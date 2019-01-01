EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns fans react to MTN8 drama
Defending champions Cape Town City lost 2-0 to Polokwane City in the first match of the day.
Then the upsets seemed to be rolling in as Orlando Pirates lost 1-0 to Highlands Park. Both the home teams lost, and then Mamelodi Sundowns were 1-0 down against Bloemfontein Celtic in Pretoria.
Supporters were anticipating another massive upset, but then the Brazilians turned the match around. Sundowns ended up winning 3-1 and the fans are now wondering if Pitso Mosimane is finally going to win the MTN8 for them.
When Cape Town City got knocked out, Orlando Pirates were hoping they could compete but Highlands Park completed a miserable day for the Buccaneers fans. Pirates supporters were already reeling after their head coach Milutin Sredojevic quit on Friday night.
We take a look at the mood among the Pirates fans, who are buckling up and anticipating a tough season ahead. Then there are Sundowns fans licking their lips and looking forward to having a go at this Cup.
It looks like Rhulani doesn’t know what he’s doing. I don’t support the direction where my team is heading, Orlando Pirates will be a mess this season.— LèJuice (@LeJuiceSA) August 17, 2019
Why is Orlando Pirates still called a Football Club when everyone can see that they're a group of cows. Dikgomo 🐂🐃— Sthembiso Wa Bakgatla! (@Sthembisoh_) August 17, 2019
Orlando Pirates deserved some good reality check's this week. From Supersport thrashing to Coach Micho resigning and now Highlands Park completing a week of ignominy for Pirates. Something is seriously wrong with this football club, goodness me! #MTN8— Mvuyisi Tyiwani (@MercurialSoul22) August 17, 2019
Eish bro and I thought we will win something this season— #tswana_boys_are_cool (@PopoRomeo) August 17, 2019
After so many signings
Like I said earlier today @orlandopirates problems have just begun and we're the victims 😢— Zakes Online 💂♂️ (@ZakesOnline) August 17, 2019
From 1-0 to 3-1 the gods’ of Mamelodi Sundowns are working 😭— 🌷 _ K H O L O F E L O _ 🌷 (@TSHABIX) August 17, 2019
There are 2 things i fear most in life, DEATH and MAMELODI SUNDOWNS. #MTN8 #DownsLive #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/UNANYQImEe— Chax Wa Limpopo (@TOPANAMA_83) August 17, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns take the lead through Mosa Lebusa with a superb header. It is 2-1 to @Masandawana . #MTN8
Mamelodi Sundowns 😭😭😭😤😤😤— Add Hope Gent💥 (@ItuMahuma_) August 17, 2019
What a celebration by Mabena from Bloemfontein Celtic@after scoring against Mamelodi Sundowns. Showing he can march with military precision. This time Mabena did not disappoint.— Collin Macheke (@collinmacheke) August 17, 2019
Cape Town City have bitten the dust, so is Orlando Pirates. This MTN 8 is full of surprises. Now waiting to see what will happen to Mamelodi Sundowns against Bloemfontein Celtic— Savious (@saviouskwinika) August 17, 2019
Then maybe again it's a blessing in disguise for Mamelodi Sundowns FC to finally win the #MTN8 under Pitso Mosimane.Let's wait and see... #WafaWafa pic.twitter.com/X5spT2g3YU— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) August 17, 2019