EXTRA TIME: South African fans excited for crucial Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and Banyana action

There will be two of the best matches at 3pm on Saturday! Then an important World Cup preparation game for South Africa on Sunday

are three points ahead of both and at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) table.

With six games to go, you'd imagine that the losers of the Wits and Bucs game will concede significant ground. The winners will place enormous pressure on Sundowns.

While Bidvest Wits hosts Orlando Pirates at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday, Sundowns entertain in their Caf quarter-final first leg fixture.

That Caf inter-club game is being hailed as the most highly anticipated encounter for a long time in . So, it's surprising that we got two of the biggest games occuring at the same time.

One can read fans from Sundowns, Pirates and Bidvest Wits look forward to these season defining fixtures below.

Then there's Banyana Banyana hosting in a World Cup preparation match at 3pm in Durban on Sunday.

You can watch videos of the South African women's soccer team training and participating in a fun walk.

Banyana also conducted a coaching clinic for youngsters in KwaMashu, Durban.

. @Banyana_Banyana's Desiree Ellis on another whistle stop tour of radio stations around Durban to call on fans to come support the team against Jamaica on Sun at @MMStadium at 3pm. Entry is free, tickets can be collected at Computicket, Shoprite & Checkers @VumaFM @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/DDarzWC4jg — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) April 5, 2019

(WATCH) Sasol-sponsored @Banyana_Banyana took a break from their rigorous training regime to participate in a fun walk with fans in and around @MMStadium Stadium. #Limitless @SasolLeague pic.twitter.com/JYFBEjJa16 — Sasol (@SasolSA) April 4, 2019

The stage is set for Saturday! Let's paint Lucas Moripe yellow Masandawana!💛 Don't forget R20 gets you in or FREE if you're wearing yellow!👆#Sundowns #ForeverYellow pic.twitter.com/wUll68266p — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 4, 2019

Sundowns will did it😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b1b2U0tG8W — Walter Maja (@WalterMaja7) April 5, 2019

True. Currently our focus is seeing Sundowns winning the league title and CAF the league, but EFF supporting Bucs at Orlando says a lot. — Shimaninki🇿🇦 (@Shimaninkillale) April 5, 2019

Wits Stadium tomorrow @BidvestWits vs @orlandopirates who's joining me here tomorrow friends? in what could possibly be a mouth watering Absa premiership clash. — THOUGHTS (@tsolanep) April 5, 2019

@orlandopirates I hope you have already called @BidvestWits to prepare our points, we will be coming for collection tomorrow..@BucsSupporters OnceAlways. — Malose Ramphele (@MeMalose) April 5, 2019

😅😂I believe you won't be in the mood when @BidvestWits is done with you⚽️ — Alex ™ ♕🇿🇦 (@AlexSithole) April 5, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. It’s gonna be a sad day in Orlando. Wits win & a Sundowns win will cause heart failures... — Pro Philani Ndlela (@prophilani) April 4, 2019

This is a clash I want to wake up the next day with Pirates having the 3 points from it, this clash is a nightmare for the mighty Buccaneers.



In our last 7 games against Wits.

1 game won

6 games lost.#OnceAlways #orlandopirates — Gomza (@TheRealPanyasa) April 4, 2019

Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates will be under pressure to get a result this weekend



A draw will give Mamelodi Sundowns a huge advantage



Ask Shonga, if the Buccaneers are feeling the pressure?#SSTNL @ThatoMoeng — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) April 4, 2019