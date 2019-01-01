EXTRA TIME: Percy Tau excites Twitter during Club Brugge's Champions League qualifier

The South African player's club is one step closer to the Uefa Champions League Group Stage, and the public can't get enough of it

Belgian team picked up an important 1-0 victory at home against Dynamo Kyiv in a Uefa qualifier on Tuesday night.

Percy Tau's team can progress to the Group Stage if they avoid defeat away from home in .

We take a look at the unique reactions on South African Twitter, a footballing nation that's hoping to see Tau against bigger teams in the Champions League this season.

Just a simple qualifying game has seen a Club Brugge Mzansi branch's Twitter account go viral. Fans are joking Tau is trending before matches just like Cristiano Ronaldo.

There's another Tweet that Simon Mignolet joined the club to play with Tau. The main feeling across South African social media during this Tau mania is of pride and hope that they can showcase his talent on the big stage.

Article continues below

Have such respect for Percy Tau... From playing NFD to being in global stage... We need to encourage all top players to go to Europe. Important for Bafana — Lunga Sokhela (@Lunga_Sokhela) August 7, 2019

Good morning , I would like to make it clear that due to our economic state and unemployment rate, There is no joining fee for Club Brugge Mzansi Branch. As long as you follow this fan page you are a member. Also follow Tau ya Judah, Percy Tau @percymuzitau22 pic.twitter.com/XM8uhwzxdm — Club Brugge Mzansi branch (@ClubMzansi) August 7, 2019

So Percy Tau is like Ronaldo this days, he trends before he play. pic.twitter.com/4O4hxQxxNb — Man's not advovo (@mellow20302726) August 6, 2019

South Africans love Percy Tau so much that they created a Club Brugge Mzantsi Branch fan page! 😂😂😂 — VanDilla (@abo_vani) August 7, 2019

Percy Tau is better than most Club Brugge players... — Leonard Moeti 🇿🇦 (@LennetM) August 6, 2019

The overwhelming support for Percy Tau on Twitter pic.twitter.com/A6ThLT0Cbh — Simelane (@aphelion_sm) August 6, 2019

Man just wants to play with Percy Tau 😅 https://t.co/BeYdveZJK6 — Lelethu (@lelethu_cawe) August 4, 2019

🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻its that time again for Percy Tau pic.twitter.com/rrP4ErLrKR — ntsikelelocalvinntsika (@canga8876) August 6, 2019

So Percy Tau is acting on #ScandalEtv as Zweli pic.twitter.com/yya8PfT2Jc — SeeMeNot (@SeeMeNot3) August 6, 2019

#PT35 In less than 24 hours....in Percy Tau we believe pic.twitter.com/foj5xIT11T — Club Brugge Mzansi branch (@ClubMzansi) August 7, 2019

Quality from back to front.. @SMignolet UCL Winner with @LFC and Percy Tau CAF CL winner with @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/Rrc150hPnb — Club Brugge Mzansi branch (@ClubMzansi) August 7, 2019

@M_Phakisho this is how important Percy Tau is to the nation 😅😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EQtE1EgX6I — ThEo™ (@crazeTVR) August 7, 2019

On Saturday 18H00 Percy Tau will be in action slaughtering Oostende's defense...kindly follow for more updates...#wearebrugges #superbrugges #wearewonderfull pic.twitter.com/0oK6nhvWoQ — Club Brugge Mzansi branch (@ClubMzansi) August 6, 2019