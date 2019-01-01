EXTRA TIME: South Africa reacts as Percy Tau's sent off in Champions League
Belgian club Club Brugge are one step away from progressing into the group stage of the Champions League.
They will meet Austrian club LASK Linz in a showdown to get there, but South African attacker Percy Tau will be suspended for the first leg of the fourth round qualifier.
This is after receiving two yellow cards in the second leg third round qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday night.
Brugge won the first leg 1-0 in Belgium and then drew the away leg 3-3 in Ukraine. This is despite the team hanging on when Tau received his second yellow card in the 84th minute.
South African fans on Twitter believe the yellow cards were harsh, and their support of the Bafana Bafana star was incredible on Twitter.
They have even adopted the "We are Brugge" chant. You can follow the fanatical support and see how South Africans discussed the game throughout the night on Twitter here.
Person: Which team is your favorite abroad?— Sinethemba Mbatha (@SnezzyMbatha) August 13, 2019
South African football fans: Club Brugge KV
Person: Name three of your favorite players from the team.
South African football fans :
1.Percy
2.Muzi
3.Tau
🔥🔥😂🙌🏽
We support our own. #UCL
Good luck Brugge, #WeAreBrugge #WeAreWonderful , I see @percymuzitau22 is starting tonight wololo pic.twitter.com/hK8mUWmhGs— Baas Piet Psyvage ®🗺️ (@Ke_Clva) August 13, 2019
We are Brugge 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/stlfvx9hGo— 🇿🇦Thabang🇱🇸 (@thabangmaliba1) August 13, 2019
Yessssss this is the Club Brugge I know 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/dGG3BxwUAX— Barnes (@JohnNito_22) August 13, 2019
38’ GOOOOOOAL!!!!— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) August 13, 2019
Deli equalises for Percy Tau’s Club Brugge side in Ukraine.
Dynamo Kiev (1-2) Brugge #UCL pic.twitter.com/iIj1Ik79VY
Their grandmothers worked over time to bewitch Percy Tau from overseas. He Went from 2 goals hero to a Red card at Club Brugge. Well done Baloy ke lona. You bewitched him via International channels.🚮🚮🚮🚮 pic.twitter.com/tws623aUwI— Chairman Mao (@raulsekwati1) August 13, 2019
You can never destroy a Lion...remember how Simba bounced back and reclaim his throne....we are categorically going to appeal this red card...our Percy Tau can never do wrong pic.twitter.com/qyOu4SmEY1— Club Brugge Mzansi branch (@ClubMzansi) August 13, 2019
The way South Africans are supporting Percy Tau is so Heartwarming pic.twitter.com/rm7RxAymAI— K 🇿🇦👑 (@iamkuhlesaki) August 6, 2019
Percy Tau’s @ClubBrugge to play Austrian side LASK Linz in the next round of the UEFA Champions League. #UCL 🦁 pic.twitter.com/bE6EKiuVvv— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) August 13, 2019
Congratulations to Club brugge.— Jaha raka Mathonsi (@Marvnicta) August 13, 2019
Hard luck to Percy Tau for getting a red card pic.twitter.com/aKfQh8tYJK
We can not just move on that easily, on behalf of South African can we please have referee's address, we just want to drink some tea and chat about Percy Tau a little bit pic.twitter.com/gEA2rI9Nw3— Emanuel (@EmanuelGwala) August 13, 2019
Percy Tau support is unbelievable.. This what Mzansi stands for pic.twitter.com/F7ZG1eG9iH— Malaga (@ozidouble) August 13, 2019
Percy Tau got red carded but our Club Brugge are through 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #WeareBrugge #Wearewonderful— Ndumiso Buthelezi (@Nduh_SA) August 13, 2019
Percy Tau got a red card against Dynamo Kiev... pic.twitter.com/DfqNU0LZVX— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) August 13, 2019
😳red card for Percy Tau. Damn! #DynClu #UCL— Sqiniseko (@SQ_Myeza_) August 13, 2019
Percy Tau's pace is really troubling those Dynamo Kiev defenders... if only they could just make decent passes to him... they'll destroy this team in front of their home supporters #UCL #bruggedynamo— Raymond Monty Maboea (@RayMaboya) August 13, 2019
Wow what a game of football that was yhooo— Just Prince⚽⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) August 13, 2019
Clube Brugge go through with 4-3 aggregate and 3-3 on the night away at Kiev
Percy Tau was sent off in the 83rd minute for two yellow cards which were very questionable if you ask me
What a game of football!!
💪👇⚽👏👊 pic.twitter.com/bLYmKVu57O
Dear @ClubBrugge , just know that when you signed @percymuzitau22 , you signed all of us, when he goes we are all leaving with him👍🏿 #sharpneh ... I hope @LFC is listening 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hria8e5vgz— Thulani Thuswa (@ThulaniThuswa) August 13, 2019
South Africans when Percy Tau and Club Brugge knock out our fav clubs in the UCL... pic.twitter.com/fhvJENZaNO— Gastro (@Gastro_o) August 13, 2019