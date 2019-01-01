EXTRA TIME: South Africa hails Teko Modise before his last professional game
Cape Town City's final game of the season against Black Leopards will be Teko Modise's last professional match ever.
It will be an emotional finale for one of South Africa's best ever players. Modise has starred for SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns down the years.
Then during the twilight of his career he participated for current club, Cape Town City.
One can read a collection of fan messages of support, media attention and club tributes for Modise below. There's also an unforgiving animation.
Modise began his professional career at Ria Stars in 2001, but he moved back to the National First Division to join City Pillars a year later after the club was bought out by the PSL.
He then spent four years at Pillars between 2002 and 2006, before SuperSport United came knocking for his signature. This proved to be his big break into the limelight.
Teko Modise will play his last game on Saturday as he bids farewell to the game. CTCFC would like to thank him for everything he has given to the club and South African football.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 10, 2019
Teko Modise is part of CTCFC and we will announce his new role in the near future 💙#ThankYouTeko pic.twitter.com/ih3R5j0t8G
🥅 341 Matches— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 10, 2019
⚽️ 39
👟 52
What a career 👏
Thank you for all the moments, we will miss you Teko Modise👑 pic.twitter.com/xSSkAZ0a07
🆃🅴🅺🅾 🅼🅾🅳🅸🆂🅴— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 11, 2019
Some call him Dona Doni, some say Mr Google some like calling him The General but we just call him The Navigator.
TEKO MODISE 8️⃣ 🙌
CLASS IS PERMANENT 🔥💙 pic.twitter.com/ci0S4FeaLb
Thanks for the memories Teko "The General" Modise and all the best for the future!👆 #AbsaPrem ✅#CAFCL ✅#CAFSuperCup ✅#TKO ✅#NedbankCup ✅#Sundowns #ForeverYellow pic.twitter.com/QfW4ssHBpS— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 10, 2019
Teko Modise started his professional career at City Pillars in Tzaneen, Limpopo. The club was sold and renamed Mpumalanga Black Aces, which was then sold again and renamed @CapeTownCityFC . Tomorrow he’ll play his last professional game in Limpopo. The cycle is complete. 🐐— Karabo Mookamedi (@karabo_mjr) May 10, 2019
#ThankYouTeko Who still remember this Teko Modise moment 😂😂😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/rnE4hYHeTD— Yesu Nyana Ka Thixo (@uYesuKrestu) May 10, 2019
THE GENERAL Teko Modise announces his retirement from playing professional soccer.@CapeTownCityFC have announced that Dona Doni will take up a new role at the club and an announcement of the role will be made in the future.— #10YearsOfTSSD (@TeamTSSD) May 10, 2019
Thank you and all the best General pic.twitter.com/POdbyw65zh
Teko— Lehlogonolo Masalesa (@PAPYFATYRIP) May 10, 2019
Tsholofelo
The navigator
Google maps
Clap your hands
The general
Dona Doni Modise
O kgatile tema yagago,I’m quite sure you won’t be lost to the game...Best wishes as you step into the next phase of your life🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/5dxvuL1wUK
“I used to practise signing my autograph. I knew that one day I would be a professional player.” - Teko Modise. I wrote this for @TheConMag many moons ago. One of my favourite footballers of all time. #ThankYouTeko https://t.co/dfokVM5WqS— Njabulo Ngidi (@NJABULON) May 10, 2019
The African Football God's have 'co-incidentally' made sure that Teko Modise announces retirement from football the same day as Yaya Toure.— Sandile Ndumo (@Doc_Ndumo) May 10, 2019
African Football Greats, the Generals !!!
Farewell Legends !!! 🇿🇦 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/ZdcWV6LoHJ
#ThankYouTeko— #ThankYouTeko (@Jaeyz34Hope) May 11, 2019
All the best for future
Doctor Khumalo of his Era
Teko "The General" Modise @Donadoni10 ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/wqbeFZVrW6
Teko "The General" Modise... I don't even know what to say 💙. You Will forever be favourite.💙🙌 #ThankYouTeko pic.twitter.com/5HJ64St9iS— #iamCityFC (@Peera_man) May 10, 2019
Navigator at Sundowns :— Downs Khayelitsha Branch (@khaltsha_Branch) May 10, 2019
🏆🏆 ABSA Premiership
🏆 CAF Champions league
🏆 CAF Super Cup
🏆 Telkom Knockout
🏆 Nedbank Cup
Thank You General Teko Modise #FarewellTeko pic.twitter.com/vVwcI1lT8e
I'll forever cherish this moment first time meeting you in person . Thank you for everything Dona Modise pic.twitter.com/I0xvqJtLFT— THE GREAT (@mofkingdagreat) May 10, 2019
Teko Modise probably the best PSL player of the last decade? What a career, go well in retirement 🙏🏾— Thala Msutu (@ThalaMsutu77) May 10, 2019
Teko "The General"Modise is the only that made me to fall inlove with Mohwako🙌🤞He achieved lots of things after leaving Pirates because they used to call him with names but he didn't give up🙌Warrior..Goodluck on your future pic.twitter.com/43WTJzDJwU— Onkgopotse🙏☀☀☀ (@NahayoMash) May 10, 2019
Teko Modise at Ellis Park 🐐— Secretary General AK (@AK_large) May 10, 2019
2008/09 vs Sundowns (Pattison & Ntwagae)
2008/09 vs Kaizer Chiefs (Ntuka)
2008/09 vs Supersport (Lance Davids was shown flames & got sent off) #ThankYouTeko best player of your generation by a mile! 🐐👌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7SoUVvNTx