EXTRA TIME: Ertugral, Kekana and South African football mourns the passing of Kekana

The popular football television journalist and analyst passed away in hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday

Late football analyst David Kekana was suffering with diabetes for five years, and was admitted at Milpark Netcare Hospital on August 13.

At hospital he received an extracorporeal membrane Oxygenation (Ecmo) but his fight against the illness sadly came to an end on Sunday.

Many South African journalists, colleagues at the SABC, politican Julius Malema, player Hlompho Kekana and former coach Muhsin Ertugral all paid tribute to the late analyst.

Sending our Heartfelt deepest condolences to the Kekana family after waking up to the sad news of the passing of David Kekana. May his soul rest in eternal peace and we wish for strength and unity within the family through these trying times as we keep them in our prayers 💔🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/c9pce7B05Q — SAFPU (@SAFPU_Official) August 26, 2019

Loved him so much! Like a brother. Devastated — Fran Hilton-Smith (@Franzo_safa) August 26, 2019

Lost a friend a colleague a soldier...the most passionate hard working compassionate Sports Journalist...

A Man who will never be forgetten, always be respected for how he treated those he worked with & for @SPORTATSABC Our Lion has fallen



RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/Zyhjtt7mDt — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) August 26, 2019

Tlou yesu😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔Robala ka kgotso. Mandebele si manyee😔😔😔😔😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/PgTi8E0Czj — Hlompho Kekana (@Hlompho_Kekana) August 26, 2019

A smile that lit up the room!Passionate, loving, generous to a fault...larger than life character. You lived your life to the fullest. Go well bra yaka, robala Letebele!We pray strength for your family during this difficult time #RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/KCJeJLeXY7 — Thabiso TT Tema (@ThabisoTema) August 26, 2019

Condolences to the family and friends of the late Football analyst, #DavidKekana



As the Football family, we are still in shock and mourn his passing - man who loved the game. #RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/V9KjDAaM60 — Official (@OfficialPSL) August 26, 2019

You meet people who forget you. You forget people you meet. But sometimes you meet those you can’t forget. Rest In Peace my brother, my friend. #RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/6jJVOD2iYQ — muhsin ertugral (@Muhsin1959) August 26, 2019

The first person that came into my mind was @AndileNcube ; I hope you are surviving my brother. My condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Bra Deza David Kekana. Robala ka khutšo buti ya batho.🙏🏿 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) August 26, 2019

Rest in perfect peace-David Kekana — Carol Tshabalala (@SimplyCarol8) August 26, 2019

Waking up to the sad passing of 1 of my biggest admirers “Bra Dave”❤️I want to send my deepest and heart felt sympathies to the Family, friends and the football world at large🙏🏽May God be our strength in these trying time🙏🏽💔 pic.twitter.com/i3eIjsfSu4 — Mark Mayambela (@ProfMayambela12) August 26, 2019