EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena gives Jose Mourinho advice
Football coach Jose Mourinho has recently been busy sharing his expert opinions on television, particularly during the Uefa Champions League.
Pirates assistant Rulani Mokwena has been sharing his views for the South African public and is highly regarded as one of the up-and-coming coaches in the Premier Soccer League.
Mokwena loves to share wisdom and tactics from the world's top coaches, and even from those locally, such as Steve Komphela.
This time he turns his attention to former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Manchester United manager Mourinho.
The Portuguese tactician has explained why he doesn't want to be a 'nice guy' and a 'puppet', as reported on the Manchester Evening News.
Mokwena responded with some advice for Mourinho, as the Pirates man is not impressed with how this mentor creates conflicts.
Mourinho has infamously had problems with his players during his third season at Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United.
Mokwena wants Mourinho to be a true "leader".
The nice guy isn't a coach. But you can't be a man of conflict all the time. You need to find a position like the one I've been able to have with very mature groups. When you're not the boss, you can't have the power. You need to be the leader, the leader." https://t.co/EFEx72nen7— Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) May 16, 2019