EXTRA TIME: South African football reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns winning the PSL title

The Brazilians edged Bucs to the 2018-19 Premier Soccer League title on the final day of the season on Saturday afternoon

needed to drop points to have a chance of winning the .

Bucs got their job done by beating 3-0 at the Orlando Stadium. However that result wasn't effective because Sundowns beat 1-0 away from home.

The PSL champions, Sundowns ended up with 59 points compared to second placed Pirates on 57 points. The title race mirrored the final weeks of the English Premier League race between and in certain ways, and the excitement of 's top flight race also captured the imagination of local fans.

Article continues below

We take a look at how the clubs and the media hailed Masandawana's achievement on Twitter on Saturday. There were also a few legends and players who were early to congratulate Sundowns on social media.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Free State Stars 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns FT



Sundowns are crowned CHAMPIONS of the 2018/2019 PSL Season!!!



CONGRATULATIONS!!!!



🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾



Free State Stars will play in the NFD next Season!!!



into the playoffs!! — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 11, 2019

I think my only fear with regards to the Sundowns and Freestate match is if Sundowns win this match, the possibility of a pitch invasion is eminent 😳 putting lives in danger especially the kids who are there. I do hope there’s enough security.



Let’s enjoy the last day of PSL — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) May 11, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns are league champions "bottom and klaar" pic.twitter.com/iOurM31rYy — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 11, 2019

Deputy Champions. You know the story hey... — Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) May 11, 2019

BREAKING NEWS:



Mamelodi Sundowns are crowned champions of the 2018-19 PSL season.



Free State Stars relegated.



survive relegation finishing position 12.



finish position 9 - No MTN8 football for them next season.



Maritzburg United into the playoffs. — Smangaliso Mdluli (@SimangalisoMdl2) May 11, 2019

Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns for winning the Premier Soccer League title.

You deserved it and well done! — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) May 11, 2019