EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates coach Sredojević impressed with Mahachi's foundation

The Bucs mentor has paid tribute to his player's fine work off the field in Zimbabwe

football player Kudakwashe Mahachi launched a foundation to help the elderly in Zimbabwe.

The Mahachi Foundation project is based in his home town, Bulawayo and is focused on the suburbs of Makokoba and Mzilikazi.

One can see Tweets from the launch taken at the Ekuphumuleni Elderly People’s Home.

The 24-year-old was then praised by his head coach, Milutin Sredojević. The Serbian mentor has called Mahachi ''top class''.