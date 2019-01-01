EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts to Sundowns and Liverpool's matches on Friday night

It's the most exciting period of the season with your favourite clubs fighting for the trophies that matter the most

South African football fans were glued to their screens on Friday night, following the English Premier League and Caf action.

In the best of African football visited in the first of the CafCL semi-finals.

The Moroccans won 2-1 but the South Africans still have a chance to progress thanks to their away goal.

As the supporters have pointed out, Mamelodi Sundowns should be unhappy with their away from in the Champions League. However they can believe they can turn the tie around in .

Masandawana fans are wondering if they can somehow still win honours in Africa and the Premier Soccer League, as they chase domestically.

Similarlly, fans are wondering if can win a trophy this season. They overtook at the top of the English Premier League table after beating Huddersfield 5-0.

Next week Wednesday the Reds face in the first leg of the Uefa Champions League semi-finals.

The SA media was proud of Liverpool's African connection making them tick and finishing off the opposition.

Enjoy the best of Twitter from the media and fans in the thick of the action below. There's also a highlight reel of how Wydad beat Sundowns.

This might seem harsh but if Mo Salah and Sadio Mane passed to one another against Huddersfield tonight, then Liverpool would've scored more than 5 goals. At least there was never going to be a Crystanbul with Klopp's machine @LFC Cruised to 5 without Firmino and warming the Ox — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) April 26, 2019

Over to u Burnely....... — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 26, 2019

Solkjaer has really shown fans the difference between DATING & MARRIAGE 😂😂😂 #MUFC — SON OF AFRICA (@KofiAsiedu_) April 26, 2019

GGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!



⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Salah 83'



Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield #LIVHUD



An African 5 pack of goals!!



Can they get the desired 3 more goals for GD?? — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 26, 2019

📽 HIGHLIGHTS .. Wydad AC 2-1 Memelodi Sundowns FC

Semi-Finals 1st Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/RO3tXey6Ez — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 26, 2019

Sundowns might find it hard 2beat Wydad at home dat team can play! — BEAR CAT (@SolomziGwayi) April 26, 2019

Men against boys! 😂



It's like watching the Manchester derby all over again 😉pic.twitter.com/sC5oZpUZUC — Goal (@goal) April 26, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns 🇿🇦 continue their troublesome away record in the with just one win in their last 12 matches.



4 Draws and 7 Losses! 🙆🏾‍♀️ #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/37jzVUTyQO — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) April 26, 2019

Why Sundowns still want to ruin this fabulous semi?



Why playing on 3 pm instead of 6 or 9 pm for more Spectators?



Why playing in Lucas Moripie while having Loftus Versfeld?



They are fully right to determine but they aren't a small team to choose a hot midday to face NA team! — Ben Arafa (@Ibrahim3rafa) April 26, 2019

Wydad are probably traveling to SA on Monday. Sundowns are playing again on Tuesday........... But they are doing everything to help Sundowns akere — Tloks (@tlotlo20_) April 26, 2019