EXTRA TIME: Sirino, Tau, Mokwena and Dlamini - The best of South African Twitter

After a weekend of bumper action the fans reflected on their club campaigns, and they're anticipating the Champions League in midweek and days ahead

In Africa all the talk was on the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

South African club Mamelodi Sundowns lost 2-1 away to Wydad Casablanca. Can they do it back at home in South Africa in the second leg?

We take a look at this Tweet from a Sundowns fan, showing us Gaston Sirino's blue eye. Now we know why he was in such a heated mood in Morocco.

In other Tweets, Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena shares some words of wisdom on the trials and tribulations of coaches.

Many think that being a football manager may be a dream job, but who's considered all these incredible challenges at the helm?

Then there's Banyana Banyana legend Amanda Dlamini, who's just showing off her Manchester City top after her favourite club went back to the top of the Premier League.

We can tell that Burnley made her nervous as City just scraped a 1-0 win to overtake Liverpool at the top in England.

Percy Tau is receiving recognition for an amazing season in Belgium's lower league. Maybe this will bring him some much needed attention for top flight football in Europe.

There is a strong Sundowns theme on Monday, and this time there's a joke played on whether the PSL will deduct points from the Brazilians.

It turned out that PSL won't be deducting points, so the joke was just a joke and far from reality.

Finally, if you dreamed of supporting Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations, Safa has put together some tour options for South African fans.

