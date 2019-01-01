African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: South African Twitter proven right as substitute Percy Tau changes the game for Club Brugge

The Bafana Bafana star got a taste of action in the Belgian Cup on Wednesday, making it a night to remember

At first, South African supporters were disappointed Percy Tau was sitting on the bench for Club Brugge again.

This follows how he sat out the Champions League group stage game last week against Galatasaray too.

With SA Twitter having a go at Club Brugge for benching their "Lion of Judah" against Francs Borains, Tau came on in the second half and changed the match.

The score was locked at 0-0 before the South African came on. Then he not only scored the opening goal but also provided two assists to wrap it all up.

Club Brugge won 3-0 and Twitter fans want to remind the Belgian team this is what happens when Tau is trusted to show what he can do.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

