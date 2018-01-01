EXTRA TIME: South African footballers respect Mourinho and Solskjaer

There's been endless reaction with the changing of the guard from Jose Mourinho to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Manchester United hot seat

A few more reactions from South African footballers have come through, this time from famous players in the country.

That includes Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk and former Bafana Bafana player Ayanda Patosi.

Patosi is now at Cape Town City, and we see that he's impressed with how some Manchester United players have paid their respect back to Jose Mourinho.

Van Wyk is not shy to express her support for United on Twitter. Here's what she has to say about Solskjaer's appointment as temporary manager.

Looking forward to see what "Baby Face" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can bring to United..



Loved him as a player.. I trust that he will do a great job as manager. https://t.co/nQ1OsKz2zr — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) December 20, 2018

Thank you for the memories and wisdom 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/aKRqTRFs8h — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 19, 2018