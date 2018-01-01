EXTRA TIME: Mokwena takes inspiration from Einstein
Rhulani Mokwena has been making a number of deep posts on psychology lately.
The Orlando Pirates assistant is making soccer fans think as hard as Steve Komphela does. This time Mokwena isn't quoting psychology experts, but the most famous scientist, Albert Einstein.
Here's how Mokwena uses Einstein's quote on energy to apply to our lives. Maybe he can use that for Pirates midfield too?
Einstein once said, “energy is never lost, it goes from one object to the next. It can’t be created , it is just redistributed.” As bundles of energy ourselves... we have to be careful who we allow into our space because their energy will impact our lives. https://t.co/Ub2pWwyqWf — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 14, 2018
So true. And Good people have voids too... but the difference is, their actions are influenced by a set behavioral pattern, because of a deep rooted set of morals/principles which the brain indentifies with when they want to fill them or make certain decisions. https://t.co/e2cjsxwm7R — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 14, 2018