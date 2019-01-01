PSL

EXTRA TIME: South Africa pays tribute to the late Marc Batchelor

The former South African football player passed away on Monday night, after he was tragically shot in his car

Marc Batchelor is one of the few players in South African history to have represented the "big four clubs" Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows.

That is the big point the respectful soccer fans want to underline on a tragic night after Batchelor was hit in a suspected drive-by shooting.

We take a look at a few Tweets from the media announcing the sad news. Then there are supporters praying and hoping Batchelor's soul will rest in peace.

There are also angry posters, who are tired of the number of football stars who have lost their lives in accidents or alleged murder.

This social media reaction is mainly to reflect the growing frustration from around the country on another popular football player who's lost his life.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

