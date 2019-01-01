UEFA Champions League

EXTRA TIME: Percy Tau excites Twitter during Club Brugge's Champions League qualifier

The South African player's club is one step closer to the Uefa Champions League Group Stage, and the public can't get enough of it

Belgian team Club Brugge picked up an important 1-0 victory at home against Dynamo Kyiv in a Uefa Champions League qualifier on Tuesday night.

Percy Tau's team can progress to the Group Stage if they avoid defeat away from home in Ukraine.

We take a look at the unique reactions on South African Twitter, a footballing nation that's hoping to see Tau against bigger teams in the Champions League this season.

Just a simple qualifying game has seen a Club Brugge Mzansi branch's Twitter account go viral. Fans are joking Tau is trending before matches just like Cristiano Ronaldo.

There's another Tweet that Simon Mignolet joined the club to play with Tau. The main feeling across South African social media during this Tau mania is of pride and hope that they can showcase his talent on the big stage.

