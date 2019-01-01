EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns fans react to MTN8 drama

There were three matches in South Africa's first knockout Cup competition on Saturday, and we take a look at how the fans enjoyed the action

Defending champions lost 2-0 to in the first match of the day.

Then the upsets seemed to be rolling in as lost 1-0 to . Both the home teams lost, and then were 1-0 down against Bloemfontein in Pretoria.

Supporters were anticipating another massive upset, but then the Brazilians turned the match around. Sundowns ended up winning 3-1 and the fans are now wondering if Pitso Mosimane is finally going to win the MTN8 for them.

When Cape Town City got knocked out, Orlando Pirates were hoping they could compete but Highlands Park completed a miserable day for the Buccaneers fans. Pirates supporters were already reeling after their head coach Milutin Sredojevic quit on Friday night.

We take a look at the mood among the Pirates fans, who are buckling up and anticipating a tough season ahead. Then there are Sundowns fans licking their lips and looking forward to having a go at this Cup.

😮 Orlando Pirates are OUT of the #MTN8 !



The Buccaneers have suffered a home defeat and Highlands Park have advanced to the semi-finals with Wayde Jooste grabbing the only goal of the game. pic.twitter.com/KPXhPXtZR7 — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) August 17, 2019

How Orlando Pirates was eliminated by highlands park #MTN8 pic.twitter.com/YTO1gVChUF — Ornie Tshisevhe (@ornertte) August 17, 2019

It looks like Rhulani doesn’t know what he’s doing. I don’t support the direction where my team is heading, Orlando Pirates will be a mess this season. — LèJuice (@LeJuiceSA) August 17, 2019

Why is Orlando Pirates still called a Football Club when everyone can see that they're a group of cows. Dikgomo 🐂🐃 — Sthembiso Wa Bakgatla! (@Sthembisoh_) August 17, 2019

When u realise Orlando pirates lost the game an there is no one to blame coz micho resigned pic.twitter.com/5KDdC5yS2W — Da Alpha (@MaleAlpha97) August 17, 2019

Head up bafanas... otherwise that crown will fall pic.twitter.com/Q4s8GHx6ky — Tshepo (@TallTee6) August 17, 2019

I love football even though it hurts 😂😂😂😂😂 — Orlando Pirates F.C (@Sir_M_Charles) August 17, 2019

Orlando Pirates deserved some good reality check's this week. From Supersport thrashing to Coach Micho resigning and now Highlands Park completing a week of ignominy for Pirates. Something is seriously wrong with this football club, goodness me! #MTN8 — Mvuyisi Tyiwani (@MercurialSoul22) August 17, 2019

Eish bro and I thought we will win something this season

After so many signings — #tswana_boys_are_cool (@PopoRomeo) August 17, 2019

Like I said earlier today @orlandopirates problems have just begun and we're the victims 😢 — Zakes Online 💂‍♂️ (@ZakesOnline) August 17, 2019

From 1-0 to 3-1 the gods’ of Mamelodi Sundowns are working 😭 — 🌷 _ K H O L O F E L O _ 🌷 (@TSHABIX) August 17, 2019

There are 2 things i fear most in life, DEATH and MAMELODI SUNDOWNS. #MTN8 #DownsLive #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/UNANYQImEe — Chax Wa Limpopo (@TOPANAMA_83) August 17, 2019

GOOOOOAL!



Mamelodi Sundowns take the lead through Mosa Lebusa with a superb header. It is 2-1 to @Masandawana . #MTN8 — Oupa Khalanga Baloyi (@OupaBaloyi7) August 17, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns 😭😭😭😤😤😤 — Add Hope Gent💥 (@ItuMahuma_) August 17, 2019

What a celebration by Mabena from Bloemfontein Celtic@after scoring against Mamelodi Sundowns. Showing he can march with military precision. This time Mabena did not disappoint. — Collin Macheke (@collinmacheke) August 17, 2019

Rhulani was the one doing everything at Mamelodi Sundowns pic.twitter.com/Dth5Xdu7ZM — UHONE (@UHONE64233981) August 17, 2019

Man of the march will be Osa Lebusa from mamelodi sundowns https://t.co/VfflEaZ2o5 — Lucas Moeng (@LucasMoeng6) August 17, 2019

Cape Town City have bitten the dust, so is Orlando Pirates. This MTN 8 is full of surprises. Now waiting to see what will happen to Mamelodi Sundowns against Bloemfontein Celtic — Savious (@saviouskwinika) August 17, 2019