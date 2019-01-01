Highlands Park v Kaizer Chiefs

EXTRA TIME: PSL fans react to Kaizer Chiefs opening victory

Comments()
Gallo
After losing the CBL Cup to Orlando Pirates, Amakhosi needed a winning start in the league to placate their fans

Kaizer Chiefs beat Highlands Park 3-2 away from home in their first match of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign at Makhulong Stadium.

At this stage of the season, it doesn't matter how you win but to start the league with three points.

We take a look at how PSL fans followed the game just before the start, during the match and immediately after victory was confirmed for Chiefs.

Editors' Picks

Lebogang Manyama scored a brace for Chiefs, and even though Eric Mathoho got the winner thereafter, Samir Nurkovic impressed Twitter followers at the end.

Rodney Ramagalela and Peter Shalulile scored the goals for Highlands Park which caused a lot of panic from Chiefs fans during the game.

Chiefs unconvincing start gave neutral fans ammunition to create many jokes about Amakhosi.

Article continues below

However, in the end, Chiefs had the last laugh.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close