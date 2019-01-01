Live Scores
Liverpool v Porto

EXTRA TIME: South African football reacts to Tuesday night's Uefa Champions League action

There were two quarter-final first leg fixtures in Europe, and we take a look at how South Africa, their media and PSL legends reacted

Liverpool beat Porto 2-0 at Anfield and Tottenham edged Manchester City 1-0 at their new stadium in London.

The Reds missed a number of opportunities to score more goals while Sadio Mane had a goal disallowed for off-side when replays showed that it was a tight call.

In England Sergio Aguero missed a penalty for City who will be under pressure to turn the tie around at the Etihad next week.

We take a look at how South Africa's media, PSL legends and some current players enjoyed the Uefa Champions League action.

Many footballers were confused about the use of VAR in denying or awarding penalties. We also include a Tweet by Gary Lineker, which received many likes by PSL players.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

