EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns fans look forward to the Caf Champions League

Even with the Premier League starting in England, South African followers are still most excited about their local clubs on Twitter

We have an exciting weekend of football action, as South African soccer lovers are anticipating to watch their favourite Premier League clubs and PSL teams.

Liverpool beat Norwich City 4-1 at Anfield on Friday night, to get England's domestic season underway in style.

Back in South Africa, most PSL fans are turning their attention toward the Caf Champions League preliminary round fixtures with Orlando Pirates being away to Green Eagles in Lusaka, Zambia and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are away to DR Congo club Otoho d’Oyo on Sunday.

We take a look at how Pirates fans are looking forward to the game in Zambia, including one superfan (@LadyD_IronLady on Twitter) who was ready to welcome Bucs in Lusaka.

Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević is clearly excited about the Champions League too, writing his own Tweet on the prestige of the competition.

Meanwhile comments from Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane have led to the banter between Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs fans.

Pitso Mosimane states a club is not ambitious if they don't want to play in the Champions League. Who is he talking about here?

There are videos of Mosimane taking his players through their paces to get ready for their game in DR Congo.

Let's not forget there is also huge attention on the Kaizer Chiefs game at home against Black Leopards on Saturday night.

We provide you with a few Tweets (and a video) about how proud Amakhosi are with their popularity in Durban.

