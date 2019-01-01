Bidvest Wits v Orlando Pirates

EXTRA TIME: PSL fans joke about Orlando Pirates and Joris Delle after losing to Bidvest Wits

Moses Mabhida Stadium witnessed a cracking Premier Soccer League encounter on Saturday night

Orlando Pirates lost 4-3 to Bidvest Wits in PSL action in Durban, sending social media into meltdown amid all the excitement.

Among the biggest talking points were Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena's poor record so far. Most fans didn't criticize Mokwena this time, as their attention was focused on goalkeeper Joris Delle.

Then Bidvest Wits fans and the neutrals were amazed by Cole Alexander's wonder strike from outside the box. This game really captured the imagination of PSL fans, the players and the media.

