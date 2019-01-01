EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates coach Sredojević pays tribute to Claudio Ranieri
Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojević (Micho) is not just famous in South Africa, he is highly respected throughout the continent.
One can clearly see this in how he is followed on social media and we've added a few respones to Micho's Tweet.
Firstly, Sredojević was hailing another coach, Claudio Ranieri. Sredojević loves following other coaches in the media, particularly those in European football.
Micho himself hails from Europe in Serbia, a country that's geographically not very far from Italy. The Pirates coach was emotionally moved by how Ranieri expressed himself in his last game at Roma.
You can read Micho's comment below. We also added a video and a Tweet from Roma so that we can understand the full context.
Ranieri helped Roma by coaching the club for a few months. Even though they beat Parma 2-1 in their last Serie A fixture, Roma finished sixth and failed to qualify for the Uefa Champions League.
Nevertheless, the supporters were appreciative of Ranieri on an emotional night that also witnessed the last game of captain Daniele de Rossi.
Words could not explain this feeling inside Ranieri as he is born in Rome feels club deep in his bones, coached everywhere but this appreciation of his own people would make even stone crack and cry let alone human being-coach with feelings, senses and emotions..... https://t.co/gExn8cZTAX— MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) May 27, 2019
That’s how you will be treated whenever you come back to Al-Hilal— Abdulbagi Annaji (@bo88aa) May 27, 2019
Roma fans sign for Claudio Ranieri: “Mr. Ranieri, in our moment of dire need, you have answered. Now, you receive the homage of your people”— David Garcia (IJaS) (@IJaSport) May 27, 2019
Ranieri can’t hold back the tears. This is more than football.
pic.twitter.com/GtJEbGalmu
Respect and appreciation— MR BIG J (SELF MADE HUSTLER) (@BIG_JAY_DUBE) May 27, 2019
Emotional— SADAT ANWAR 23 (@sadaman117) May 27, 2019
'In a moment of need, you answered the call. Now, receive the appreciation of your people.'— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 27, 2019
The banner dedicated to Claudio Ranieri... 👏 #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/gQempbghJj
This is more than football 😍— Lamiss Mansoor (@LamissMansoor) May 27, 2019
Wifi conked out last night but this was a highlight and reduced Claudio to tears. “Mr Ranieri, you answered the call in our time of need. Now receive the tribute of your people.” pic.twitter.com/3eKpPevNNB— James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) May 27, 2019
Thank You De Rossi, Thank You Ranieri #FORZAROMAALWAYS 🐺💛❤️😢😭! pic.twitter.com/ciTRqfURa1— Brad Help (BraderZB) (@BraderZBrad) May 26, 2019