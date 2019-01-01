EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts as Siphiwe Tshabalala bids farewell to Turkish Super Lig

The former Bafana Bafana star was one of those great local players who waited too long in domestic football before making his dream move to Europe

legend Siphiwe Tshabalala (Shabba) was one of the best-attacking midfielders in the Premier Soccer League for many years.

When he got his chance to finally play in Europe, many South Africans were happy for the former Amakhosi star. In the twilight of his career, he joined Turkish club Büyüksehir Belediye Erzurumspor.

Not a club name that's known in many sports lovers' living rooms, the experience wasn't as exciting as Shabba would have hoped. At the end of the season, his club got relegated, the 34-year-old player didn't get as much game time as he wanted.

So, where to now for Shabba? His agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has confirmed that Tshabalala is not coming back to going to return to the .

Article continues below

Here's how South African Twitter reacted to the news. We also include a throwback to some old Tweets which highlights the expectations when he left for .

Siphiwe Tshabalala has left Büyüksehir Belediye Erzurumspor after just one season with the Turkish club.

He joined Erzurumspor from Chiefs in August 2018, but struggled to get game time at the club, making just 1️⃣7️⃣ league appearances for the Turkish side and scoring 1️⃣ goal. pic.twitter.com/tCftIV4x8c — Lance Janari (@UrbanWarriorSA) May 27, 2019

Sadly Siphiwe Tshabalala's team BB Erzurumspor got relegated out of the Turkish top flight. #Turkey #SuperLig — Sqiniseko (@SQ_Myeza_) May 27, 2019

Simphiwe Tshabalala's now relegated Turkish team wouldn't feature regularly to our Sunday football in Midrand a few years ago. We would allow them to field 5 more players but still beat their asses. — Cadre Floyd the Vendalist (@CadreFloyd) May 27, 2019

”Bidding farewell to the Süper Lig. Thank you to the Erzurum fans for your undying love and support.

Thank you to everyone back at home for your love,support and heartfelt messages.Blessed to have you guys” - Siphiwe Tshabalala pic.twitter.com/z1dgYY5WME — Final Whistle SA (@FinalWhistleSA) May 27, 2019

Coach im just a supporter i cant tell you what to do but its just my view Jele & Ndengane are in early thirties they cant play all the games next season look at players like Nyauza and Tshabalala slowly start introducing them back to the game to improve our defence https://t.co/JNHqPDgvkX — Nkosinathi Gamede (@gamede161) May 25, 2019

Bidding farewell to the Süper Lig💔Thank you to the Erzurum fans🔵⚪️for your undying love and support 🙏🏾Thank you to everyone back at home for your love,support and heartfelt messages.Blessed to have you guys🙏🏾

The… https://t.co/9abtIl8CoV — Siphiwe Tshabalala (@siphiweshabba) May 27, 2019

Siphiwe Tshabalala played the last 25 minutes for BB Erzurumspor as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Fenerbahçe in Turkey. The loss leaves BB Erzurumspor in the 17th place with 1 game remaining and 3 points away from safety. pic.twitter.com/PWQPxp9IjO — SA Football Players Abroad 🇿🇦 (@SaFootbalAbroad) May 20, 2019

Tshabalala is welcomed at the airport in Turkey by his new fans!



pic.twitter.com/00GmeeLvcm — Supa Diski (@PSL_SupaDiski) August 30, 2018