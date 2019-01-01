PSL

EXTRA TIME: Ertugral, Kekana and South African football mourns the passing of Kekana

The popular football television journalist and analyst passed away in hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday

Late football analyst David Kekana was suffering with diabetes for five years, and was admitted at Milpark Netcare Hospital on August 13.

At hospital he received an extracorporeal membrane Oxygenation (Ecmo) but his fight against the illness sadly came to an end on Sunday.

Many South African journalists, colleagues at the SABC, politican Julius Malema, Mamelodi Sundowns player Hlompho Kekana and former Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral all paid tribute to the late analyst.

