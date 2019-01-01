Live Scores
Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns

EXTRA TIME: PSL fans react after Virgil Vries hands Sundowns' victory against Kaizer Chiefs

Last updated
Comments()
Backpagepix
With South African hero Itumeleng Khune suffering from a shoulder injury, Kaizer Chiefs paid the price with three points dropped

Kaizer Chiefs replaced the injured Khune with Virgil Vries against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon.

Vries made a crucial blunder late on by misjudging the flight of the ball, allowing Lebohang Maboe through for a simple tap in.

That put the Brazilian's 2-1 ahead and they eventually won the game with the same score.

Editors' Picks

Social media was shocked with the errors on display, disappointed with the performances of both teams as they looked rusty after the Christmas and New Year break.

You can read how the fans criticized the players and reacted to Vries' error here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Next article:
Chelsea midfielder Fabregas bids tearful farewell ahead of Monaco move
Next article:
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp disappointed with defeat against Sundowns but remains optimistic
Next article:
Blackpool vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Chelsea 2 Nottingham Forest 0: Morata at the double as emotional Fabregas appears to bid farewell
Next article:
FA Cup 2018-19: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
Close