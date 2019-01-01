EXTRA TIME: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns fans look forward to the Caf Champions League
We have an exciting weekend of football action, as South African soccer lovers are anticipating to watch their favourite Premier League clubs and PSL teams.
Liverpool beat Norwich City 4-1 at Anfield on Friday night, to get England's domestic season underway in style.
Back in South Africa, most PSL fans are turning their attention toward the Caf Champions League preliminary round fixtures with Orlando Pirates being away to Green Eagles in Lusaka, Zambia and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are away to DR Congo club Otoho d’Oyo on Sunday.
We take a look at how Pirates fans are looking forward to the game in Zambia, including one superfan (@LadyD_IronLady on Twitter) who was ready to welcome Bucs in Lusaka.
Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević is clearly excited about the Champions League too, writing his own Tweet on the prestige of the competition.
Meanwhile comments from Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane have led to the banter between Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs fans.
Pitso Mosimane states a club is not ambitious if they don't want to play in the Champions League. Who is he talking about here?
There are videos of Mosimane taking his players through their paces to get ready for their game in DR Congo.
Let's not forget there is also huge attention on the Kaizer Chiefs game at home against Black Leopards on Saturday night.
We provide you with a few Tweets (and a video) about how proud Amakhosi are with their popularity in Durban.
Our Africa has one football competition with many teams involved across continent branded,,small lake many crocodiles,,As new edition of CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2019/2020 is starting today we are looking for good football to answer who are top 16,,crocodiles,, to reach group stages pic.twitter.com/csI7c5eOq4— MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) August 9, 2019
Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man U, Spurs, Arsenal... In that order https://t.co/vq3FAp42Gn— Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) August 9, 2019
Zambian Internationals Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga [@JustinShonga], Zambia bound with their Orlando Pirates teammates in readiness for the CAF Champions League encounter against Zambian side Green Eagles FC. #BonVoyage pic.twitter.com/UkfgGxLeCR
@Masandawana utility man Thapelo Morena reveals that his side will take a more attacking approach in this year's #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/Tce2rdkHg9— Dean Workman (@DeanoWorks) August 6, 2019
This is based on the number of entries, this season more teams entered for the CAFCL. And there were only three spaces for prelims byes. Hence this ranking was important.— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) August 7, 2019
@Masandawana coach Pitso is running a full match as he looks to prepare his team for #CAFCL action this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ILLDCL1U3G— Dean Workman (@DeanoWorks) August 6, 2019
"I don't know if I can coach a team that doesn't want to be in the Champions League. That team doesn't have ambition." - #Pitso.#CAFCL #TotalCAFCL #FinalWhistleSA pic.twitter.com/527GQ5FYfr— Final Whistle SA (@FinalWhistleSA) August 6, 2019
@Masandawana face Congolese club AS Otoho d'Oyo in the #CAFCL preliminary rounds this weekend. pic.twitter.com/i1PzQh9gn3— Dean Workman (@DeanoWorks) August 6, 2019