Mamelodi Sundowns v Maritzburg United

EXTRA TIME: Mokwena was not the secret behind Mamelodi Sundowns' success - Twitter

Comments()
Backpagepix
We take a look at the main talking point on social media after the PSL rivals were in action on Saturday night

Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their unbeaten run in the PSL with an impressive 2-1 victory against Maritzburg United.

Most Masandawana fans were talking about their rivals Orlando Pirates, licking their lips when looking at how Bucs were defending in their 4-3 defeat against Bidvest Wits.

Many supporters were asking when Sundowns will face Pirates, hoping it would be soon. Taking a look at the schedule, that should be only in January 11 next year.

Editors' Picks

Sundowns supporters wanted to make it clear Pitso Mosimane should be credited for his club's success in recent years and not Rhulani Mokwena.

Mokwena is a former assistant at Sundowns, where there were claims he was behind their success back then and not Mosimane.

Similar feelings were expressed on social media when Mokwena started to struggle in his early games as caretaker coach of Bucs, and the pressure is now back on him.

The banter between the Pirates and Sundowns fans continued on Saturday with the Brazilians winning and Pirates losing.

There were fans who were also excited about Sundowns picking up three points on the day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close