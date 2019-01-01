EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates coach Micho mocks Luis Suarez

The former Liverpool attacker is infamous for his "appetite" to bite players on the field and this time he was ripe to be made fun of

beat 1-0 in LaLiga action on Saturday night, wrapping up the Spanish title at the same time.

South African football club ' coach Milutin Sredojević noticed that Luis Suarez's son allegedly bit his father's shoulder after the match.

In case there are doubts about whether the bite was intentional or not, Micho provided photo evidence on Twitter for laughs. The incident drew comparison to how Suarez bit defender Giorgio Chiellini when playing for in the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

Article continues below

Suarez is also infamous for biting defender Branislav Ivanovic and 's Otman Bakkal when playing for and respectively.