EXTRA TIME: South African football anticipates New Year 2019

Social media posters in South African football are mostly looking ahead to the turn of the year

The other big topic that continues to get attention in South Africa is the protests at Bloemfontein Celtic.

This is after head coach Steve Komphela left the club, despite having a great first half of the season. After his resignation letter was made public, the fans have grown angry and started to blame the owners for running the team poorly. You can view videos of the protest and read Komphela's letter here.

Another concerning issue at Celtic is how youth tournament trophies and assets were stolen, as one can see in another Tweet and video. These events together with the many coaching changes at PSL clubs will salute 2018 on a disappointing note for many supporters.

Others in football reflect further back on memorable achievements in the year, or look forward with renewed hope, and wish fans a successful 2019 but not their rivals.

On behalf of Goal, we also wish all our readers a wonderful and safe New Year celebration.

I would like to thank the @MaritzburgUtd Chairman and the board for my wonderful period spent at the club. With the #Bluearmy behind us, we managed to achieve two historic seasons together. I wish @MaritzburgUtd all the best in the future pic.twitter.com/di7zYLo7Z8 — Fadlu Davids (@FDavids10) December 31, 2018

Retweet if your team won a trophy in 2018 😎🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/RFjxBZYrQ7 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 30, 2018

Details have emerged that @Bloem_Celtic supporters who disrupted youth festive tourney in Bloem organised for the youth between Under 11 and 17 vandalised trophies, broke gazebos and banners. And stole medals, laptops and cellphones. #sabcnews #sabcfs pic.twitter.com/L7ceTfcPuN — Teboho Letshaba (@letshaba82) December 30, 2018

