EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts to Sredojevic joining Zamalek for "family reasons"

The Serbian coach's move from Orlando Pirates to the Egyptian giants was quite surreal for most social media followers

Despite denying he was leaving Orlando Pirates for Zamalek, Milutin Sredojevic did exactly that, he left the South African club for the Egyptian club.

After claiming he was leaving the Buccaneers for personal reasons and that his mother was ill, 'Micho' ended up in Cairo instead of Serbia.

He left the PSL title contenders at the start of a season when they also dreamed of performing well in the Caf Champions League.

The former Pirates coach was officially announced at Zamalek with a one-year deal on Monday night. 

The 49-year-old signed for the Egyptians barely three days after leaving the Buccaneers. 

Trying to make sense of these turn of events for social media followers, we have to remember Sredojevic never claimed he won't sign for Zamalek. Maybe, he was trying to say it wasn't a done deal yet and the Egyptians would first need to submit to his demands?

Whatever the case, South African fans were not impressed with the way he left Pirates for Zamalek and you can read how the supporters reacted on Twitter here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

