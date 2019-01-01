EXTRA TIME: PSL fans react to Kaizer Chiefs opening victory
Kaizer Chiefs beat Highlands Park 3-2 away from home in their first match of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign at Makhulong Stadium.
At this stage of the season, it doesn't matter how you win but to start the league with three points.
We take a look at how PSL fans followed the game just before the start, during the match and immediately after victory was confirmed for Chiefs.
Lebogang Manyama scored a brace for Chiefs, and even though Eric Mathoho got the winner thereafter, Samir Nurkovic impressed Twitter followers at the end.
Rodney Ramagalela and Peter Shalulile scored the goals for Highlands Park which caused a lot of panic from Chiefs fans during the game.
Chiefs unconvincing start gave neutral fans ammunition to create many jokes about Amakhosi.
However, in the end, Chiefs had the last laugh.
Shock me Kaizer Chiefs and win please.— Chulumanco Amahle . (@MahleS21) August 4, 2019
For those wondering about Khama Billiat’s absence for Kaizer Chiefs, he’s ‘on a precautionary injury break after last week’s Carling Black Label Cup’.— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 4, 2019
Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Yagan Sasman and Shaun Bartlett are all suspended. #AbsaPrem
Even if we were to take Pitso Mosimane to Kaizer chiefs it wouldn’t help. Ayivalwe leClub it’s breaking my son’s heart everyday. How do you teach a 10year old heartbreak😡. pic.twitter.com/RqA5UtHNNu— Mbali (@MbuyisaMbali) August 4, 2019
I hope Kaizer Chiefs is preventing because izodliwa today pic.twitter.com/fQafzAhsXP— 𝘚𝘔𝘈𝘎𝘎𝘌𝘙 (@SmaggerMore) August 4, 2019
Ehh Kaizer Chiefs means business #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/bJGTGuTKdt— Cousama O3 (@CousamaO3) August 4, 2019
Rama G off the mark at Highlands.— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) August 4, 2019
1-1
Meanwhile, SABC playing a movie from the 80s 🥴
#kaizerchiefs Bvuma is yet to convince me ....Khune is missed...— Mohale mohale (@Mohalemohale16) August 4, 2019
Why Parker and Katsande still playing for @KaizerChiefs ? pic.twitter.com/976dW3whd0— Khali @Nyamosabelo (@Khali47427104) August 4, 2019
Today's game just clarified why @KaizerChiefs hasn't received any silverware— Lethabo Thebe Dibetso (@thebeyaafrika) August 4, 2019
You would swear that Bvuma is thinking of changing his career. This is not rugby, stay in your area and let the players do all the work. #SSDiski @KaizerChiefs @SuperSportTV— Xola August (@xola2103) August 4, 2019
A rare picture of Bvuma.Looks promising until you pour in water and in his case it's the football. pic.twitter.com/uqpPhz9E71— Oyama Yaya Holiday (@oyama_yaya) August 4, 2019
“i support Kaizer Chiefs” #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/vnhx2075j5— AFRIKAN GIANT (@kudzy__) August 4, 2019
This @KaizerChiefs is still useless and even worse than before, continue comrades asinamona... pic.twitter.com/RR9F4AedvL— Ayanda Bless Nxumalo (@AyandaB_Nxumalo) August 4, 2019
The ref says Mazinyo must behave #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/tM1LXjxTLk— Malume (@Malume04374434) August 4, 2019
Nurkovic needs service upfront. @KaizerChiefs can win this easily...#SSDiski— Bernhardt (@Omari_s_Dad) August 4, 2019
Am I the only uncle who pays their nieces and nephews to support @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/8Ng9eNMrhT— Tau (@Motsemme) August 4, 2019
This Nurković is a great addition to our team @KaizerChiefs 😊😊😊— André Naude (@AndrNaude1) August 4, 2019
I'm not going to the gym till next year..— FEDE concepts (@sollymoabi) August 4, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs will do the work... Mxm pic.twitter.com/qlE4AZ2RUJ
This is kaizer chiefs i fell in love with while I was still kid.....shapa khosi shapaaaaaaa— Lehlogonolo Richmond ledisa (@HlogiLedisa) August 4, 2019
#Kaizer_Chiefs being a supporter is hard😒😒 https://t.co/WXQg1ZLqc9— [ Mculu™] (@MculuNtsako) August 4, 2019