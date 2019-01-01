EXTRA TIME: Rhulani Mokwena shares Massimiliano Allegri's thesis

The Orlando Pirates assistant coach loves sharing videos of European tactics on his Twitter. Now he's taken his enthusiasm a step further

This time Rhulani Mokwena shows us that he's not just an observant admirer of European tactics.

Mokwena is not reading a simple tactical feature article, but a whole thesis at masters coaching level.

Who better to read than one of Europe's most highly respected tacticians, Massimiliano Allegri of ?

Allegri discusses the characteristics of midfielders to function best in a three-man midfield.

Are we going to witness some of these tactics for at the end of this Premier Soccer League season?

We will have to wait and see. Bucs fans can read the whole thesis below to see if it looks familiar going forward.

Allegri's words might inspire a few more coaches like Mokwena in future.

