EXTRA TIME: South African football anticipates New Year 2019

Social media posters in South African football are mostly looking ahead to the turn of the year

The other big topic that continues to get attention in South Africa is the protests at Bloemfontein Celtic.

This is after head coach Steve Komphela left the club, despite having a great first half of the season. After his resignation letter was made public, the fans have grown angry and started to blame the owners for running the team poorly. You can view videos of the protest and read Komphela's letter here.

Another concerning issue at Celtic is how youth tournament trophies and assets were stolen, as one can see in another Tweet and video. These events together with the many coaching changes at PSL clubs will salute 2018 on a disappointing note for many supporters.

Others in football reflect further back on memorable achievements in the year, or look forward with renewed hope, and wish fans a successful 2019 but not their rivals.

On behalf of Goal, we also wish all our readers a wonderful and safe New Year celebration.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

