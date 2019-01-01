Live Scores
Bidvest Wits v Orlando Pirates

EXTRA TIME: South African fans excited for crucial Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and Banyana action

There will be two of the best matches at 3pm on Saturday! Then an important World Cup preparation game for South Africa on Sunday

Mamelodi Sundowns are three points ahead of both Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table.

With six games to go, you'd imagine that the losers of the Wits and Bucs game will concede significant ground. The winners will place enormous pressure on Sundowns.

While Bidvest Wits hosts Orlando Pirates at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday, Sundowns entertain Al Ahly in their Caf Champions League quarter-final first leg fixture.

That Caf inter-club game is being hailed as the most highly anticipated encounter for a long time in South Africa. So, it's surprising that we got two of the biggest games occuring at the same time.

One can read fans from Sundowns, Pirates and Bidvest Wits look forward to these season defining fixtures below.

Then there's Banyana Banyana hosting Jamaica in a World Cup preparation match at 3pm in Durban on Sunday.

You can watch videos of the South African women's soccer team training and participating in a fun walk.

Banyana also conducted a coaching clinic for youngsters in KwaMashu, Durban.

