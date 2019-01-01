EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts as PSL television blackout ends

The country's television broadcasters were criticised when the first two matchdays of the league were not televised on SABC

The SABC, Multichoice (SuperSport on DSTV) and the Premier Soccer League ( ) reached an agreement on Friday, allowing 's domestic top-flight competition to be aired on television at an affordable rate for the public.

Football lovers were complaining only the elite SuperSport channels were covering the PSL, at a rate which the majority of the country couldn't afford even on DSTV Compact.

With a solution found on Friday, PSL fans took to Twitter to congratulate the decision-makers for ending the blackout on television.

The broadcasters and the PSL released the following joint statement:

“The Minister of Sports‚ Arts and Culture‚ Minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ in consultation with the Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies‚ the Honourable Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams‚ is pleased to announce that MultiChoice’s SuperSport has concluded an agreement on commercial terms with the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

“This will allow the SABC to broadcast Premier Soccer League matches on television. The deal was announced following constructive negotiations between the parties facilitated by Minister Mthethwa.

“The agreement between SuperSport and the SABC is for five years and recognises the need to ensure the sustainability of the PSL.”

SABC, PSL and MultiChoice have reached an agreement. SABC will be broadcasting PSL matches. pic.twitter.com/QdNGq6krU3 — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) August 23, 2019

...a financially sustainable public broadcaster. The SABC will continue to discharge its public mandate in a manner which is not only sustainable for the organisation, but ensures that the South African public have access to sports of national interest such as the PSL.” — Beverly Maphangwa (@Bevstar7) August 23, 2019

Why is @multichoice hold rights for psl soccer matches not SABC coz masses loving soccer are poor can't afford to pay such money. — Pheello Moloi (@PheelloMoloi2) August 23, 2019

#YSports



SABC and MultiChoice have reached an agreement giving the SABC the green light to broadcast the Premier Soccer League games.



None of the PSL soccer matches have been broadcasted since the beginning of the season. pic.twitter.com/qDUnAl9unM — yfmnews_ (@ynews) August 23, 2019

Thanks to PSL, SABC,Super Sports & Minister Nyambose. Soccer is the life blood of SA citizens. It can't be the only preserve of the rich to view it. https://t.co/Wmv7mj63Lx — Nqawelism (@MgcinaMafika) August 23, 2019

Sanity prevails as SABC signs five-year contract with SuperSport to end soccer blackout.



https://t.co/O2H2jAOLMu via @TimesLIVE — Tiisetso Malepa (@TiisetsoMalepa) August 23, 2019

Ministry of Sports Arts and Culture has managed to broker an agreement that will see PSL games being broadcasted on SABC again. #AbsaPrem #GladAfricaChampionship pic.twitter.com/EDWbYgfGHl — DiskiAfrika (@DiskiAfrika) August 23, 2019

I'm always the first to bash @NathiMthethwaSA for not delivering, but today I want to commend him for bringing the SABC, Multichoice and the PSL to a table to resolve the soccer blackout!



You have done well Dingiswayo, Nyambose, Magaga onsibansiba, Mfolozi emnyama........ — The Diplomat (@Benji_Seitlhamo) August 23, 2019

I am so confused. Like, what was SABC thinking selling PSL tv rights to its competitor? What was the end goal?? Im sorry but that was just dum. — MVELASE (@SimoMthembu) August 23, 2019

Football commentator Reggie Ndlovu has left the SABC effective immediately.



Still no news on the outcome of the final sitting in the 'PSL blackout' situation.#Soccerzela — Soccerzela (@soccerzela) August 22, 2019

“Two of the four major Premier Soccer League (PSL) sponsors, Absa and MTN,are “concerned” about not deriving maximum value from their sponsorship of the Absa Premiership and MTN8 as a result of the SABC’s TV blackout of PSL matches which has since spread to its 18 radio stations” — Sangxa (@sangxa) August 18, 2019

SABC is offering R72m out of R280m request made by Supersport to broadcast 144 PSL Games. It's really bad for football lovers who cannot afford to subscribe for Compact. — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) August 21, 2019

So you won't ask us where SABC got the R72m to pay PSL for broadcasting rights @Skhomo23? pic.twitter.com/loYrYaEKPz — Sir Navi🎯 (@Navigator_SA) August 23, 2019

Breaking News: the moment that we all been waiting for! Finally SABC and PSL has came to an agreement that on Saturday it's 24th of August😏😇 — Deja Vu♥ (@DMN4ever) August 21, 2019