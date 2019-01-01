African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts as Percy Tau's sent off in Champions League

The South African stars' European dreams live on despite seeing red in this qualifying round game in Ukraine

Belgian club Club Brugge are one step away from progressing into the group stage of the Champions League.

They will meet Austrian club LASK Linz in a showdown to get there, but South African attacker Percy Tau will be suspended for the first leg of the fourth round qualifier.

This is after receiving two yellow cards in the second leg third round qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday night.

Brugge won the first leg 1-0 in Belgium and then drew the away leg 3-3 in Ukraine. This is despite the team hanging on when Tau received his second yellow card in the 84th minute.

South African fans on Twitter believe the yellow cards were harsh, and their support of the Bafana Bafana star was incredible on Twitter.

They have even adopted the "We are Brugge" chant. You can follow the fanatical support and see how South Africans discussed the game throughout the night on Twitter here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

