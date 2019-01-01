EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns' Caf Champions League defeat
Mamelodi Sundowns lost 2-1 to Congolese club Otoho d’Oyo in the first leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary round fixture.
All is not lost yet for the Brazilians because they can turn the tie around in the second leg in South Africa, but when they were two goals down there was a lot of panic on social media.
Kaizer Chiefs fans started making fun of Masandawana (and Orlando Pirates), and then the Sundowns fans even started to turn against the official Twitter account of the club.
The fans told Jeremy Brockie he should be tweeting about this game and not Manchester United against Chelsea.
We showcase all the best reactions during and after the match, that is the Sundowns game in Congo.
Africa is home. Sundowns is playing home 😂😂😂😂— Vusi Ntimane (@manghumani) August 11, 2019
We certainly going to bounce back.....we are Mamelodi Sundowns 👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼— 👆🏼Khanyisa Gusha👆🏼🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@GushaKhanyisa) August 11, 2019
Sundowns just need to score one goal and Park the bus, in the return leg— 🇬🇧Daenerys Targaryen🇿🇦 (@SlimTony6) August 11, 2019
Wait.Why do I see Kaizer Chiefs fans laughing at Sundowns?..nazini ngeChampions league?🤔🤔#CAFCL— Someone's Son (@_Tainment) August 11, 2019
Sundowns away goal or Man United away goal? pic.twitter.com/N6FUECzdDC— Thabo (@Ngoasheng247) August 11, 2019
GOAL! Thapelo with a wonder strike from 25yards! Unstoppable! #Sundowns #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/mggDGqEt4j— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 11, 2019
You need to update your People like this, Mamelodi Sundowns is a big team pic.twitter.com/jL8YLXfImg— Willow (@willowQudi) August 11, 2019
How can we score an away goal after pinning down the visitors? https://t.co/IQ0leWxxDA— Sundowns are Cham9ions (@MureNems) August 11, 2019
With 10 men😂😂😂— Z. Maks (Expropriation of land!!!!!) (@Zolani10187767) August 11, 2019
We are Mamelodi Sundowns!!!!
This wknd ( in the middle) is squeezing the CCL out of Pirates(on the left) & Sundowns (on the right) 😆😆😆😆😂😂🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/zhUNGSvRVj— Cbudah❤❤&✌✌KaizerChiefsNoDoubt (@SibusisoSigam) August 11, 2019
Sundowns player on the bench: *On the phone call with the admin*— Luthando (@JayDecember12) August 11, 2019
"Tiyani is screaming!"
Sundowns admin: *At home on his couch*
"Tiyani is screaming" pic.twitter.com/kFYIXFewRA
77 min— 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) August 11, 2019
AS Otôho 2-0 Sundowns#TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/DHzcY51svG
Idlale Njani Sundowns? pic.twitter.com/qEFtNRz7WT— MJwarha wakwa Slip (@luzukoslip) August 11, 2019
Wanyela just like the Sundowns admin. https://t.co/SDdtfL4YcR— Lehlogonolo (@MashhWade) August 11, 2019
I don’t understand Jeremy Brockie is tweeting about Man United vs Chelsea while Sundowns is playing, talk about a guy who has really lost interest in the Club🤔Just let him go👉— Njiva Dlamini (@Njabulo41218453) August 11, 2019