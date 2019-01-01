South Africa

EXTRA TIME: Football fans react to Ntseki's appointment as Bafana Bafana coach

Comments()
Getty Images
The South African football fraternity was surprised when the nation's permanent head coach was announced

On Saturday, Safa named Molefi Ntseki as the head coach of Bafana Bafana, succeeding Stuart Baxter at the helm.

We take a look at how the South African supporters reacted to the announcement on social media.

Many fans haven't heard of Ntseki, and television presenter Mpho Letsholonyane helped Twitter out by posting a Goal feature on the new Bafana coach's background.

Editors' Picks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close