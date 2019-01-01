Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts as Sundowns thrash Al Ahly and Orlando Pirates top PSL table

This was one of the biggest days in South African football for about two seasons as the Brazilians made the country proud

That is the Brazilians of South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns who trounced Africa's most successful club ever Al Ahly on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns beat the Egyptian giants 5-0 in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final in Pretoria. It is arguably one of their best results in Caf football so far, behind winning the tournament in 2016.

Saturday's result shocked the continent in what was expected to be a closely contested game, a massive test for Masandawana.

At the same time, Orlando Pirates visited Bidvest Wits in a showdown to see which club would still stand in chasing Sundowns for the Premier Soccer League title.

Bucs narrowly edged the game 1-0 which saw them draw level with Sundowns at the top of the table.

Pirates are actually on top of the table on goal difference and have played one game extra. They have five games remaining and will hope that the Brazilians' Caf Champions League exertions could give them an advantage.

Here's how South African football and the fans reacted to these two crucial results on social media on Saturday.

There's also a collection of Twitter videos from Pirates' media department including the team's reaction to scoring, winning the game and paying tribute to their supporters.

Many fans believe Bucs were not at their best and were fortunate to benefit from Bidvest Wits own goal by Keegan Ritchie.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

