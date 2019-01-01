EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates coach Sredojević pays tribute to Claudio Ranieri

The former Chelsea and Leicester City coach has a strong supporter from the Premier Soccer League in South Africa

head coach Milutin Sredojević (Micho) is not just famous in , he is highly respected throughout the continent.

One can clearly see this in how he is followed on social media and we've added a few respones to Micho's Tweet.

Firstly, Sredojević was hailing another coach, Claudio Ranieri. Sredojević loves following other coaches in the media, particularly those in European football.

Micho himself hails from Europe in , a country that's geographically not very far from . The Pirates coach was emotionally moved by how Ranieri expressed himself in his last game at .

You can read Micho's comment below. We also added a video and a Tweet from Roma so that we can understand the full context.

Ranieri helped Roma by coaching the club for a few months. Even though they beat 2-1 in their last fixture, Roma finished sixth and failed to qualify for the Uefa .

Nevertheless, the supporters were appreciative of Ranieri on an emotional night that also witnessed the last game of captain Daniele de Rossi.

Words could not explain this feeling inside Ranieri as he is born in Rome feels club deep in his bones, coached everywhere but this appreciation of his own people would make even stone crack and cry let alone human being-coach with feelings, senses and emotions..... https://t.co/gExn8cZTAX — MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) May 27, 2019

Roma fans sign for Claudio Ranieri: “Mr. Ranieri, in our moment of dire need, you have answered. Now, you receive the homage of your people”



Ranieri can’t hold back the tears. This is more than football.



pic.twitter.com/GtJEbGalmu — David Garcia (IJaS) (@IJaSport) May 27, 2019

'In a moment of need, you answered the call. Now, receive the appreciation of your people.'



The banner dedicated to Claudio Ranieri... 👏 #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/gQempbghJj — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 27, 2019

Wifi conked out last night but this was a highlight and reduced Claudio to tears. “Mr Ranieri, you answered the call in our time of need. Now receive the tribute of your people.” pic.twitter.com/3eKpPevNNB — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) May 27, 2019