu— Ndabezitha🤴 (@IbhacaL) September 25, 2019
Hes not an average player Percy "KING" Tau is Exceptional...Football chose Tau... bench him at your peril....🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/SyeWSXnPF1— FuckXhaka👊🏿🇿🇦 (@AbinaarRas) September 25, 2019