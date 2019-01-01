EXTRA TIME: South African football reacts to Juventus and Manchester United's Uefa Champions League exits

Ajax Amsterdam and Barcelona progressed to the semi-finals of Europe's famous Cup on Tuesday night

Amsterdam came from behind to shock 2-1 in Turin in their Uefa quarter-final second leg.

After drawing 1-1 in the first leg in Holland, Ajax marched into the last four, now having upset and Juventus in the knockout rounds.

In the other quarter-final on the night, made easy work of visitors . The club won 3-0 at home after also beating United away from home (1-0) in the first leg.

There are several Premier Soccer League players, legends and the media praising Ajax for their amazing progress. There's disappointment for Manchester United and praise for Lionel Messi, including Itumeleng Khune who hails the maestro as the true king.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!!



De Ligt 67'



Juventus 1-2 Ajax Amsterdam #UCL — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 16, 2019

I had a feeling it was going to be v Ajax for a spot in the UCL final. There's often one surprising club in the final and this is where it's coming from. Spurs just need to keep it tight tomorrow and I can see them getting that away goal to finish Man City off. @AFCAjax — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) April 16, 2019

Better — Molemo Mekoa (@Mantistew) April 16, 2019

At least Manchester United is in the MTN8 of EPL — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 16, 2019

Well done to @AFCAjax — Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) April 16, 2019

This Ajax team can really play... Respect 🙏🏾 — Lehlohonolo Majoro (@BalloJoro) April 16, 2019

Ajax = Total football 💯🔥 — Lebogang Phiri (@Lebhino6) April 16, 2019

Manchester United AND Juventus are out of UCL — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 16, 2019

Barcelona 3-0 Manchester United FT



Juventus 1-2 Ajax Amsterdam FT#UCL — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 16, 2019

Welldone Ajax — Molemo Mekoa (@Mantistew) April 16, 2019

The inevitable happened as Barcelona did what was expected, Barcelona 4 Manchester United 0 — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 16, 2019

Everyone knows Messi drifts in from the right on to his left foot. It’s about organising your defensive block to know WHEN to press. At the same time you must be aware of wide areas. When he drifts inside the fullbacks are on the touchline allowing for a switch of play. — Young King (@RukahsUrama) April 16, 2019