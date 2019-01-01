EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates coach Micho and Robert Marawa inspired by Tiger Woods glory

The American golfer won his fifth Masters, one of golf's most highly rated events on Sunday

Tiger Woods has been an inspiration for many golfers in Africa, Asia and the Americas due to his mixed origins and he continues to inspire in .

This is despite his personal setbacks in his family life and injury troubles, surprisingly driving to glory in the Masters for the first time since 2005.

His achievement at the Augusta National in the United States is already being hailed as the greatest career comeback in the history of golf.

The 43-year-old finished 13-under par after four rounds, winning by just one stroke.

"When I tapped the [final] putt in, I don't know what I did, but I know I screamed," Woods told the media after picking up his green jacket.

"To have my kids there, it's come full circle. My dad was here in '97, and now I'm the dad with two kids there."

Woods victory touched coach Milutin Sredojević and football journalist Robert Marawa.

One can read their Tweets below.

Sometimes in life you are touching rock bottom and not to stay there but to bounce strongly back and have genuinely comeback of all comeback.Tiger Woods inspiration to many.... pic.twitter.com/YtphF9JXQp — MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) April 15, 2019