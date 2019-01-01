Transfers
EXTRA TIME: Safa stakeholders discuss the life of a player after football

South African football has long been concerned with the problem that many former players are struggling to make a living after retirement

The South African Football Association (Safa) is trying to solve the problem by educating players and placing measures in order to help soccer players protect their careers into the long term.

There's many solutions in how players can save money or have other options beyond the field of play. Safa House hosted a meeting to discuss solutions with various stakeholders on Tuesday.

South African football legends Augustine Makalakalane, David Nyathi, Portia Modise, Bennet Mnguni, Simba Marumo, Neil Tovey, Mike Ntombela and Linda Buthelezi attended the meeting to give their input.

You can watch a video of this meeting, thanks to the Bafana Bafana official Twitter account.

 

 

 

 

