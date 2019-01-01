EXTRA TIME: South African football reacts to Juventus and Manchester United's Uefa Champions League exits
Ajax Amsterdam came from behind to shock Juventus 2-1 in Turin in their Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg.
After drawing 1-1 in the first leg in Holland, Ajax marched into the last four, now having upset Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockout rounds.
In the other quarter-final on the night, Barcelona made easy work of visitors Manchester United. The La Liga club won 3-0 at home after also beating United away from home (1-0) in the first leg.
There are several Premier Soccer League players, legends and the media praising Ajax for their amazing progress. There's disappointment for Manchester United and praise for Lionel Messi, including Itumeleng Khune who hails the Argentina maestro as the true king.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 16, 2019
De Ligt 67'
Juventus 1-2 Ajax Amsterdam #UCL
I had a feeling it was going to be Tottenham v Ajax for a spot in the UCL final. There's often one surprising club in the final and this is where it's coming from. Spurs just need to keep it tight tomorrow and I can see them getting that away goal to finish Man City off. @AFCAjax— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) April 16, 2019
King 👑 pic.twitter.com/xiBDK9UHEV— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) April 16, 2019
WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS😍😍😍😍@AFCAjax @AjaxFancare @AFCAjax_eSports @AjaxCTFans pic.twitter.com/ZIxxMe9lif— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) April 16, 2019
Better— Molemo Mekoa (@Mantistew) April 16, 2019
At least Manchester United is in the MTN8 of EPL— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 16, 2019
Well done to @AFCAjax— Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) April 16, 2019
This Ajax team can really play... Respect 🙏🏾— Lehlohonolo Majoro (@BalloJoro) April 16, 2019
GOAAAAAL! Ronaldo! #UCL #JUVAJA pic.twitter.com/SRlh2ohDDH— Goal (@goal) April 16, 2019
Ajax = Total football 💯🔥— Lebogang Phiri (@Lebhino6) April 16, 2019
Manchester United AND Juventus are out of UCL— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 16, 2019
Barcelona 3-0 Manchester United FT— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 16, 2019
Juventus 1-2 Ajax Amsterdam FT#UCL
Welldone Ajax— Molemo Mekoa (@Mantistew) April 16, 2019
The inevitable happened as Barcelona did what was expected, Barcelona 4 Manchester United 0— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 16, 2019
Everyone knows Messi drifts in from the right on to his left foot. It’s about organising your defensive block to know WHEN to press. At the same time you must be aware of wide areas. When he drifts inside the fullbacks are on the touchline allowing for a switch of play.— Young King (@RukahsUrama) April 16, 2019
Taking nothing away from the Ajax boys they are superb but Juve is poor tonight..— Mark Mayambela (@ProfMayambela12) April 16, 2019