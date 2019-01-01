EXTRA TIME: South Africa praises Khune and criticizes refereeing in Kaizer Chiefs victory
After losing to Polokwane City over a week ago, Kaizer Chiefs are back to winning ways in the PSL.
Amakhosi beat AmaZulu FC 2-0 but the game wasn't without controversy. Most of the discussion on social media was about the two disallowed goals scored by Usuthu.
Followers believe at least one of Usuthu's goals should have stood. Then there is praise for returnee Itumeleng Khune, who made his first start this year, after recovering from a long term injury.
We take a look at how South African football's media and then the fans reacted to the match.
Feels great to be back , 1st cleanSheet and a good Fighting Spirit from the Lads #BackToBrilliance #WeAreAmakhosi 🧡&✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Hmrxbkfkkc— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) September 24, 2019
The first Amazulu goal was marginally offside, the second was a goal...— Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) September 24, 2019
Goalless draw on a public holiday?— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) September 24, 2019
He returns— Vina (@alfavina) September 24, 2019
Congratulations to Absa Man of the Match: Kearyn Baccus #AbsaPrem #Amakhosi4Life #WozaNazo pic.twitter.com/vljYvXDhgl— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 24, 2019
Ernst Middendorp after Chiefs beat AmaZulu in a game marked by some questionable officiating: "It was quite hectic. I think the referee did a good job."— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) September 24, 2019
💬 Coach Jozef Vukusic— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) September 24, 2019
“It’s a tough league. We have to respect our opponents, they scored two late goals. We need to look at our performance today and look forward, I am sure the results will come soon.”#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/1DCiJTijhF
What a game of football 🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️🙆🏾♂️— Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) September 24, 2019
3 disallowed goals 2 for @AmaZuluFootball
3 injury forced substitutions for Middendorp
Both coaches got yellow cards
Final score
Usuthu 0-2 Amakhosi
Breathtaking stuff @SPORTATSABC @Official_SABC1 #AbsaPrem
What I'm saying is that if you looked at the still picture, the Amazulu player was offside, even though it was close... https://t.co/5xCIDTNRt4— Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) September 24, 2019
FT: @AmaZuluFootball 0-2 @KaizerChiefs , @khama_Billiat11 with the final in Usuthu’s coffin. Perfect assist from Baccus. Chiefs return to the top spot. #AbsaPrem— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) September 24, 2019
Just like that Kaizer Chiefs have the same number of points as Manchester City after 6 games played. City only ahead by a few goals— One Shot Mahlase! (@Ceeya_Mav) September 24, 2019
It should have been 5-0 unfortunately we @KaizerChiefs run out of Time— Ndamulelo Shonisani🇿🇦 (@HelloNdamu) September 24, 2019
This defender deserves man of the match pic.twitter.com/rwnPAhWv5u— bonginhlanhla mchunu (@bonginhla2) September 24, 2019
Thanks to the referee.— MOTHUSI MAKOSHOLO (@uncleTS1) September 24, 2019
😂😂😂— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) September 24, 2019
One of AMAZULU goal was and an offside— Moreki Wamoreki (@MorekiWamoreki) September 24, 2019
Imagine not being a @KaizerChiefs fan. pic.twitter.com/mWYnsb8GoD— Raekid SA (@raekid_sa) September 24, 2019
Khosi Is That You?— Umfo'ka Maphanga (@SaneleLebo) September 24, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs#Amakhosi4Life #BackToBrilliance pic.twitter.com/xvlZthMB0W
I feel sorry for Amazulu for the disallowed goals— Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) September 24, 2019
But Kaizer Chiefs were the better team today
Amakhosi are grinding out results and sit top of the Log. They deserve credit#AbsaPrem #AbsaPremiership #SSFootball #SSDiski #KickOff #SLLive #PSL #Amakhosi4Life #BackToBrilliance pic.twitter.com/f02U7zJ55c
"Leave me alone " 😂😅😆 pic.twitter.com/sZ7kFDGo87— Brown ✉️✉️ 2 Amazulu 0 😅😆😂 (@EThambe) September 24, 2019