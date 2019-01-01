EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts to Sundowns and Liverpool's matches on Friday night
South African football fans were glued to their screens on Friday night, following the English Premier League and Caf Champions League action.
In the best of African football Mamelodi Sundowns visited Wydad Casablanca in the first of the CafCL semi-finals.
The Moroccans won 2-1 but the South Africans still have a chance to progress thanks to their away goal.
As the supporters have pointed out, Mamelodi Sundowns should be unhappy with their away from in the Champions League. However they can believe they can turn the tie around in South Africa.
Masandawana fans are wondering if they can somehow still win honours in Africa and the Premier Soccer League, as they chase Orlando Pirates domestically.
Similarlly, fans are wondering if Liverpool can win a trophy this season. They overtook Manchester City at the top of the English Premier League table after beating Huddersfield 5-0.
Next week Wednesday the Reds face Barcelona in the first leg of the Uefa Champions League semi-finals.
The SA media was proud of Liverpool's African connection making them tick and finishing off the opposition.
Enjoy the best of Twitter from the media and fans in the thick of the action below. There's also a highlight reel of how Wydad beat Sundowns.
This might seem harsh but if Mo Salah and Sadio Mane passed to one another against Huddersfield tonight, then Liverpool would've scored more than 5 goals. At least there was never going to be a Crystanbul with Klopp's machine @LFC Cruised to 5 without Firmino and warming the Ox— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) April 26, 2019
Over to u Burnely.......— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 26, 2019
Solkjaer has really shown Manchester United fans the difference between DATING & MARRIAGE 😂😂😂 #MUFC— SON OF AFRICA (@KofiAsiedu_) April 26, 2019
GGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 26, 2019
⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Salah 83'
Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield #LIVHUD
An African 5 pack of goals!!
Can they get the desired 3 more goals for GD??
📽 HIGHLIGHTS .. Wydad AC 2-1 Memelodi Sundowns FC— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 26, 2019
Semi-Finals 1st Leg #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/RO3tXey6Ez
Sundowns might find it hard 2beat Wydad at home dat team can play!— BEAR CAT (@SolomziGwayi) April 26, 2019
Men against boys! 😂— Goal (@goal) April 26, 2019
It's like watching the Manchester derby all over again 😉pic.twitter.com/sC5oZpUZUC
Mamelodi Sundowns 🇿🇦 continue their troublesome away record in the CAF Champions League with just one win in their last 12 matches.— Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) April 26, 2019
4 Draws and 7 Losses! 🙆🏾♀️ #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/37jzVUTyQO
Why Sundowns still want to ruin this fabulous semi?— Ben Arafa (@Ibrahim3rafa) April 26, 2019
Why playing on 3 pm instead of 6 or 9 pm for more Spectators?
Why playing in Lucas Moripie while having Loftus Versfeld?
They are fully right to determine but they aren't a small team to choose a hot midday to face NA team!
Wydad are probably traveling to SA on Monday. Sundowns are playing again on Tuesday........... But they are doing everything to help Sundowns akere— Tloks (@tlotlo20_) April 26, 2019
That was a top level game, good advertisement for African Football @CAF_Online , end to end stuff in Rabat. #CAFCL #CAF #TotalCAFCL #DownsWydad #Sundowns #ForeverYellow— Khoza Irvin (@KhozaIrvin1) April 26, 2019
Have a little faith in your team😁😁 the league will go where it's supposed to go. Lebusa was the only player switched on (has not been playing regularly) time for the next batch of players to show us they play for Sundowns. The men were tired— Lelethu 🤪🤪🤪 (@lelethu_cawe) April 26, 2019