EXTRA TIME: PSL fans react to Kaizer Chiefs opening victory

After losing the CBL Cup to Orlando Pirates, Amakhosi needed a winning start in the league to placate their fans

beat 3-2 away from home in their first match of the Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign at Makhulong Stadium.

At this stage of the season, it doesn't matter how you win but to start the league with three points.

We take a look at how PSL fans followed the game just before the start, during the match and immediately after victory was confirmed for Chiefs.

Lebogang Manyama scored a brace for Chiefs, and even though Eric Mathoho got the winner thereafter, Samir Nurkovic impressed Twitter followers at the end.

Rodney Ramagalela and Peter Shalulile scored the goals for Highlands Park which caused a lot of panic from Chiefs fans during the game.

Chiefs unconvincing start gave neutral fans ammunition to create many jokes about Amakhosi.

However, in the end, Chiefs had the last laugh.

Shock me Kaizer Chiefs and win please. — Chulumanco Amahle . (@MahleS21) August 4, 2019

For those wondering about Khama Billiat’s absence for Kaizer Chiefs, he’s ‘on a precautionary injury break after last week’s Carling Black Label Cup’.



Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Yagan Sasman and Shaun Bartlett are all suspended. #AbsaPrem — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 4, 2019

Even if we were to take Pitso Mosimane to Kaizer chiefs it wouldn’t help. Ayivalwe leClub it’s breaking my son’s heart everyday. How do you teach a 10year old heartbreak😡. pic.twitter.com/RqA5UtHNNu — Mbali (@MbuyisaMbali) August 4, 2019

I hope Kaizer Chiefs is preventing because izodliwa today pic.twitter.com/fQafzAhsXP — 𝘚𝘔𝘈𝘎𝘎𝘌𝘙 (@SmaggerMore) August 4, 2019

Rama G off the mark at Highlands.

1-1



Meanwhile, SABC playing a movie from the 80s 🥴 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) August 4, 2019

#kaizerchiefs Bvuma is yet to convince me ....Khune is missed... — Mohale mohale (@Mohalemohale16) August 4, 2019

Why Parker and Katsande still playing for @KaizerChiefs ? pic.twitter.com/976dW3whd0 — Khali @Nyamosabelo (@Khali47427104) August 4, 2019

Today's game just clarified why @KaizerChiefs hasn't received any silverware — Lethabo Thebe Dibetso (@thebeyaafrika) August 4, 2019

You would swear that Bvuma is thinking of changing his career. This is not rugby, stay in your area and let the players do all the work. #SSDiski @KaizerChiefs @SuperSportTV — Xola August (@xola2103) August 4, 2019

A rare picture of Bvuma.Looks promising until you pour in water and in his case it's the football. pic.twitter.com/uqpPhz9E71 — Oyama Yaya Holiday (@oyama_yaya) August 4, 2019

This @KaizerChiefs is still useless and even worse than before, continue comrades asinamona... pic.twitter.com/RR9F4AedvL — Ayanda Bless Nxumalo (@AyandaB_Nxumalo) August 4, 2019

Am I the only uncle who pays their nieces and nephews to support @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/8Ng9eNMrhT — Tau (@Motsemme) August 4, 2019

This Nurković is a great addition to our team @KaizerChiefs 😊😊😊 — André Naude (@AndrNaude1) August 4, 2019

I'm not going to the gym till next year..

Kaizer Chiefs will do the work... Mxm pic.twitter.com/qlE4AZ2RUJ — FEDE concepts (@sollymoabi) August 4, 2019