South African fans compare Alisson Becker's pass to Itu Khune's distribution

The Brazilian goalkeeper made an amazing pass for Liverpool against Arsenal on the weekend

Liverpool stopper Alisson Becker is not only known for his cleansheets, consistency and saves, but he's also famous for his ability on the ball.

Becker has started a number of Liverpool goals with his quick distribution, and social media praised the quality of this pass for Liverpool's third goal against Arsenal.

The Reds eventually won the game 5-1 at Anfield, but South African fans want to remind the world that they've seen this type of goalkeeping excellence in the Premier Soccer League first.

Many Kaizer Chiefs fans believe they see Itumeleng Khune produce outstanding through passes for his attackers every week. Read the comments below.

@IIKHUNE_32_16 has been passing strikers like this for years https://t.co/mcPHB3sn1M — Mbiza kamaBil'ebanda (@Buggz_Manie) January 1, 2019