EXTRA TIME: South Africa hails Teko Modise before his last professional game

The Bafana Bafana legend announced his retirement and will play his last game on Saturday

Cape Town City's final game of the season against Black Leopards will be Teko Modise's last professional match ever.

It will be an emotional finale for one of South Africa's best ever players. Modise has starred for SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns down the years. 

Then during the twilight of his career he participated for current club, Cape Town City.

One can read a collection of fan messages of support, media attention and club tributes for Modise below. There's also an unforgiving animation.

Modise began his professional career at Ria Stars in 2001, but he moved back to the National First Division to join City Pillars a year later after the club was bought out by the PSL.  

He then spent four years at Pillars between 2002 and 2006, before SuperSport United came knocking for his signature. This proved to be his big break into the limelight.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

