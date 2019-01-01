EXTRA TIME: South African Twitter proven right as substitute Percy Tau changes the game for Club Brugge

The Bafana Bafana star got a taste of action in the Belgian Cup on Wednesday, making it a night to remember

At first, South African supporters were disappointed Percy Tau was sitting on the bench for again.

This follows how he sat out the group stage game last week against too.

With SA Twitter having a go at Club Brugge for benching their "Lion of Judah" against Francs Borains, Tau came on in the second half and changed the match.

The score was locked at 0-0 before the South African came on. Then he not only scored the opening goal but also provided two assists to wrap it all up.

Club Brugge won 3-0 and Twitter fans want to remind the Belgian team this is what happens when Tau is trusted to show what he can do.

I can sleep now

Tau did it pic.twitter.com/PGvcX86YD6 — ZWELY_SIYA🇿🇦💙🖤 (@Zweli87514961) September 25, 2019

Percy Tau carrying the whole of Club Brugge on his back — rangwane. (@NeoMolefe_SA) September 25, 2019

Tau 🔥🔥😭 a goal and two assists https://t.co/bS7kwTXLU2 — Mamoloko♉️♀️🌸 (@lebomathekga1) September 25, 2019

Never bench Percy Tau again pic.twitter.com/npbHJg3me1 — Football Street (@FootballStreetz) September 25, 2019

This made me smile 🖤 and the lion scores coming from the bench to make it 1 - 0. Tau 🦁 pic.twitter.com/DsLLujP4Ps — PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) September 25, 2019

Tau from the bench.



1 goal

2 assists



What a Boy 🦁🔥 — PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) September 25, 2019

So Tau comes in and we are winning 😍😍😎😎 — Nhlanzeko Ngubane (@NhlanzekoNguba1) September 25, 2019

Steaming! Percy Tau made me do it! pic.twitter.com/81Hq99KxFH — Ernest Seitisho 💭 (@ern_music) September 25, 2019

Comes in as a sub @ 45' , scores a goal , two assists....what more can you ask for...Tau is no 'Lion of Judah' for nothing🦁....🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/trPc1ZYjks — Nhlanhla Mthethwa (@Nhlanhla_gerald) September 25, 2019

Score is 0 - 0

Tau came in as a sub scored and assisted two goals. Build a statue for the man already pic.twitter.com/pQS1naBtJb — Getting Old (@chueu_molepo) September 25, 2019

Percy Tau is the best pic.twitter.com/c2TjsbnAmu — Ndabezitha🤴 (@IbhacaL) September 25, 2019