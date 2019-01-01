Live Scores
Wydad Casablanca v Mamelodi Sundowns

EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts to Sundowns and Liverpool's matches on Friday night

Oli Scarff
It's the most exciting period of the season with your favourite clubs fighting for the trophies that matter the most

South African football fans were glued to their screens on Friday night, following the English Premier League and Caf Champions League action.

In the best of African football Mamelodi Sundowns visited Wydad Casablanca in the first of the CafCL semi-finals.

The Moroccans won 2-1 but the South Africans still have a chance to progress thanks to their away goal.

As the supporters have pointed out, Mamelodi Sundowns should be unhappy with their away from in the Champions League. However they can believe they can turn the tie around in South Africa.

Masandawana fans are wondering if they can somehow still win honours in Africa and the Premier Soccer League, as they chase Orlando Pirates domestically.

Similarlly, fans are wondering if Liverpool can win a trophy this season. They overtook Manchester City at the top of the English Premier League table after beating Huddersfield 5-0.

Next week Wednesday the Reds face Barcelona in the first leg of the Uefa Champions League semi-finals.

The SA media was proud of Liverpool's African connection making them tick and finishing off the opposition.

