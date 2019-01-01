EXTRA TIME: South African football reacts to Tuesday night's Uefa Champions League action
Liverpool beat Porto 2-0 at Anfield and Tottenham edged Manchester City 1-0 at their new stadium in London.
The Reds missed a number of opportunities to score more goals while Sadio Mane had a goal disallowed for off-side when replays showed that it was a tight call.
In England Sergio Aguero missed a penalty for City who will be under pressure to turn the tie around at the Etihad next week.
We take a look at how South Africa's media, PSL legends and some current players enjoyed the Uefa Champions League action.
Many footballers were confused about the use of VAR in denying or awarding penalties. We also include a Tweet by Gary Lineker, which received many likes by PSL players.
Naby Keita's goal v Southampton has given him that much-needed confidence to showcase the rest of his game driving forward. I had a feeling he could play the Ox role in these UCL knockout games. We are going to see more of Keita's quality next season as he settles into #LFC life— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) April 9, 2019
Big time— Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) April 9, 2019
I agree with u for a change!!!😜— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 9, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLL!!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 9, 2019
⚽️ Son 78'
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City #UCL
FullTime #Tottenham will be happy with 1-0 #ManCity #UCL. All to play for in the return matches— Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) April 9, 2019
FullTime #Liverpool take a 2 goal advantage 2-0 #Porto #UCL— Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) April 9, 2019
Tottenham is whipping Manchester City without Kane— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 9, 2019
Kane out injured 🤷♂️— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 9, 2019
Lol for the sake of mankind Man City can win it— Aubrey Ngoma (@aubreyngoma11) April 9, 2019
Not what VAR should be used for. Never a clear and obvious error. Justice done... in my opinion,— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 9, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 9, 2019
⚽️⚽️ Firmino 26'
Liverpool 2-0 FC Porto#UCL
VAR needs VAR😢— Mark Mayambela (@ProfMayambela12) April 9, 2019
Gooaaal 2-0 #Liverpool Firmino #LIVPOR #UCL— Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) April 9, 2019
Justice?? #TOTMCI— James keene (@JamesKeene28) April 9, 2019
#SSFOOTBALL It is going to be a humdinger of a football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City to be played at the new, world-class stadium, wow what a beauty of an arena, top class @robertmarawa @SuperSportTV pic.twitter.com/wuhq493SRU— LESIBA BETHUEL (@LMoekeletji) April 9, 2019