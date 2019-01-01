EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts to Sredojevic joining Zamalek for "family reasons"

The Serbian coach's move from Orlando Pirates to the Egyptian giants was quite surreal for most social media followers

Despite denying he was leaving for , Milutin Sredojevic did exactly that, he left the South African club for the Egyptian club.

After claiming he was leaving the Buccaneers for personal reasons and that his mother was ill, 'Micho' ended up in Cairo instead of .

He left the title contenders at the start of a season when they also dreamed of performing well in the Caf .

The former Pirates coach was officially announced at Zamalek with a one-year deal on Monday night.

The 49-year-old signed for the Egyptians barely three days after leaving the Buccaneers.

Trying to make sense of these turn of events for social media followers, we have to remember Sredojevic never claimed he won't sign for Zamalek. Maybe, he was trying to say it wasn't a done deal yet and the Egyptians would first need to submit to his demands?

Article continues below

Whatever the case, South African fans were not impressed with the way he left Pirates for Zamalek and you can read how the supporters reacted on Twitter here.

They straight up photoshopped a Zamalek logo onto a Pirates jacket.



This pic is of Micho at Orlando Stadium. SALT INTO THE WOUNDS. https://t.co/NIMKkWYUVC — AB Basson (@ABBasson17) August 19, 2019

.@michocoach has decided to work for one of the most controversial & combustible club presidents in Africa - @ZSCOfficial's Mortada Mansour. Known for being a streetwise coach, does Micho really know what he is letting himself in for, by taking up the Zamalek job? We shall see! https://t.co/fG4Mx5nZ31 — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) August 19, 2019

I don’t care where Micho took us as a club but his departure from the club is of someone who lacks integrity and dishonesty. Why lie about your mother being sick and make up stories then deny Zamalek like Peter denying Jesus Christ? — Ta Shoezz (@trevor_mnini) August 18, 2019

Nazo.. Zamalek website confirms Micho's appointment pic.twitter.com/OI7ctiVFlv — Yem - Yem (@Simphiwe_Chef) August 19, 2019

Micho when asked if he wanna bring Rulani with to Zamalek pic.twitter.com/83IdbZsd26 — Ndabezitha (@Mjitha) August 17, 2019

25th coach in five years.



Serbian Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has been confirmed as coach of #Egypt's Zamalek a day after he left his role at #SouthAfrica's Orlando Pirates.



Micho becomes the club's 25th coach since Mortada Mansour took over as Zamalek president in 2014. pic.twitter.com/A9PAGSp2Bz — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) August 19, 2019

After selling Orlando Pirates FC hooligans dreams,useless recipes and always praising their badge ☠️,Micho is showing them a middle 🖕 by saying his dream all along was to coach Zamalek not Runners-up FC... Wow!! pic.twitter.com/TzUTyQtNOd — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) August 19, 2019

There is a reason Micho left OP for Zamalek. Can't be "Family reasons" i hope he speaks out one day pic.twitter.com/aGEHCKlfjj — Menziwa KaXhoko (@biyela_bongz) August 19, 2019

@mabena_bob Coach Micho is In charge of Zamalek Fc, check his Bio. #powerbreakfast pic.twitter.com/rNsnrlRdtp — Piet Teboho Mailola 🇿🇦 (@piet_teboho) August 19, 2019

Zamalek is bigger than Orlando Pirates FC.That's why Micho resigned at Mayfair and went to ... pic.twitter.com/kJrwYrgH44 — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) August 17, 2019

Congratulations 🎊🎈🎉🍾 to my very good friend Micho on his new job, #Zamalek, God be with u coach🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/59OSWKO6uR — Maxwell Konadu (@Konadu4Maxwell) August 17, 2019

Always knew this day would come. Micho left us to join Zamalek. It's Rhulani's time to shine now, asiye Mourinho wethu 🖤✊#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/WN4SH2wwWn — Thando Barbarian (@Mathandos3) August 17, 2019

MICHO JUMPS SHIP & SWIMS TO ZAMALEK SHORES|



Former Orlando Pirates Coach Milutin Sredojevic Appointed New Zamalek🇪🇬 Head Coach Just Few Hours After Resigning From The #SeaRobbers🇿🇦



•Assistant Coach Rulani Mokwena Will Take Over The Ghost☠️ Ship⚽ pic.twitter.com/fuuaU6s7Ss — Soca263 (@Soca263) August 17, 2019

@themba_bizness Do not forget about Micho who did a Jackie Chan spin on Orlando Pirates. He left citing his mom is ailing only to be signed in as a coach of Zamalek yesterday. #ymornings @DJAnkletap @kandiskardash — 💣Not Adv Mokotedi Mpshe💣 (@ThandoNdlovu99) August 20, 2019