EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns fans look forward to the Caf Champions League

Even with the Premier League starting in England, South African followers are still most excited about their local clubs on Twitter

We have an exciting weekend of football action, as South African soccer lovers are anticipating to watch their favourite Premier League clubs and teams.

beat 4-1 at Anfield on Friday night, to get 's domestic season underway in style.

Back in , most PSL fans are turning their attention toward the Caf preliminary round fixtures with being away to Green Eagles in Lusaka, Zambia and PSL champions are away to DR Congo club Otoho d’Oyo on Sunday.

We take a look at how Pirates fans are looking forward to the game in Zambia, including one superfan (@LadyD_IronLady on Twitter) who was ready to welcome Bucs in Lusaka.

Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević is clearly excited about the Champions League too, writing his own Tweet on the prestige of the competition.

Meanwhile comments from Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane have led to the banter between Sundowns and fans.

Pitso Mosimane states a club is not ambitious if they don't want to play in the Champions League. Who is he talking about here?

There are videos of Mosimane taking his players through their paces to get ready for their game in DR Congo.

Let's not forget there is also huge attention on the Kaizer Chiefs game at home against Black on Saturday night.

We provide you with a few Tweets (and a video) about how proud Amakhosi are with their popularity in Durban.

Ngiyabonga Mdali https://t.co/8OU7usM7wm — Lady D Iron Lady #22 (@LadyD_IronLady) August 9, 2019

Our Africa has one football competition with many teams involved across continent branded,,small lake many crocodiles,,As new edition of CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2019/2020 is starting today we are looking for good football to answer who are top 16,,crocodiles,, to reach group stages pic.twitter.com/csI7c5eOq4 — MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) August 9, 2019

#SAwomensDay

I choose to celebrate ths special woman. funded her own flights to follow and cheer Bafana in & as i post now, she's already in Zambia, got there before @orlandopirates so she cld welcome e team. Honoured 2 hv breathed e same air as u @LadyD_IronLady pic.twitter.com/crEBblRjnm — Aluvah_Legacy (@AlvinZhakata) August 9, 2019

Liverpool, Man City, , Man U, Spurs, ... In that order https://t.co/vq3FAp42Gn — Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) August 9, 2019

Today we pay tribute to all the brave, strong and kind women supporting us, thank you! #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/52nSZzLf5y — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 9, 2019

SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦

Zambian Internationals Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga [@JustinShonga], Zambia bound with their Orlando Pirates teammates in readiness for the encounter against Zambian side Green Eagles FC. #BonVoyage pic.twitter.com/UkfgGxLeCR — Chipolopolodiehards (@chipolopolodh) August 8, 2019

Who's this team? Anybody had of them? We are Orlando Pirates. pic.twitter.com/4u5DHNM3fz — Once & Always 🔴⚫⚪ (@theabsolutedean) August 6, 2019

🚨 NEXT MATCH 🚨

📆 Sun, 11 Aug 2019

⚽ AS Otôho 🇨🇬 🆚 🇿🇦 Mamelodi Sundowns

🏟 Complex Omnisports d'Oyo

🕣 15:00

#CAFCL #sundowns #KhayelitshaBranch pic.twitter.com/wPTQOBJPcy — Downs Khayelitsha Branch (@khaltsha_Branch) August 7, 2019

@Masandawana utility man Thapelo Morena reveals that his side will take a more attacking approach in this year's #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/Tce2rdkHg9 — Dean Workman (@DeanoWorks) August 6, 2019

This is based on the number of entries, this season more teams entered for the CAFCL. And there were only three spaces for prelims byes. Hence this ranking was important. — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) August 7, 2019

@Masandawana coach Pitso is running a full match as he looks to prepare his team for #CAFCL action this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ILLDCL1U3G — Dean Workman (@DeanoWorks) August 6, 2019

"I don't know if I can coach a team that doesn't want to be in the Champions League. That team doesn't have ambition." - #Pitso.#CAFCL #TotalCAFCL #FinalWhistleSA pic.twitter.com/527GQ5FYfr — Final Whistle SA (@FinalWhistleSA) August 6, 2019