EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts as Siphiwe Tshabalala bids farewell to Turkish Super Lig

The former Bafana Bafana star was one of those great local players who waited too long in domestic football before making his dream move to Europe

Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala (Shabba) was one of the best-attacking midfielders in the Premier Soccer League for many years.

When he got his chance to finally play in Europe, many South Africans were happy for the former Amakhosi star. In the twilight of his career, he joined Turkish club Büyüksehir Belediye Erzurumspor.

Not a club name that's known in many sports lovers' living rooms, the experience wasn't as exciting as Shabba would have hoped. At the end of the season, his club got relegated, the 34-year-old player didn't get as much game time as he wanted. 

So, where to now for Shabba? His agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has confirmed that Tshabalala is not coming back to going to return to the PSL.

Here's how South African Twitter reacted to the news. We also include a throwback to some old Tweets which highlights the expectations when he left South Africa for Turkey.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

