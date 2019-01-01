Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates fans overjoyed to go three points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns

Backpagepix
Bucs beat Maritzburg United in Premier Soccer League on Wednesday night

Orlando Pirates needed just one scrappy goal to make the difference and earn all three points against United in the PSL.

The 1-0 victory takes Bucs three points clear of Sundowns, even though the Brazilians have a game in hand.

The only positive for Sundowns is that Pirates only won by one goal. They can close the gap on goal difference if they win their remaining games by a higher margin.

With three games to go, Masandawana are behind Pirates by five goals. Many fans believe Bucs will just need to win their next two matches to clinch the title.

Here's how Pirates fans reacted to sitting pretty at the top of the table.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

