EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts as Sundowns thrash Al Ahly and Orlando Pirates top PSL table

This was one of the biggest days in South African football for about two seasons as the Brazilians made the country proud

That is the Brazilians of , who trounced Africa's most successful club ever on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns beat the Egyptian giants 5-0 in the first leg of the Caf quarter-final in Pretoria. It is arguably one of their best results in Caf football so far, behind winning the tournament in 2016.

Saturday's result shocked the continent in what was expected to be a closely contested game, a massive test for Masandawana.

At the same time, visited in a showdown to see which club would still stand in chasing Sundowns for the Premier Soccer League title.

Bucs narrowly edged the game 1-0 which saw them draw level with Sundowns at the top of the table.

Pirates are actually on top of the table on goal difference and have played one game extra. They have five games remaining and will hope that the Brazilians' Caf Champions League exertions could give them an advantage.

Here's how South African football and the fans reacted to these two crucial results on social media on Saturday.

There's also a collection of Twitter videos from Pirates' media department including the team's reaction to scoring, winning the game and paying tribute to their supporters.

Many fans believe Bucs were not at their best and were fortunate to benefit from Bidvest Wits own goal by Keegan Ritchie.

Memelodi Sundowns .!!!👌

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Themba Zwane ..!!!

Look, this guy should be nominated for African Player, I hope he can have a great tournament during AFCON,I’m selecting him already 😂🤷🏻‍♀️.

Contender for Player of the season ..!

Great team work👏👏👏 — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) April 6, 2019

#TheGhost



Buccaneers accross all platforms - thank you for your continued support.



Three Points in the BAG⚽️🥅💰



🖤☠❤⭐#TseNtsho pic.twitter.com/lvCvRlStxL — Thandi Merafe (@thandi_399) April 6, 2019

Pitso Mosimane - @Masandawana coach: We do not want to talk a lot. This is a big coach with a big CV. We have to show respect. If he puts his CV here and I put mine, I will have to hide mine under a table. I know that losing 5-0 is hard. Let's show humility and respect. #CAFCL — PowerSport (@Power987Sport) April 6, 2019

Pitso is a legend — Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) April 6, 2019

Konje people are gonna go looking for excuses instead of congratulating Sundowns. All these teams from North Africa are susceptible to playing at 3pm on the highveld, all South African teams need to do that. — Scouser Soze (@sphaphiwo) April 6, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns football club 🙏. — Vladimir Putin (@Siya_Thiago) April 6, 2019

15 April 2015: 4 years ago this month Sundowns lost 5-0 to ... murmurs started of Pitso needing to resign.



6 April 2019: Sundowns beat Al Ahly 5-0 in the #CAFCL — Iron duke Jr. (@Iron_Duke89) April 6, 2019

#CAFCL Next week #Sundowns is going to beat #AlAhly right in their backyard with all their red flashlights on. I tell you. — Serole Molefe (@sraymoll) April 6, 2019

90’ Sundowns 5-0 Al Ahly



These are goals in normal play time, not cards l, corners or anything. They are beatable, Gor can do it 😜, I believe in the team#TotalCAFCL — Frank Orinde (@FrankOrinde) April 6, 2019

The games of today are boring tjo. But still happy with the 3 points of @orlandopirates — Mushe Rapolai (@musherapolaii) April 6, 2019

Lol so after winning by a fluke today, Orlando Pirates supporters still fancy their team's Chances in the league? 😂 — The Brave ❁ (@Thularz_) April 6, 2019

Dear @michocoach @coach_rulani @FDavids10 pls talk to Dr Irvin khoza n ask him to give another 3yrs so that u guys can build our team @orlandopirates stop buying players n promote from our mdc n trough our youth structures, we don't mind waiting as long as we know that we r — Mr_SS_16 (@sthemza16) April 6, 2019

@orlandopirates up for another practice match before we fly to for the 2nd leg? — Thabiso Motloung (@Iyzo8) April 6, 2019