TS Galaxy

EXTRA TIME: South African football's tribute to the late Thembinkosi Mbamba

Backpagepix
Another soccer star has tragically lost his life in a car accident in South Africa

TS Galaxy midfielder Thembinkosi Mbamba passed away on Friday night, after being involved in a car accident.

The news was confirmed on Saturday morning, a week after he won the Nedbank Cup in dramatic circumstances against Kaizer Chiefs.

TS Galaxy beat Chiefs 1-0 in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last week Saturday.

Mbamba was just 23-years-old and participated in both the semi-final and final of the Cup.

Here's how Premier Soccer League stars, clubs, fans and members of the soccer fraternity paid their respect to Mbamba on Saturday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

