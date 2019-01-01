EXTRA TIME: South African football's tribute to the late Thembinkosi Mbamba

Another soccer star has tragically lost his life in a car accident in South Africa

TS Galaxy midfielder Thembinkosi Mbamba passed away on Friday night, after being involved in a car accident.

The news was confirmed on Saturday morning, a week after he won the Nedbank Cup in dramatic circumstances against .

TS Galaxy beat Chiefs 1-0 in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last week Saturday.

Mbamba was just 23-years-old and participated in both the semi-final and final of the Cup.

Here's how Premier Soccer League stars, clubs, fans and members of the soccer fraternity paid their respect to Mbamba on Saturday.

A sad morning for the TS Galaxy family as we woke up to the sad news of Thembinkosi Mbamba's passing. Last week we were celebrating with him, today we mourn him. Our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult period. Sleep well young Rocket. pic.twitter.com/pCKyxH0orv — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) May 25, 2019

We will never forget! RIP Mbamba 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7y8EijGN7B — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) May 25, 2019

Another life is lost, another talent has perished in the streets of from a fatal car accident 💔. Rest in Peace Thembinkosi Khumo Mbamba! Our sincerest heartfelt condolences we send to the family, friends, football fraternity and fans. #RestInPeaceChamp pic.twitter.com/UF8Eah8QGq — SAFPU (@SAFPU_Official) May 25, 2019

We are saddened by news of the passing of @TSGALAXYFC player, Thembinkosi Mbamba.



Heartfelt condolences to his family, club, friends and football fans in general. pic.twitter.com/CgK3t9FVlW — Official (@OfficialPSL) May 25, 2019

RIP Khumo Mbamba 💔💔💔 this is sad he was only 23 what is life Kanti.💔 — SizweSaMantungwa (@CeezLeo_Khalifa) May 25, 2019

Awu kodwa “SPHUZO SEKHEHLA “ just last week you were showing character and trying to win you 1v1 battles on the field of play giving me something to have fun about on air, today you have fallen soldier. RIP Thembinkosi “Sphuzo sekhehla” Mbamba.💔☹️ pic.twitter.com/WQjrHdLpPS — Reggie Ndlovu (@mapensela11) May 25, 2019

Thembinkosi Mbamba💔💔💔😔😔 I can't believe this is really happening. It can't be! pic.twitter.com/sPLWlUm38S — Lepasa_17🇿🇦 (@zakhelelepasa1) May 25, 2019

Unfortunately learning of the passing of Thembinkosi @TSGALAXYFC

Saddened, my deepest heartfelt condolences to Mbamba family, The Rockets and friends. I recall him vividly up close & personal last week at Moses Mabhida Stadium - Sad 😢 indeed MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/CI7bsSWRuv — Vina (@alfavina) May 25, 2019

We're extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Thembinkosi Mbamba. Our thoughts and prayers are with @TSGALAXYFC and Mbamba's family. The whole nation mourns with you. pic.twitter.com/zrM0eWFBBC — FC (@AmaZuluFootball) May 25, 2019

Our deepest condolences to the families, friends and football fraternity for the sad loss of @TSGALAXYFC player Thembinkosi Mbamba . May his soul Rest In Peace 💔 #RIPThembinkosi #GoneTooSoon pic.twitter.com/1Gr3TkW6tG — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) May 25, 2019

We are saddened by news of the passing of @TSGALAXYFC player, Thembinkosi Mbamba.



Our condolences and prayers go out to his family, club and friends pic.twitter.com/ky6X7BmkQh — Lamontville FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) May 25, 2019

TS Galaxy confirm passing of Thembinkosi Mbamba https://t.co/0urZZTNBNk pic.twitter.com/bvWgAGaRhf — Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) May 25, 2019

FOOTBALLERS NOT SAFE IN SA ROADS



After learning about the passing of Thembinkosi Mbamba of TS Galaxy⁦, these are some of the names of the players who were swallowed by the road. Indeed something must be done. pic.twitter.com/ABizGjhXLt — Sporty Issues (@Sporty__Issues) May 25, 2019

Mbamba😭😭 R.I.P my brother — Zakhele Hlatshwayo (@Brada_Black) May 25, 2019

RIP, TS Galaxy player Mbamba died today — Melikhaya Mgontsi (@MMgontsi) May 25, 2019

We wish to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the messages of condolence received by the Club. On behalf of the Club, its management, players and its supporters, I would like convey our commiserations to the Mbamba family. Aluhlanga olungehlanga, it is God’s will.” — Ayanda Frances Felem (@AyandaFelemZA) May 25, 2019

Masandawana Fan Vlog would like to send our heartfelt condolences to @TSGALAXYFC and more especially the family, friends, teammates and loved one’s of Tembinkosi “Bashin” Mbamba ❤️🕊



We’ve truly been robbed of a talent who’s star was rising. May your soul rest in perfect peace. pic.twitter.com/1wulZrxPQE — Masandawana Fan Vlog (@MSFCfanVlog) May 25, 2019

SAD NEWS! 😢😢😢



A week ago, Thembinkosi Khumo Mbamba won the Nedbank Cup 🏆 with @TSGALAXYFC - a historic feat that saw them qualify for the CAFCC.



But now he is no more. Killed in a car accident last night. Rest in Power. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OeVi9LMtfJ — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) May 25, 2019