EXTRA TIME: Mokwena was not the secret behind Mamelodi Sundowns' success - Twitter

We take a look at the main talking point on social media after the PSL rivals were in action on Saturday night

maintained their unbeaten run in the with an impressive 2-1 victory against .

Most Masandawana fans were talking about their rivals , licking their lips when looking at how Bucs were defending in their 4-3 defeat against .

Many supporters were asking when Sundowns will face Pirates, hoping it would be soon. Taking a look at the schedule, that should be only in January 11 next year.

Sundowns supporters wanted to make it clear Pitso Mosimane should be credited for his club's success in recent years and not Rhulani Mokwena.

Mokwena is a former assistant at Sundowns, where there were claims he was behind their success back then and not Mosimane.

Similar feelings were expressed on social media when Mokwena started to struggle in his early games as caretaker coach of Bucs, and the pressure is now back on him.

The banter between the Pirates and Sundowns fans continued on Saturday with the Brazilians winning and Pirates losing.

There were fans who were also excited about Sundowns picking up three points on the day.

Brockie is sitting with Sundowns players?🤣🤣What a guy! — Faceless Clinton 💀 (@Nkgadimaclinton) September 21, 2019

Sundowns Dumela 👋👋👋it’s Game day 💃 we are collecting those points #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/VCAhtSFfBJ — Lethabo (@_lethabo11) September 21, 2019

3 points collected 💚💛💚💛 pic.twitter.com/rSDtE2Nauz — Mamelodi Sundowns ladies (@MSFCladies) September 21, 2019

Slowly but surely some team is going back to their usual position... #AbsaPrem ✌ pic.twitter.com/LPFQPiArCd — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) September 21, 2019

So Q1 chiefs, polokwane, Sundowns n wits got chance #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/iECXKFCmXD — Mthura (@Mthura08669003) September 21, 2019

Frankly speaking I'm happy Rhulani is losing, he talk nonsense whilst he was assistant,



Saying he was behind Sundowns Success, that was disrespect to Pitso and Manqoba



And saying Solinas lacks tactical acumen. Clearly he has no respect on his colleagues — Khotsia Thendo (@K_Tshirangwana) September 21, 2019

Rhulani "Pep Lite" Mokwena says Orlando Pirates FC didn't lose the match against Bidvest Wits FC but they just ran out of time... #AbsaPrem #OnceAlways #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/EJUV6aqT1X — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) September 21, 2019

“Rhulani Mokwena was the man behind Sundowns Success” 🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂😂😂⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️@BonganiZungu08



Where are those Clowns who used this insulting phrase against us — BerryMakaveli (@BerryMakaveli) September 21, 2019

⚽️LORCH⚽️



This is what happens when you disrespect the greatest coach of all time in ...you call isinyama upon yourself. Ask Toni Silva and George Lebese.😁#OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates #AbsaPrem #Sundowns #TrophyDrought pic.twitter.com/DzGIMYt9ZC — 🇿🇦Thabang Mantutle🇱🇸 (@ThabangMantutle) September 21, 2019

Hlompho Kekana right now to Orlando Pirates FC after seeing what Jorris Delle is capable of... #AbsaPrem #OnceAlways #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/gN0x7BqunO — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) September 21, 2019

Is this the same Rhulani who was behind the sundowns ‘s success#AbsaPrem — UHONE (@UHONE64233981) September 21, 2019

Rhulani must go back to Sundowns to get more lessons, pirates is too big for him #AbsaPrem — Lesandawana Rich Seerane (@RichardSeerane) September 21, 2019

#AbsaPrem

When is pirates playing Sundowns ?? I wanna see something pic.twitter.com/c3Vwf4ivoc — Chris (@ChrisSentsomedi) September 21, 2019

Imagine Pirates playing Sundowns with that defense #AbsaPrem — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) September 21, 2019

Thabang Monare MOTM... You only see this guy in games involving Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns. — TSHAWE ® (@Mdange_KaTshiw) September 21, 2019

So we can't defend. Imagine what will happen when we come up against Sundowns. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana (ZAR)🇿🇦 (@FrankNkwanyane) September 21, 2019

Nobody believed me but I'm sure tonight Orlando Pirates FC hooligans do see for themselves... 🤣 🤣 🤷‍♂️ 🤷‍♂️ #AbsaPrem #SSDiski #OnceAlways https://t.co/h5JEceAgj3 — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) September 21, 2019

His boyfriend Bongani Zungu said "He has made Orlando Pirates FC a top team again.Even at Mamelodi Sundowns FC it was him behind Pitso Mosimane's success.Ask Keagan Dolly and he'll tell you" but Bidvest Wits FC is doing as they please with his team also... #AbsaPrem #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/HMvLRvy5yS — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) September 21, 2019