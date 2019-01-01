CAF Champions League

EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns' Caf Champions League defeat

In recent years the Brazilians have been one of the favourites in the competition, so it would be a shock if they lose in this preliminary round

Mamelodi Sundowns lost 2-1 to Congolese club Otoho d’Oyo in the first leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary round fixture.

All is not lost yet for the Brazilians because they can turn the tie around in the second leg in South Africa, but when they were two goals down there was a lot of panic on social media.

Kaizer Chiefs fans started making fun of Masandawana (and Orlando Pirates), and then the Sundowns fans even started to turn against the official Twitter account of the club.

The fans told Jeremy Brockie he should be tweeting about this game and not Manchester United against Chelsea.

We showcase all the best reactions during and after the match, that is the Sundowns game in Congo.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

