EXTRA TIME: Micho and Klate support Moise Kean after racial controversy in Italy

The Juventus teenager was racially abused by Cagliari fans in Serie A on Tuesday night

Moise Kean is quickly establishing himself as one of the most talented young players in European football, but sadly the spotlight on the attacking player has turned toward the problem of racism in sport.

Cagliari fans made offensive racial gestures directed toward Kean when Juventus beat the home side 2-0 on Tuesday.

The incident has become even more controversial after Kean's teammate Leonardo Bonucci placed half of the blame on Kean for his behaviour.

The question was whether Kean's goal celebration provoked the Cagliari fans in the 85th minute of the game.

South Africa's most decorated player in PSL history Daine Klate believes Bonucci and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri should keep "quiet".

Allegri is added into the problem after also stating that Kean shouldn't have celebrated his goal in that manner.

A Serbian coach based in South Africa with Orlando Pirates, Milutin Sredojević supports Kean and his goal celebration.

One can read their reactions below, Bonucci's quotes and understand the context of Kean's rise to stardom on the football field in Italy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

