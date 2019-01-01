EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts as Siphiwe Tshabalala bids farewell to Turkish Super Lig
Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala (Shabba) was one of the best-attacking midfielders in the Premier Soccer League for many years.
When he got his chance to finally play in Europe, many South Africans were happy for the former Amakhosi star. In the twilight of his career, he joined Turkish club Büyüksehir Belediye Erzurumspor.
Not a club name that's known in many sports lovers' living rooms, the experience wasn't as exciting as Shabba would have hoped. At the end of the season, his club got relegated, the 34-year-old player didn't get as much game time as he wanted.
So, where to now for Shabba? His agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has confirmed that Tshabalala is not coming back to going to return to the PSL.
Here's how South African Twitter reacted to the news. We also include a throwback to some old Tweets which highlights the expectations when he left South Africa for Turkey.
Siphiwe Tshabalala has left Büyüksehir Belediye Erzurumspor after just one season with the Turkish club.— Lance Janari (@UrbanWarriorSA) May 27, 2019
He joined Erzurumspor from Chiefs in August 2018, but struggled to get game time at the club, making just 1️⃣7️⃣ league appearances for the Turkish side and scoring 1️⃣ goal. pic.twitter.com/tCftIV4x8c
Sadly Siphiwe Tshabalala's team BB Erzurumspor got relegated out of the Turkish top flight. #Turkey #SuperLig— Sqiniseko (@SQ_Myeza_) May 27, 2019
Simphiwe Tshabalala's now relegated Turkish team wouldn't feature regularly to our Sunday football in Midrand a few years ago. We would allow them to field 5 more players but still beat their asses.— Cadre Floyd the Vendalist (@CadreFloyd) May 27, 2019
”Bidding farewell to the Süper Lig. Thank you to the Erzurum fans for your undying love and support.— Final Whistle SA (@FinalWhistleSA) May 27, 2019
Thank you to everyone back at home for your love,support and heartfelt messages.Blessed to have you guys” - Siphiwe Tshabalala pic.twitter.com/z1dgYY5WME
Coach im just a supporter i cant tell you what to do but its just my view Jele & Ndengane are in early thirties they cant play all the games next season look at players like Nyauza and Tshabalala slowly start introducing them back to the game to improve our defence https://t.co/JNHqPDgvkX— Nkosinathi Gamede (@gamede161) May 25, 2019
Bidding farewell to the Süper Lig💔Thank you to the Erzurum fans🔵⚪️for your undying love and support 🙏🏾Thank you to everyone back at home for your love,support and heartfelt messages.Blessed to have you guys🙏🏾— Siphiwe Tshabalala (@siphiweshabba) May 27, 2019
The… https://t.co/9abtIl8CoV
Siphiwe Tshabalala played the last 25 minutes for BB Erzurumspor as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Fenerbahçe in Turkey. The loss leaves BB Erzurumspor in the 17th place with 1 game remaining and 3 points away from safety. pic.twitter.com/PWQPxp9IjO— SA Football Players Abroad 🇿🇦 (@SaFootbalAbroad) May 20, 2019
Tshabalala is welcomed at the airport in Turkey by his new fans!— Supa Diski (@PSL_SupaDiski) August 30, 2018
pic.twitter.com/00GmeeLvcm
Shabba leaves for Turkey— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 28, 2018
Captain, Siphiwe Tshabalala is leaving Kaizer Chiefs to join Turkish Super Lig side BB Erzurumspor
“I want to thanks the supporters for their Love & Peace. It has been a great ride for almost 12 years. I have enjoyed every minute of it”#ThankYouShabba pic.twitter.com/KzO0Mbs5UD