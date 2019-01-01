EXTRA TIME: PSL fans joke about Orlando Pirates and Joris Delle after losing to Bidvest Wits

Moses Mabhida Stadium witnessed a cracking Premier Soccer League encounter on Saturday night

lost 4-3 to in action in Durban, sending social media into meltdown amid all the excitement.

Among the biggest talking points were Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena's poor record so far. Most fans didn't criticize Mokwena this time, as their attention was focused on goalkeeper Joris Delle.

Then Bidvest Wits fans and the neutrals were amazed by Cole Alexander's wonder strike from outside the box. This game really captured the imagination of PSL fans, the players and the media.

You can follow all the best reaction from Twitter here.

Watching highlights of that second half because FOMO! — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) September 21, 2019

I really like Rulani Mokwena and I hope he is given time at @orlandopirates but well done to @BidvestWits and what a goal by @Colo13Alexander — Sean Roberts (@seanroberts01) September 21, 2019

So the other chap is NOT trending!!🤣 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) September 21, 2019

Orlando Pirates and their "international" goalkeeper, Delle 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eS6n0blXhN — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) September 21, 2019

Starter pack to watch Orlando Pirates play these days 😂😭😥🤷🏾‍♂️ #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/iQSWydG9zR — God's Plan™ (@BulelaniCiki) September 21, 2019

RETWEET to annoy Orlando Pirates fans 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QoHY7QgEvn — Shawn Neo (@IamShawnNeo) September 21, 2019

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper rn😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/llCZ8Ofp7w — God Bless The Dead 🎶 (@PaceB_SA) September 21, 2019

Is this the goalkeeper Orlando Pirates fans were bragging to fans about? Joris Delle? Y'all got scammed, and this time the perpetrators are not Nigerians pic.twitter.com/QoRtHIRUFz — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) September 21, 2019

This is how hard Wits is hitting Orlando Pirates rn...

.

Haeder😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IbXJ7gLETh — God Bless The Dead 🎶 (@PaceB_SA) September 21, 2019

Orlando Pirates problem is not a goalkeeper, it is our defence — Ledile_phukubje (@Ledilephukubje1) September 21, 2019

I decided a few months ago thst im taking a 'break' frm Orlando Pirates, but truth b told...Bucs need a coach, Rhulani needs guidance. Just my opinion.🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9WRDD1CZD1 — Uncle-Al (@AlistairSibiya2) September 21, 2019

But honestly we been playing way better than how we started when Rhulani took over. I see a better Orlando Pirates. 🔥🔥🔥 — Wakes (@Baba_Ka_Okuhle) September 21, 2019

Wits won’t beat Pirates at Mabhida. That must be clear. KZN is Orlando Pirates home. — The Greatest (@MillionMnisi) September 20, 2019

Im in studio this evening for the mouthwatering encounter between Bidvest Wits v Orlando Pirates.

Hotto setting the scene for us of what to expect in the 90’..!🔥 Well taken free kick and good pace on this game and it’s still early stages ..!

Wits 1 - 0 OPC ( 11’ ) — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) September 21, 2019

so Orlando Pirates & Wits busy exchanging goals, how nice. #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/BbIaL5LFtn — Yem (@its_yem) September 21, 2019

A picture of the #orlandopirates goalkeeper and defence 💔😔. #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/YPyxdz7aIf — Mr Behind The Scenes (@Dee_Deuce) September 21, 2019

FULL-TIME SCORE @BidvestWits 4-3 @orlandopirates



It was a seven goal thriller eThekwini, we may have come out on the negative side of the score line but with the display we put up, the wins will surely come in abundance.



🖤☠❤💪🏾 #TseNtsho pic.twitter.com/4FglGmWpvA — Thandi Merafe (@thandi_399) September 21, 2019