EXTRA TIME: South African fans excited for crucial Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and Banyana action
Mamelodi Sundowns are three points ahead of both Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table.
With six games to go, you'd imagine that the losers of the Wits and Bucs game will concede significant ground. The winners will place enormous pressure on Sundowns.
While Bidvest Wits hosts Orlando Pirates at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday, Sundowns entertain Al Ahly in their Caf Champions League quarter-final first leg fixture.
That Caf inter-club game is being hailed as the most highly anticipated encounter for a long time in South Africa. So, it's surprising that we got two of the biggest games occuring at the same time.
One can read fans from Sundowns, Pirates and Bidvest Wits look forward to these season defining fixtures below.
Then there's Banyana Banyana hosting Jamaica in a World Cup preparation match at 3pm in Durban on Sunday.
You can watch videos of the South African women's soccer team training and participating in a fun walk.
Banyana also conducted a coaching clinic for youngsters in KwaMashu, Durban.
. @Banyana_Banyana's Desiree Ellis on another whistle stop tour of radio stations around Durban to call on fans to come support the team against Jamaica on Sun at @MMStadium at 3pm. Entry is free, tickets can be collected at Computicket, Shoprite & Checkers @VumaFM @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/DDarzWC4jg— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) April 5, 2019
Banyana Banyana conduct coaching clinics in KwaMashu https://t.co/DscmgnmHFu via @SAFA_net @Banyana_Banyana @BafanaBafana @SasolLeague @SasolSA #limitless— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) April 4, 2019
(WATCH) Sasol-sponsored @Banyana_Banyana took a break from their rigorous training regime to participate in a fun walk with fans in and around @MMStadium Stadium. #Limitless @SasolLeague pic.twitter.com/JYFBEjJa16— Sasol (@SasolSA) April 4, 2019
1..2..3 over!⚽️⚽️⚽️@Banyana_Banyana training session currently taking place at Princess Magogo Stadium💃#Limitless @SasolSA@SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/RLuj5c1hcO— Official SasolLeague (@SasolLeague) April 4, 2019
The coach has his say 📣👆#Sundowns #ForeverYellow pic.twitter.com/a5eIHwiea8— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 5, 2019
The stage is set for Saturday! Let's paint Lucas Moripe yellow Masandawana!💛 Don't forget R20 gets you in or FREE if you're wearing yellow!👆#Sundowns #ForeverYellow pic.twitter.com/wUll68266p— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 4, 2019
Sundowns will did it😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b1b2U0tG8W— Walter Maja (@WalterMaja7) April 5, 2019
🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽🅰🅻 🅿🆁🅸🅳🅴— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 5, 2019
True. Currently our focus is seeing Sundowns winning the league title and CAF the league, but EFF supporting Bucs at Orlando says a lot.— Shimaninki🇿🇦 (@Shimaninkillale) April 5, 2019
Wits Stadium tomorrow @BidvestWits vs @orlandopirates who's joining me here tomorrow friends? in what could possibly be a mouth watering Absa premiership clash.— THOUGHTS (@tsolanep) April 5, 2019
@orlandopirates I hope you have already called @BidvestWits to prepare our points, we will be coming for collection tomorrow..@BucsSupporters OnceAlways.— Malose Ramphele (@MeMalose) April 5, 2019
😅😂I believe you won't be in the mood when @BidvestWits is done with you⚽️— Alex ™ ♕🇿🇦 (@AlexSithole) April 5, 2019
Shapaa buccaneers shapaaaa pic.twitter.com/lcgQf4Ke5D— Sna (@Snathambo) April 5, 2019
@BidvestWits country duty calls tomorrow!! #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/Smpyugdoga— Mlungisi Benzema (@MlungisiBenzema) April 5, 2019
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. It’s gonna be a sad day in Orlando. Wits win & a Sundowns win will cause heart failures...— Pro Philani Ndlela (@prophilani) April 4, 2019
This is a clash I want to wake up the next day with Pirates having the 3 points from it, this clash is a nightmare for the mighty Buccaneers.— Gomza (@TheRealPanyasa) April 4, 2019
In our last 7 games against Wits.
1 game won
6 games lost.#OnceAlways #orlandopirates
Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates will be under pressure to get a result this weekend— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) April 4, 2019
A draw will give Mamelodi Sundowns a huge advantage
Ask Shonga, if the Buccaneers are feeling the pressure?#SSTNL @ThatoMoeng
A draw will really be appreciated on Saturday. Be good students now pic.twitter.com/6DLdyQBSop— LeHippy (@nkerelang) April 4, 2019