EXTRA TIME: Mokwena "was not the brains behind Mamelodi Sundowns success" - Twitter

South African football fans reacted on social media to a dramatic day of football in the Caf Champions League and PSL

In a day of contrasting fortunes for South African football, crashed out of the Caf , while moved into the first round.

Pirates drew 1-1 with Green Eagles in the preliminary round second-leg clash on Saturday night. Green Eagles progressed thanks to the first leg finishing 1-0 in their favour.

Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to fly the flag for in the elite Caf competition thanks to their 5-2 aggregate win over AS Otoho d'Oyo in the preliminary round. The Brazilians will face Cote d'Or FC of Seychelles in the first round.

Twitter went into meltdown late on Saturday night after Pirates' unexpected exit. We provide you with the reaction from Bucs fans who are struggling to cope with their five-match winless run.

A number of Sundowns fans are arguing this proves Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena was not the "brains" behind their success in the Caf Champions League.

A popular opinion in recent years is former Sundowns assistant Mokwena was the reason for their Champions League glory in 2016. Similarly, there was also an opinion Pirates performed well in the under former coach Milutin Sredojevic (finishing runners up twice) because of Mokwena's influence.

The Brazilians now want those claims to be retracted and for Pitso Mosimane to rightfully receive full credit for Sundowns success.

To defend the Pirates coach, there is a post-match interview from Mokwena himself on Bucs exit.

Before the banter between Sundowns and Pirates fans started, we provide you with Tweets from the camp.

Amakhosi are not participating in Caf this season but enjoyed a high profile 1-1 draw against SuperSport United in PSL action.

There are videos and photos from the media at the stadium, including question marks being raised regarding the security at the ground.

Take a look at how fans got into the restricted area at FNB Stadium.

My weekly Kaizer Chiefs analysis



It’s safe to say that it was a case of 2 points dropped rather than 1 point gained for Kaizer Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/BbzxUdEqqd — Delmain_Soccer (@DelmainFaver) August 24, 2019

Let’s do this @KaizerChiefs let’s sing and dance throughout the game pic.twitter.com/c7PKGaM2Qs — Vina (@alfavina) August 24, 2019

Palisade fencing’s just been breached here in front of the media box, which is usually a restricted area. Not one security official in sight. pic.twitter.com/HmxdBR6XDq — Chad Klate (@CKlatey) August 24, 2019

The Aggrey Chiyangi coached Green Eagles FC [@GreenEaglesFC4] side have advanced to the next round of the following a 2-1 aggregate win over South African giants Orlando Pirates.



Well done Eagles #TonkaTwende pic.twitter.com/gFy92kzOTe — Chipolopolodiehards (@chipolopolodh) August 24, 2019

green eagles coach says orlando pirates talk too much 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q1TL94rn8X — VendaboyHuli Sandawana (@vendaboyhuli) August 24, 2019

I think pirates need a new coach #MTN8 Out #CAFCL Out #AbsaPrem 4 points in 3 Games f**k off 😂😂😂 @orlandopirates You hurt 💔me 4 de last time tonight... It's over 🙅🙅 pic.twitter.com/SLGy6dyNaa — 🔫💰Baba 🔪 Yaga🍑 (@CNtiyiso) August 24, 2019

@orlandopirates if pirates lose a game tonight I'm no longer supporting them they ve got everything this shit — Wmyanga (@Wmyanga1) August 24, 2019

If you are an Orlando Pirate supporter nd u blame the coach #Rhulani for the result tonight. I'm sorry to say but your understanding of football is Poor to say the least. Basically awulazi ibhola — Zaizoh (@Zaizoh2) August 24, 2019

95℅ of current Orlando Pirates players should be playing at first national division league. Lorch poor decisions are now embarrassing as a top player of PSL. — Vincent Malapane (@VincentMalapan3) August 24, 2019

Orlando Pirates are out of the #CAFCL...



Despite dominating the game at Orlando Stadium this evening, a 1-1 draw is not enough to progress as Zambia’s Green Eagles head into the next round of qualifiers. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 24, 2019

Pirates are complicating this. #CAFCL — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) August 24, 2019

Now FIVE GAMES without a win @orlandopirates @coach_rulani — Neal Collins (@nealcol) August 24, 2019

being an @orlandopirates fan is depressing 😩 — _ (@_sphiiwe) August 24, 2019

@orlandopirates can we please play like this for the rest of the season? This was inspiring. People were willing to die out there. Nami I almost died. #CoachRulanisAtTheWheel #UpTheBucs#OnceAlways



They wanted to discredit Pitso Mosimane and said Sundowns success was because of Rhulani. Well I said until such a time he has been given a team to manage I really cannot engage on those naive debates. #CAFCL — Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah (@thulanikoti) August 24, 2019

Exactly! They were going on about him being the reason behind sundowns' success. Nou it's time to step up and prove it 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/K5AS48zRQk — Azanian. (@tsholo_vision) August 24, 2019

Is this the same guy that you guys said he won Championship’s League with Sundowns? — Vhakoma (@blackpresidante) August 24, 2019

Sundowns won because the ground was wet, they cheated @Zuks_Franco 😀😀😀😀😀🐀 — Ncedo (@Ncedo53469954) August 24, 2019

Sundowns is the only worthy representative of our league in Africa anyway, been knew #CAFCL — Nhlasir Jones. (@_SonOfMars) August 24, 2019

At some point they got fooled by Rulani Mokwena's Somisi(Zungu) telling them that Rhulani was doing everything at sundowns and he's behind downs' 2016 champions league victory pic.twitter.com/GEsyulW1SM — Sirino #AMG is back 🔥🔥 (@9xChamPFion) August 24, 2019

Hawu didn't they attributed Sundowns and pirates recent good runs to Rhulani? — James (@james_morake) August 24, 2019

"He was the real coach at Sundowns" pic.twitter.com/pIufYnhieM — #KeepTheSameEnergy2019 (@sedi_bear) August 24, 2019

Sundowns won CAF.... Pirates fans: Rhulani won the cup for Sundowns.

Rhulani becomes their coach..

Pirates gets knockout in the 1st round😂😂 #CAFCL #Pirates pic.twitter.com/DzryUEHJ4m — Khudani Nekhwevha (@KhudaniNekhwev1) August 24, 2019