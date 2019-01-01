EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates fans overjoyed to go three points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns

Bucs beat Maritzburg United in Premier Soccer League on Wednesday night

needed just one scrappy goal to make the difference and earn all three points against United in the .

The 1-0 victory takes Bucs three points clear of Sundowns, even though the Brazilians have a game in hand.

The only positive for Sundowns is that Pirates only won by one goal. They can close the gap on goal difference if they win their remaining games by a higher margin.

With three games to go, Masandawana are behind Pirates by five goals. Many fans believe Bucs will just need to win their next two matches to clinch the title.

Here's how Pirates fans reacted to sitting pretty at the top of the table.

#TheGhost



Buccaneers across all platforms, thank you for your continued support.



Babize bonke bazo bona senzani - Sihlezi Phezulu!!!☝🏾



🖤☠❤⭐#TseNtsho pic.twitter.com/vSxiDuO3oD — Thandi Merafe (@thandi_399) April 24, 2019

Bae: have you seen my phone?

Me: Orlando pirates.

Bae: what?

Me: on top of the table.



Up the bucs!#OnceAlways — PW Ngcobo🇿🇦 (@Nyuswapw) April 24, 2019

won, Orlando Pirates..bad night indeed — The Philosopher (@Abel_Nkosinathy) April 24, 2019

I doubt it is still active — Bhakaniya (@phemzaza2) April 24, 2019

Goodnight to Orlando Pirates fans only. The rest of you will get your good nights from your dissatisfaction 😆 — BROOKLYN / •\ ZAR (@Buang03) April 24, 2019

Proud of my team @orlandopirates they played like champions — Muvhuso (@MubusoMbusta90) April 24, 2019