Orlando Pirates

EXTRA TIME: Photos of Sredojevic in Cairo alert Orlando Pirates fans and the media

Backpagepix
The South African media is starting to scratch their heads after photos emerged, seemingly of the former Buccaneers coach, in Egypt

A number of high-profile South African journalists have posted images of former Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic exiting an airport in Cairo.

The photographs have received a strong reaction from Pirates supporters, just a day after 'Micho' denied he left Bucs to join Zamalek.

Interestingly, Sredojevic had not totally ruled out a move to Zamalek, he just doubted they could afford him. However, the biggest obstacle contradicting these rumours, is the news Sredojevic went back to Serbia to attend to his ill mother.

For these reasons, the football media and fans in South Africa continue to ask questions.

The SABC's Velile Mnyandu is one of the journalists who posted the images at the airport, and he also posted a video of Micho stating his focus is at Pirates when speculation of other African clubs started to surface.

We also provide videos of Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena, who discusses the impact of Sredojevic's exit at the club.

Then there are official responses from Micho himself to a few other crazy rumours doing the rounds on the reason he left Pirates. Micho has placed each of those rumours to bed.

Now, with these new photographs, the plot thickens.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

