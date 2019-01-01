8 Cup

EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns fans react to MTN8 drama

There were three matches in South Africa's first knockout Cup competition on Saturday, and we take a look at how the fans enjoyed the action

Defending champions Cape Town City lost 2-0 to Polokwane City in the first match of the day.

Then the upsets seemed to be rolling in as Orlando Pirates lost 1-0 to Highlands Park. Both the home teams lost, and then Mamelodi Sundowns were 1-0 down against Bloemfontein Celtic in Pretoria.

Supporters were anticipating another massive upset, but then the Brazilians turned the match around. Sundowns ended up winning 3-1 and the fans are now wondering if Pitso Mosimane is finally going to win the MTN8 for them.

When Cape Town City got knocked out, Orlando Pirates were hoping they could compete but Highlands Park completed a miserable day for the Buccaneers fans. Pirates supporters were already reeling after their head coach Milutin Sredojevic quit on Friday night.

We take a look at the mood among the Pirates fans, who are buckling up and anticipating a tough season ahead. Then there are Sundowns fans licking their lips and looking forward to having a go at this Cup.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

