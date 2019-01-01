Live Scores
Barcelona v Manchester United

EXTRA TIME: South African football reacts to Juventus and Manchester United's Uefa Champions League exits

Comments()
Getty Images
Ajax Amsterdam and Barcelona progressed to the semi-finals of Europe's famous Cup on Tuesday night

Ajax Amsterdam came from behind to shock Juventus 2-1 in Turin in their Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg.

After drawing 1-1 in the first leg in Holland, Ajax marched into the last four, now having upset Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockout rounds.

In the other quarter-final on the night, Barcelona made easy work of visitors Manchester United. The La Liga club won 3-0 at home after also beating United away from home (1-0) in the first leg.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

There are several Premier Soccer League players, legends and the media praising Ajax for their amazing progress. There's disappointment for Manchester United and praise for Lionel Messi, including Itumeleng Khune who hails the Argentina maestro as the true king.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close