EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates coach Micho mocks Luis Suarez
Barcelona beat Levante 1-0 in LaLiga action on Saturday night, wrapping up the Spanish title at the same time.
South African football club Orlando Pirates' coach Milutin Sredojević noticed that Luis Suarez's son allegedly bit his father's shoulder after the match.
In case there are doubts about whether the bite was intentional or not, Micho provided photo evidence on Twitter for laughs. The incident drew comparison to how Suarez bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini when playing for Uruguay in the 2014 Fifa World Cup.
Suarez is also infamous for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic and PSV's Otman Bakkal when playing for Liverpool and Ajax respectively.
People say the way father is same way son will be Luis Suarez bited Chiellini but last evening he felt his own medicine from his son.... https://t.co/4oL9X1Ugy4— MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) April 28, 2019