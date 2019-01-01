EXTRA TIME: Photos of Sredojevic in Cairo alert Orlando Pirates fans and the media
A number of high-profile South African journalists have posted images of former Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic exiting an airport in Cairo.
The photographs have received a strong reaction from Pirates supporters, just a day after 'Micho' denied he left Bucs to join Zamalek.
Interestingly, Sredojevic had not totally ruled out a move to Zamalek, he just doubted they could afford him. However, the biggest obstacle contradicting these rumours, is the news Sredojevic went back to Serbia to attend to his ill mother.
For these reasons, the football media and fans in South Africa continue to ask questions.
The SABC's Velile Mnyandu is one of the journalists who posted the images at the airport, and he also posted a video of Micho stating his focus is at Pirates when speculation of other African clubs started to surface.
We also provide videos of Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena, who discusses the impact of Sredojevic's exit at the club.
Then there are official responses from Micho himself to a few other crazy rumours doing the rounds on the reason he left Pirates. Micho has placed each of those rumours to bed.
Now, with these new photographs, the plot thickens.
Micho has landed at Cairo International Airport.....so it begins. https://t.co/8iSqP8ffmQ— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) August 18, 2019
@orlandopirates coach Mokwena on his relationship with Micho after the loss to @HighlandsP_FC in the #MTN8 #WafaWafa pic.twitter.com/OMibVBdaa5— Dean Workman (@DeanoWorks) August 17, 2019
Micho: “This is a shame. My lawyers will be dealing with this. I have been the most respectful person, soldier and servant of the game. I don’t deserve this.” https://t.co/h8CEMsm6BK— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 18, 2019
Ex-Pirates coach Micho’s ‘soul in pain’ as he travels to see ill mother. @marc_strydom story here: https://t.co/HRxM2Z2C3z— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) August 17, 2019
Sredojevic fires back: Ex-Pirates coach says Zamalek report is ‘total nonsense’ @marc_strydom story here: https://t.co/N2kmAaqrcY— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) August 17, 2019
Zamalek Pres Mortada Mansour is one crazy character, he appoints a coach on national television & two days later he changes his mind. But it’s also worth noting that Aleksandar Stanojević hadn’t signed his contract yet. Did ask coach @michocoach about this offer on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/5h1yzd1kBY— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) August 17, 2019
Serbian tactician Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has resigned from his role as head coach of South African side Orlando Pirates effective immediately.— Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) August 16, 2019
🚨Micho joins Zamalek🚨— Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) August 17, 2019
According to the Egyptian clubs president Micho is their new coach
Orlando Pirates won 50% of their #AbsaPrem games since Micho) took over in 2017, the highest league win percentage for the club by a coach since Roger De Sa
Stats @OptaJabu pic.twitter.com/BIhyXjZjgf
@orlandopirates coach Mokwena believes Micho's departure affected Pirates in their #MTN8 defeat against @HighlandsP_FC pic.twitter.com/AJO6b64do9— Dean Workman (@DeanoWorks) August 17, 2019
- Resigns from Pirates for ‘personal reasons’ - his mother is sick.— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 18, 2019
- Announced by Zamalek
- Zamalek talk called ‘nonsense’
- Sex scandal emerges in SA
- Refutes ‘baseless’ accusations
- Lands in Cairo https://t.co/Tn1p2clN9Z