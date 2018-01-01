EXTRA TIME: South African footballers at home for Christmas
From this collection of Tweets you will notice a number of PSL players travel home for Christmas and the New Year.
We catch them on their planes and between travel destinations. Enjoy Tweets made by famous PSL stars and Bafana Bafana players returning home to South Africa.
Other Tweets are made by clubs, happy or sad after finishing their December load of fixtures on a high or low.
Goal wishes all our readers a Happy Christmas, joyous festivities and safe travels.
.@D_cardoso_7's special message to the Amakhosi Faithful during this festive period #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Denfgx6qrs — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 24, 2018
Here's wishing you all a blessed Christmas and New year filled with happiness, health and prosperity. Thank you for all the wonderful engagements on twitter this past year. God bless and take care. — Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) December 24, 2018
Good to be home 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/h3rEfVBNht — Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) December 22, 2018
“Wishing everyone back home 🇿🇦 a merry Christmas and hope you enjoy it with your loved ones. Stay safe on the roads and take it easy. I’ll be enjoying it here in with close friends” Love you all pic.twitter.com/McG4pWlidf — Rhoda Mulaudzi (@RhodaMulaudzi) December 24, 2018
It feels good to be back home pic.twitter.com/TuxVu2skcI — Ayanda Patosi (@AyandaPatosi) December 24, 2018
Shoutout to Ntwana Ya Lifika @casspernyovest for mentioning me in his hit song #Ayoba #MyDecemberJam #BitsaItumelengKhuneAtloThibaMyMan pic.twitter.com/LRPFwOFR7R — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) December 24, 2018
Great way to end 2018! Everyone at @amazulu_fc pulling together to end the year with a derby win! Enjoy the festive season folks... be safe, have a razzle! https://t.co/Fes34e1pX8 pic.twitter.com/HBEDLmb970 — Michael Morton (@MMORTON6) December 24, 2018
Very handy victory to end off 2018! Enjoy the festive season everyone... be safe, have a jol! — Michael Morton (@MMORTON6) December 23, 2018
Back home in time for the festive holidays #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/kEBjpk0x3N — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 23, 2018
Charging into the holidays!#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/fv6CKkotvF — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 24, 2018
Have a fantastic and love the way CHRIST does....Be Brave ,Be awesome because you are!!— Mark Fish (@markfish74) December 24, 2018
Thank you for your support throughout the year good people . Have a safe and happy festive season with your loved ones #GodIsGreat #khunelegacytournament #WeRiseByLiftingOthers pic.twitter.com/tSohZPAkOy — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) December 24, 2018
Amazing comeback last night. A lot of different emotions but in the end very happy to celebrate Christmas with a win. Thank you all for coming and have a good one pic.twitter.com/qoUMXT1fjc — Peter Leeuwenburgh (@pleeuwenburgh) December 23, 2018