Orlando Pirates

EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates coach Sredojević pays tribute to Claudio Ranieri

The former Chelsea and Leicester City coach has a strong supporter from the Premier Soccer League in South Africa

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojević (Micho) is not just famous in South Africa, he is highly respected throughout the continent.

One can clearly see this in how he is followed on social media and we've added a few respones to Micho's Tweet.

Firstly,  Sredojević was hailing another coach, Claudio Ranieri. Sredojević loves following other coaches in the media, particularly those in European football.

Micho himself hails from Europe in Serbia, a country that's geographically not very far from Italy. The Pirates coach was emotionally moved by how Ranieri expressed himself in his last game at Roma.

You can read Micho's comment below. We also added a video and a Tweet from Roma so that we can understand the full context.

Ranieri helped Roma by coaching the club for a few months. Even though they beat Parma 2-1 in their last Serie A fixture, Roma finished sixth and failed to qualify for the Uefa Champions League.

Nevertheless, the supporters were appreciative of Ranieri on an emotional night that also witnessed the last game of captain Daniele de Rossi.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

