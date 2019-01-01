Live Scores
Orlando Pirates

EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates fans want nine points to win the PSL title

Backpagepix
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) title race is heating up with the Brazilians winning their game in hand on Tuesday

The PSL title race is reminiscent of the English Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool.

One of the big differences is that in South Africa both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are equal on points, with just goal difference separating them.

In England there's two points between Liverpool and City, as the Manchester club has a game in hand which takes place against United on Wednesday night.

Also on Wednesday night, Orlando Pirates visit Maritzburg United needing to place pressure on Sundowns.

Bucs know that by winning all three of their remaining games they will keep the title in their hands since goal difference is in their favour.

The title has tilted to Pirates advantage since SuperSport United beat Sundowns 2-0 last week Wednesday.

From the Twitter reactions one can see that Bucs fans are hoping the Brazilians drop points and make the race easier for them.

Then there's a number of supporters urging the team to go allout and win all three games. It certainly is one of the most exciting PSL title races and finishes to a season in many years!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

