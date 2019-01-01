PSL

EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts as PSL television blackout ends

The country's television broadcasters were criticised when the first two matchdays of the league were not televised on SABC

The SABC, Multichoice (SuperSport on DSTV) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) reached an agreement on Friday, allowing South Africa's domestic top-flight competition to be aired on television at an affordable rate for the public.

Football lovers were complaining only the elite SuperSport channels were covering the PSL, at a rate which the majority of the country couldn't afford even on DSTV Compact.

With a solution found on Friday, PSL fans took to Twitter to congratulate the decision-makers for ending the blackout on television.

The broadcasters and the PSL released the following joint statement:

“The Minister of Sports‚ Arts and Culture‚ Minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ in consultation with the Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies‚ the Honourable Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams‚ is pleased to announce that MultiChoice’s SuperSport has concluded an agreement on commercial terms with the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

“This will allow the SABC to broadcast Premier Soccer League matches on television. The deal was announced following constructive negotiations between the parties facilitated by Minister Mthethwa.

“The agreement between SuperSport and the SABC is for five years and recognises the need to ensure the sustainability of the PSL.”

