EXTRA TIME: South Africa praises Khune and criticizes refereeing in Kaizer Chiefs victory

Amakhosi beat Usuthu in PSL action on Tuesday afternoon, and we take a look at the best reactions on social media

After losing to over a week ago, are back to winning ways in the .

Amakhosi beat FC 2-0 but the game wasn't without controversy. Most of the discussion on social media was about the two disallowed goals scored by Usuthu.

Followers believe at least one of Usuthu's goals should have stood. Then there is praise for returnee Itumeleng Khune, who made his first start this year, after recovering from a long term injury.

We take a look at how South African football's media and then the fans reacted to the match.

Feels great to be back , 1st cleanSheet and a good Fighting Spirit from the Lads #BackToBrilliance #WeAreAmakhosi 🧡&✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Hmrxbkfkkc — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) September 24, 2019

The first Amazulu goal was marginally offside, the second was a goal... — Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) September 24, 2019

Goalless draw on a public holiday? — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) September 24, 2019

Ernst Middendorp after Chiefs beat AmaZulu in a game marked by some questionable officiating: "It was quite hectic. I think the referee did a good job." — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) September 24, 2019

💬 Coach Jozef Vukusic



“It’s a tough league. We have to respect our opponents, they scored two late goals. We need to look at our performance today and look forward, I am sure the results will come soon.”#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/1DCiJTijhF — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) September 24, 2019

What a game of football 🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️

3 disallowed goals 2 for @AmaZuluFootball



3 injury forced substitutions for Middendorp



Both coaches got yellow cards



Final score



Usuthu 0-2 Amakhosi



Breathtaking stuff @SPORTATSABC @Official_SABC1 #AbsaPrem — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) September 24, 2019

What I'm saying is that if you looked at the still picture, the Amazulu player was offside, even though it was close... https://t.co/5xCIDTNRt4 — Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) September 24, 2019

FT: @AmaZuluFootball 0-2 @KaizerChiefs , @khama_Billiat11 with the final in Usuthu’s coffin. Perfect assist from Baccus. Chiefs return to the top spot. #AbsaPrem — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) September 24, 2019

Just like that Kaizer Chiefs have the same number of points as after 6 games played. City only ahead by a few goals — One Shot Mahlase! (@Ceeya_Mav) September 24, 2019

This defender deserves man of the match pic.twitter.com/rwnPAhWv5u — bonginhlanhla mchunu (@bonginhla2) September 24, 2019

I feel sorry for Amazulu for the disallowed goals



But Kaizer Chiefs were the better team today



Amakhosi are grinding out results and sit top of the Log. They deserve credit#AbsaPrem #AbsaPremiership #SSFootball #SSDiski #KickOff #SLLive #PSL #Amakhosi4Life #BackToBrilliance pic.twitter.com/f02U7zJ55c — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) September 24, 2019