EXTRA TIME: Percy Tau excites Twitter during Club Brugge's Champions League qualifier
Belgian team Club Brugge picked up an important 1-0 victory at home against Dynamo Kyiv in a Uefa Champions League qualifier on Tuesday night.
Percy Tau's team can progress to the Group Stage if they avoid defeat away from home in Ukraine.
We take a look at the unique reactions on South African Twitter, a footballing nation that's hoping to see Tau against bigger teams in the Champions League this season.
Just a simple qualifying game has seen a Club Brugge Mzansi branch's Twitter account go viral. Fans are joking Tau is trending before matches just like Cristiano Ronaldo.
There's another Tweet that Simon Mignolet joined the club to play with Tau. The main feeling across South African social media during this Tau mania is of pride and hope that they can showcase his talent on the big stage.
Have such respect for Percy Tau... From playing NFD to being in global stage... We need to encourage all top players to go to Europe. Important for Bafana— Lunga Sokhela (@Lunga_Sokhela) August 7, 2019
Good morning South Africa, I would like to make it clear that due to our economic state and unemployment rate, There is no joining fee for Club Brugge Mzansi Branch. As long as you follow this fan page you are a member. Also follow Tau ya Judah, Percy Tau @percymuzitau22 pic.twitter.com/XM8uhwzxdm— Club Brugge Mzansi branch (@ClubMzansi) August 7, 2019
So Percy Tau is like Ronaldo this days, he trends before he play. pic.twitter.com/4O4hxQxxNb— Man's not advovo (@mellow20302726) August 6, 2019
South Africans love Percy Tau so much that they created a Club Brugge Mzantsi Branch fan page! 😂😂😂— VanDilla (@abo_vani) August 7, 2019
Percy Tau is better than most Club Brugge players...— Leonard Moeti 🇿🇦 (@LennetM) August 6, 2019
The overwhelming support for Percy Tau on Twitter pic.twitter.com/A6ThLT0Cbh— Simelane (@aphelion_sm) August 6, 2019
Man just wants to play with Percy Tau 😅 https://t.co/BeYdveZJK6— Lelethu (@lelethu_cawe) August 4, 2019
Our captain there....Percy Tau.. pic.twitter.com/BhaZGhUhfm— #Under#construction# (@xolane_ndlovu96) August 5, 2019
🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻its that time again for Percy Tau pic.twitter.com/rrP4ErLrKR— ntsikelelocalvinntsika (@canga8876) August 6, 2019
So Percy Tau is acting on #ScandalEtv as Zweli pic.twitter.com/yya8PfT2Jc— SeeMeNot (@SeeMeNot3) August 6, 2019
#PT35 In less than 24 hours....in Percy Tau we believe pic.twitter.com/foj5xIT11T— Club Brugge Mzansi branch (@ClubMzansi) August 7, 2019
Quality from back to front.. @SMignolet UCL Winner with @LFC and Percy Tau CAF CL winner with @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/Rrc150hPnb— Club Brugge Mzansi branch (@ClubMzansi) August 7, 2019
@M_Phakisho this is how important Percy Tau is to the nation 😅😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EQtE1EgX6I— ThEo™ (@crazeTVR) August 7, 2019
On Saturday 18H00 Percy Tau will be in action slaughtering Oostende's defense...kindly follow for more updates...#wearebrugges #superbrugges #wearewonderfull pic.twitter.com/0oK6nhvWoQ— Club Brugge Mzansi branch (@ClubMzansi) August 6, 2019
Percy Tau is enjoying football and life 🔥😍👊👊 joy joy @ClubBrugge Thanks pic.twitter.com/L4boaO2ljW— 🔥R.🔆.M.A.N.U.S 🐐🏂 (@CNtiyiso) August 6, 2019