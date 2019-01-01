EXTRA TIME: Football fans react to Ntseki's appointment as Bafana Bafana coach

The South African football fraternity was surprised when the nation's permanent head coach was announced

On Saturday, Safa named Molefi Ntseki as the head coach of Bafana Bafana, succeeding Stuart Baxter at the helm.

We take a look at how the South African supporters reacted to the announcement on social media.

Many fans haven't heard of Ntseki, and television presenter Mpho Letsholonyane helped Twitter out by posting a Goal feature on the new Bafana coach's background.

South African's claiming to be "real football" fans asking what has Molefi done to be appointed as national coach. He's worked with practically every national level age group building up to this point. But I forget, this job must be a popularity contest... — Marc Lewis (@MarcLewisZA) August 31, 2019

The unforgiving reality of coaching a senior national team is that the environment is strictly results driven. There is no time for emotions. Good Luck coach #MolefiNtseki. — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 31, 2019

As long as Molefi Ntseki is #BafanaBafana coach, he’ll have my support the same way everyone before him did. That doesn’t mean I won’t criticise him honestly when I feel it’s due, but rather that I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt until he gives me reason not to. — Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) August 31, 2019

Those saying they don’t know Coach Ntseki. He’s been Coaching Safa U17 for a while now before being Bafana Assistant and Caretaker Coach



But here’s an article courtesy of @GoalcomSA that will help you. https://t.co/gmXRDjYWsw — Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) August 31, 2019

Molefi Ntseki dresses like Bafana Bafana play 💔😬 — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) August 31, 2019

The less you pay the coach, the more you can line your own pockets.



The more grateful the coach is for the job, the less likely he is to complain when you screw up tournament preparations. — Grant James (@grantdesmidt) August 31, 2019

SAFA is (ing) us now , who the hell is Molefe Ntseki pic.twitter.com/K6RdqzY1N1 — Anti-BS (@Anti__Bullshit) August 31, 2019

Molefi Ntseki deserve that role. We won that Telkom cup at celtic because of that man! — Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) August 31, 2019

SAFA NEC members after today's proceedings at SAFA House pic.twitter.com/OrNzo9N7lb — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 31, 2019

We need commission of inquiry into appointment of Bafana Bafana coach. From when Clive Barker was sacked to appointment of Molefi Ntseki. I am sure Benni McCarthy and Jomo Sono will be willing to testify pic.twitter.com/iucvSn1uam — Mokgaga (@katlegovic) August 31, 2019

Here's what you wanted to know about Bafana Bafana's head coach Molefi Ntseki's coaching record... 🤦‍♂️ #Akufani pic.twitter.com/Lv6SiC4osT — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) August 31, 2019

#bafanabafana



Let's give Mr Molefi Ntseki an opportunity,atleast he coached at lower levels ,unlike that wanna be Mourihno — Vusi Mphazima⏺️ (@vusi_sa) August 31, 2019

Safa doesn't take us serious 😂 who's molefi ntseki now ?? pic.twitter.com/Z3vERL5cUM — Mash (@kgaladi_mashilo) August 31, 2019

SAFA the appointment of Molefi Ntseki is a trick to see who are Jordaan’s enemies pic.twitter.com/61XdDN18ja — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 @Zuks_Franco) August 31, 2019

Hello Mr molife ntseki dnt take da job is a trap #bafanabafana they want u out of @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/lPPs7z7IyO — som'danger (@phumudzo_sadike) August 31, 2019