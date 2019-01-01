AmaZulu v Kaizer Chiefs

EXTRA TIME: South Africa praises Khune and criticizes refereeing in Kaizer Chiefs victory

Amakhosi beat Usuthu in PSL action on Tuesday afternoon, and we take a look at the best reactions on social media

After losing to Polokwane City over a week ago, Kaizer Chiefs are back to winning ways in the PSL.

Amakhosi beat AmaZulu FC 2-0 but the game wasn't without controversy. Most of the discussion on social media was about the two disallowed goals scored by Usuthu.

Followers believe at least one of Usuthu's goals should have stood. Then there is praise for returnee Itumeleng Khune, who made his first start this year, after recovering from a long term injury.

We take a look at how South African football's media and then the fans reacted to the match.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

