EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts as Percy Tau's sent off in Champions League

The South African stars' European dreams live on despite seeing red in this qualifying round game in Ukraine

Belgian club are one step away from progressing into the group stage of the .

They will meet Austrian club LASK Linz in a showdown to get there, but South African attacker Percy Tau will be suspended for the first leg of the fourth round qualifier.

This is after receiving two yellow cards in the second leg third round qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday night.

Brugge won the first leg 1-0 in and then drew the away leg 3-3 in . This is despite the team hanging on when Tau received his second yellow card in the 84th minute.

South African fans on Twitter believe the yellow cards were harsh, and their support of the Bafana Bafana star was incredible on Twitter.

They have even adopted the "We are Brugge" chant. You can follow the fanatical support and see how South Africans discussed the game throughout the night on Twitter here.

Person: Which team is your favorite abroad?



South African football fans: Club Brugge KV



Person: Name three of your favorite players from the team.



South African football fans :



1.Percy

2.Muzi

3.Tau



🔥🔥😂🙌🏽



We support our own. #UCL — Sinethemba Mbatha (@SnezzyMbatha) August 13, 2019

Yessssss this is the Club Brugge I know 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/dGG3BxwUAX — Barnes (@JohnNito_22) August 13, 2019

38’ GOOOOOOAL!!!!



Deli equalises for Percy Tau’s Club Brugge side in Ukraine.



(1-2) Brugge #UCL pic.twitter.com/iIj1Ik79VY — Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) August 13, 2019

Their grandmothers worked over time to bewitch Percy Tau from overseas. He Went from 2 goals hero to a Red card at Club Brugge. Well done Baloy ke lona. You bewitched him via International channels.🚮🚮🚮🚮 pic.twitter.com/tws623aUwI — Chairman Mao (@raulsekwati1) August 13, 2019

You can never destroy a Lion...remember how Simba bounced back and reclaim his throne....we are categorically going to appeal this red card...our Percy Tau can never do wrong pic.twitter.com/qyOu4SmEY1 — Club Brugge Mzansi branch (@ClubMzansi) August 13, 2019

The way South Africans are supporting Percy Tau is so Heartwarming pic.twitter.com/rm7RxAymAI — K 🇿🇦👑 (@iamkuhlesaki) August 6, 2019

Percy Tau’s @ClubBrugge to play Austrian side LASK Linz in the next round of the UEFA Champions League. #UCL 🦁 pic.twitter.com/bE6EKiuVvv — Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) August 13, 2019

Congratulations to Club brugge.

Hard luck to Percy Tau for getting a red card pic.twitter.com/aKfQh8tYJK — Jaha raka Mathonsi (@Marvnicta) August 13, 2019

We can not just move on that easily, on behalf of South African can we please have referee's address, we just want to drink some tea and chat about Percy Tau a little bit pic.twitter.com/gEA2rI9Nw3 — Emanuel (@EmanuelGwala) August 13, 2019

Percy Tau support is unbelievable.. This what Mzansi stands for pic.twitter.com/F7ZG1eG9iH — Malaga (@ozidouble) August 13, 2019

Percy Tau got red carded but our Club Brugge are through 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #WeareBrugge #Wearewonderful — Ndumiso Buthelezi (@Nduh_SA) August 13, 2019

Percy Tau got a red card against Dynamo Kiev... pic.twitter.com/DfqNU0LZVX — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) August 13, 2019

Percy Tau's pace is really troubling those Dynamo Kiev defenders... if only they could just make decent passes to him... they'll destroy this team in front of their home supporters #UCL #bruggedynamo — Raymond Monty Maboea (@RayMaboya) August 13, 2019

Wow what a game of football that was yhooo



Clube Brugge go through with 4-3 aggregate and 3-3 on the night away at Kiev



Percy Tau was sent off in the 83rd minute for two yellow cards which were very questionable if you ask me



What a game of football!!



💪👇⚽👏👊 pic.twitter.com/bLYmKVu57O — Just Prince⚽⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) August 13, 2019

Dear @ClubBrugge , just know that when you signed @percymuzitau22 , you signed all of us, when he goes we are all leaving with him👍🏿 #sharpneh ... I hope @LFC is listening 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hria8e5vgz — Thulani Thuswa (@ThulaniThuswa) August 13, 2019