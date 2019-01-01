Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: South African football reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns winning the PSL title

Backpagepix
The Brazilians edged Bucs to the 2018-19 Premier Soccer League title on the final day of the season on Saturday afternoon

Orlando Pirates needed Mamelodi Sundowns to drop points to have a chance of winning the PSL.

Bucs got their job done by beating Polokwane City 3-0 at the Orlando Stadium. However that result wasn't effective because Sundowns beat Free State Stars 1-0 away from home.

The PSL champions, Sundowns ended up with 59 points compared to second placed Pirates on 57 points. The title race mirrored the final weeks of the English Premier League race between Liverpool and Manchester City in certain ways, and the excitement of South Africa's top flight race also captured the imagination of local fans.

We take a look at how the clubs and the media hailed Masandawana's achievement on Twitter on Saturday. There were also a few legends and players who were early to congratulate Sundowns on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

