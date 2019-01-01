EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates fans want nine points to win the PSL title

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) title race is heating up with the Brazilians winning their game in hand on Tuesday

The title race is reminiscent of the English Premier League title race between and .

One of the big differences is that in both and are equal on points, with just goal difference separating them.

In there's two points between Liverpool and City, as the Manchester club has a game in hand which takes place against United on Wednesday night.

Also on Wednesday night, Orlando Pirates visit needing to place pressure on Sundowns.

Bucs know that by winning all three of their remaining games they will keep the title in their hands since goal difference is in their favour.

The title has tilted to Pirates advantage since SuperSport United beat Sundowns 2-0 last week Wednesday.

From the Twitter reactions one can see that Bucs fans are hoping the Brazilians drop points and make the race easier for them.

Then there's a number of supporters urging the team to go allout and win all three games. It certainly is one of the most exciting PSL title races and finishes to a season in many years!

If history is anything to go by, Maritzburg United are certain to frustrate Orlando Pirates when these two sides with contrasting goals meet at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight (7.30pm). pic.twitter.com/YXwoCvmhpD — FREE ADS greenlime.co.za 🇿🇦 (@greenlimeads) April 23, 2019

#OrlandoPirates must not rely on other teams for them to win the league. Stop praying for other teams to beat Sundowns. They must do the job themselves and see what happens in the end. Goal difference is in their favour thus far. — Eddie Hobbs (@eddie_hobbs1) April 23, 2019

Its in our hands — Pathfinder (@Mesh_ramavhoya) April 23, 2019

orlando pirates and bidvest wits are up tomorrow. chances to capitalise and make life difficult for mamelodi sundowns. — Morena (@Mothupiii) April 23, 2019

Irvin khoza:Babe ,sundowns is now equal with my team Orlando pirates on points at the top of the absa prem league.

Mato madlala:Do your thing my boo and deduct that point now. ... pic.twitter.com/1kFfZAo7tL — Vukani Msipho (@MsiphoVukani) April 23, 2019

and Mamelodi Sundowns supporters used to laugh at Orlando Pirates for having a finishing coach. How many sitters did Sundowns miss this afternoon? How many sitters has Chiefs missed this evening and who is on top of the log on goal difference? — Karabo Legwete (@Cada_Vandal) April 23, 2019

@orlandopirates job is an easy one one in the league run-in, win all your games and avoid conceding.



Sundowns points deduction sanction is not guaranteed. Our fate is in our hands... #ONCEALWAYS #AbsaPrem — vládimírD (@Zee10Dmitri) April 23, 2019

As a keeper that's not how you dive for a shot. Yes the ball seem far but after seeing it from the back angle, it wasn't far from him at all. He thought the ball was off target.



Useless keeper this, Orlando Pirates material. — Theloniuos Jaha (@Real_Nelson0) April 23, 2019

UPDATE: #AbsaPrem 😑🔴 Some players are playing kung-fu instead of football. FC are down to 10 men after Kermit Erasmus was given a red card in the first half for kicking Mothobi Mvala, which means he will miss the Orlando Pirates game. #DiskiFans pic.twitter.com/GGbg0geDo2 — DISKIFANS (@diskifans) April 23, 2019

I know my team better. — Reverend Thabo Thapelo Diphoko wa Segopa (@Taps_D) April 23, 2019

No Patosi , No Erasmus.... @orlandopirates will taste victory in #AthloneStade — Sandani Muremela (@smuremela) April 23, 2019