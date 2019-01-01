EXTRA TIME: South Africa hails Teko Modise before his last professional game

The Bafana Bafana legend announced his retirement and will play his last game on Saturday

's final game of the season against Black will be Teko Modise's last professional match ever.

It will be an emotional finale for one of 's best ever players. Modise has starred for SuperSport United, and down the years.

Then during the twilight of his career he participated for current club, Cape Town City.

One can read a collection of fan messages of support, media attention and club tributes for Modise below. There's also an unforgiving animation.

Modise began his professional career at Ria Stars in 2001, but he moved back to the National First Division to join City Pillars a year later after the club was bought out by the .

Article continues below

He then spent four years at Pillars between 2002 and 2006, before SuperSport United came knocking for his signature. This proved to be his big break into the limelight.

Teko Modise will play his last game on Saturday as he bids farewell to the game. CTCFC would like to thank him for everything he has given to the club and South African football.



Teko Modise is part of CTCFC and we will announce his new role in the near future 💙#ThankYouTeko pic.twitter.com/ih3R5j0t8G — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 10, 2019

🥅 341 Matches

⚽️ 39

👟 52



What a career 👏



Thank you for all the moments, we will miss you Teko Modise👑 pic.twitter.com/xSSkAZ0a07 — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 10, 2019

🆃🅴🅺🅾 🅼🅾🅳🅸🆂🅴



Some call him Dona Doni, some say Mr Google some like calling him The General but we just call him The Navigator.



TEKO MODISE 8️⃣ 🙌



CLASS IS PERMANENT 🔥💙 pic.twitter.com/ci0S4FeaLb — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 11, 2019

Teko Modise started his professional career at City Pillars in Tzaneen, Limpopo. The club was sold and renamed Mpumalanga Black Aces, which was then sold again and renamed @CapeTownCityFC . Tomorrow he’ll play his last professional game in Limpopo. The cycle is complete. 🐐 — Karabo Mookamedi  (@karabo_mjr) May 10, 2019

#ThankYouTeko Who still remember this Teko Modise moment 😂😂😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/rnE4hYHeTD — Yesu Nyana Ka Thixo (@uYesuKrestu) May 10, 2019

THE GENERAL Teko Modise announces his retirement from playing professional soccer.@CapeTownCityFC have announced that Dona Doni will take up a new role at the club and an announcement of the role will be made in the future.



Thank you and all the best General pic.twitter.com/POdbyw65zh — #10YearsOfTSSD (@TeamTSSD) May 10, 2019

Teko

Tsholofelo

The navigator

Google maps

Clap your hands

The general

Dona Doni Modise



O kgatile tema yagago,I’m quite sure you won’t be lost to the game...Best wishes as you step into the next phase of your life🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/5dxvuL1wUK — Lehlogonolo Masalesa (@PAPYFATYRIP) May 10, 2019

“I used to practise signing my autograph. I knew that one day I would be a professional player.” - Teko Modise. I wrote this for @TheConMag many moons ago. One of my favourite footballers of all time. #ThankYouTeko https://t.co/dfokVM5WqS — Njabulo Ngidi (@NJABULON) May 10, 2019

The African Football God's have 'co-incidentally' made sure that Teko Modise announces retirement from football the same day as Yaya Toure.



African Football Greats, the Generals !!!



Farewell Legends !!! 🇿🇦 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/ZdcWV6LoHJ — Sandile Ndumo (@Doc_Ndumo) May 10, 2019

#ThankYouTeko

All the best for future

Doctor Khumalo of his Era

Teko "The General" Modise @Donadoni10 ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/wqbeFZVrW6 — #ThankYouTeko (@Jaeyz34Hope) May 11, 2019

Teko "The General" Modise... I don't even know what to say 💙. You Will forever be favourite.💙🙌 #ThankYouTeko pic.twitter.com/5HJ64St9iS — #iamCityFC (@Peera_man) May 10, 2019

Navigator at Sundowns :

🏆🏆 ABSA Premiership

🏆 CAF Champions league

🏆 CAF Super Cup

🏆 Telkom Knockout

🏆 Nedbank Cup

Thank You General Teko Modise #FarewellTeko pic.twitter.com/vVwcI1lT8e — Downs Khayelitsha Branch (@khaltsha_Branch) May 10, 2019

I'll forever cherish this moment first time meeting you in person . Thank you for everything Dona Modise pic.twitter.com/I0xvqJtLFT — THE GREAT (@mofkingdagreat) May 10, 2019

Teko Modise probably the best PSL player of the last decade? What a career, go well in retirement 🙏🏾 — Thala Msutu (@ThalaMsutu77) May 10, 2019

Teko "The General"Modise is the only that made me to fall inlove with Mohwako🙌🤞He achieved lots of things after leaving Pirates because they used to call him with names but he didn't give up🙌Warrior..Goodluck on your future pic.twitter.com/43WTJzDJwU — Onkgopotse🙏☀☀☀ (@NahayoMash) May 10, 2019