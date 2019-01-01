EXTRA TIME: South African football reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns winning the PSL title
Orlando Pirates needed Mamelodi Sundowns to drop points to have a chance of winning the PSL.
Bucs got their job done by beating Polokwane City 3-0 at the Orlando Stadium. However that result wasn't effective because Sundowns beat Free State Stars 1-0 away from home.
The PSL champions, Sundowns ended up with 59 points compared to second placed Pirates on 57 points. The title race mirrored the final weeks of the English Premier League race between Liverpool and Manchester City in certain ways, and the excitement of South Africa's top flight race also captured the imagination of local fans.
We take a look at how the clubs and the media hailed Masandawana's achievement on Twitter on Saturday. There were also a few legends and players who were early to congratulate Sundowns on social media.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 11, 2019
Free State Stars 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns FT
Sundowns are crowned CHAMPIONS of the 2018/2019 PSL Season!!!
CONGRATULATIONS!!!!
Free State Stars will play in the NFD next Season!!!
Maritzburg United into the playoffs!!
I think my only fear with regards to the Sundowns and Freestate match is if Sundowns win this match, the possibility of a pitch invasion is eminent 😳 putting lives in danger especially the kids who are there. I do hope there’s enough security.— Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) May 11, 2019
Let’s enjoy the last day of PSL
Congratulations to the 2018/19 #AbsaPrem Champions, Mamelodi Sundowns @Masandawana— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) May 11, 2019
Congratulations to @Masandawana for being crowned as 2018/19 ABSA Premiership #Champions. #Back2Back #Sundowns #AbsaPrem #Cham9ions #9TimePSLChamps pic.twitter.com/diBvRMD8Hg— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) May 11, 2019
🗣️.@Masandawana ARE CHAMPIONS 🍾 pic.twitter.com/VvY25MIwTf— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 11, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns are league champions "bottom and klaar" pic.twitter.com/iOurM31rYy— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 11, 2019
The greatest team the🏆has ever seen. Halala Sandawana halala🙌. @masandawana #NewLevels #ForeverYellow #KaboYellow pic.twitter.com/8BNQwhUO7a— PUMA South Africa (@PUMASouthAfrica) May 11, 2019
Pitso Mosimane since being appointed #Sundowns manager in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣2️⃣:— Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz07Kohler) May 11, 2019
🏆🏆🏆🏆 #ABSAPrem
🏆 #NedbankCup
🏆 #CAFCL
🏆 #CAFSC
🏆#TKO
His eighth title in seven years at @Masandawana. Legend. pic.twitter.com/jOg5f6srQH
Deputy Champions. You know the story hey...— Ernest Makhaya™ (@ernestmakhaya) May 11, 2019
BREAKING NEWS:— Smangaliso Mdluli (@SimangalisoMdl2) May 11, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns are crowned champions of the 2018-19 PSL season.
Free State Stars relegated.
Chippa United survive relegation finishing position 12.
Kaizer Chiefs finish position 9 - No MTN8 football for them next season.
Maritzburg United into the playoffs.
Congratulations @Masandawana— James keene (@JamesKeene28) May 11, 2019
Congratulations to my family @Masandawana #championsAbsaPrem #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/9OGHXhmdw9— Razak Brimah.1 (@razak_no_1) May 11, 2019
Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns for winning the Premier Soccer League title.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) May 11, 2019
You deserved it and well done!
Congrats to @Masandawana on a remarkable triumph. Their first back-to-back titles since 2005/06 and 2006/07. pic.twitter.com/IS3A9Epw5Y— Chad Klate (@CKlatey) May 11, 2019
☠ FT || @orlandopirates 3-0 @polokwane_city— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) May 11, 2019
🥅 Lorch 6’ 41’
🥅 Pule 20’ 🚀
⚫⚪🔴⭐ #ForeverPirates #OnceAlways #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/kLSVhcI5JG