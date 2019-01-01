CAF Champions League

EXTRA TIME: Mokwena "was not the brains behind Mamelodi Sundowns success" - Twitter

Comments()
Backpagepix
South African football fans reacted on social media to a dramatic day of football in the Caf Champions League and PSL

In a day of contrasting fortunes for South African football, Orlando Pirates crashed out of the Caf Champions League, while Mamelodi Sundowns moved into the first round.

Pirates drew 1-1 with Green Eagles in the preliminary round second-leg clash on Saturday night. Green Eagles progressed thanks to the first leg finishing 1-0 in their favour.

Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to fly the flag for South Africa in the elite Caf competition thanks to their 5-2 aggregate win over AS Otoho d'Oyo in the preliminary round. The Brazilians will face Cote d'Or FC of Seychelles in the first round.

Editors' Picks

Twitter went into meltdown late on Saturday night after Pirates' unexpected exit. We provide you with the reaction from Bucs fans who are struggling to cope with their five-match winless run.

A number of Sundowns fans are arguing this proves Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena was not the "brains" behind their success in the Caf Champions League.

A popular opinion in recent years is former Sundowns assistant Mokwena was the reason for their Champions League glory in 2016. Similarly, there was also an opinion Pirates performed well in the PSL under former coach Milutin Sredojevic (finishing runners up twice) because of Mokwena's influence.

The Brazilians now want those claims to be retracted and for Pitso Mosimane to rightfully receive full credit for Sundowns success. 

To defend the Pirates coach, there is a post-match interview from Mokwena himself on Bucs exit.

Before the banter between Sundowns and Pirates fans started, we provide you with Tweets from the Kaizer Chiefs camp.

Amakhosi are not participating in Caf this season but enjoyed a high profile 1-1 draw against SuperSport United in PSL action.

There are videos and photos from the media at the stadium, including question marks being raised regarding the security at the ground.

Take a look at how fans got into the restricted area at FNB Stadium. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close