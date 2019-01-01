EXTRA TIME: Micho and Klate support Moise Kean after racial controversy in Italy
Moise Kean is quickly establishing himself as one of the most talented young players in European football, but sadly the spotlight on the attacking player has turned toward the problem of racism in sport.
Cagliari fans made offensive racial gestures directed toward Kean when Juventus beat the home side 2-0 on Tuesday.
The incident has become even more controversial after Kean's teammate Leonardo Bonucci placed half of the blame on Kean for his behaviour.
The question was whether Kean's goal celebration provoked the Cagliari fans in the 85th minute of the game.
South Africa's most decorated player in PSL history Daine Klate believes Bonucci and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri should keep "quiet".
Allegri is added into the problem after also stating that Kean shouldn't have celebrated his goal in that manner.
A Serbian coach based in South Africa with Orlando Pirates, Milutin Sredojević supports Kean and his goal celebration.
One can read their reactions below, Bonucci's quotes and understand the context of Kean's rise to stardom on the football field in Italy.
So proud of Moise Kean those hooligans have racially abused him but he answered the best possible way by scoring goal and showing them that they can't stop him from exhibiting his talent.... https://t.co/cXDEjdIXCx— MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) April 3, 2019
Bonucci and Allegri should rather just keep quiet...— Daine Klate (@Klatey7) April 3, 2019
We stand with Moise Kean ✊#SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/urMcBmaLGF— Goal (@goal) April 3, 2019
Juventus’ Moise Kean spends the game getting racially abused on the pitch.— 𝙹𝚎𝚊𝚗𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎 📺🎙🏃🏾♀️🦊 (@JNETTEKWAKYE) April 3, 2019
Kean scores and celebrates in front of said racists. That takes balls - he’s 19
His team mate, Bonucci says Kean is partly to blame for racist chanting he RECIEVED.
Bonucci is trash. pic.twitter.com/eRWjnZumhF
The reaction of Giovanni Kean (Moise's brother) when 16-year old Moise Kean made his debut for Juventus on November 19, 2016 vs Pescara. Becoming the youngest player to ever debut in the club's history. pic.twitter.com/SWiR25q8Un— Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) March 25, 2019
Moise Kean's mother (Isabelle) "We had little money. Then one day Moise calls me on my way to work at 5:30 AM & says: Mom, I've a surprise. I told him: No, don't tell me you didn't sign with Juve. He replied: I did & starting today you will quit your job & live with me in Turin." pic.twitter.com/9AVa4N7X2i— Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) March 25, 2019
🗣 “There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn’t have celebrated like that and the Curva should not have reacted that way."— Ahmed Y Jirde 🇸🇴 (@ahmedam112) April 2, 2019
Bonucci on moise kean being racially abused pic.twitter.com/YDnWeoJ0nX
Mario Balotelli becomes the latest player to back Moise Kean...— Goal (@goal) April 3, 2019
And criticise Leonardo Bonucci 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/d355aI3Bxv
It was important for me to ask the question everyone wants to know!!!— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) April 3, 2019
Talking is part of the process but means very little if there is no action or change!
Let’s change the situation!! I stand with you Moise Kean!!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/GMNVUQdF1X
Moise Kean scores another goal for Italy!— FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) March 26, 2019
vs Finland ⚽️
vs Liechtenstein ⚽️
What a time for Il Bambino Prodigio! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/0bwZbvUGAA