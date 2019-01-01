EXTRA TIME: Micho and Klate support Moise Kean after racial controversy in Italy

The Juventus teenager was racially abused by Cagliari fans in Serie A on Tuesday night

Moise Kean is quickly establishing himself as one of the most talented young players in European football, but sadly the spotlight on the attacking player has turned toward the problem of racism in sport.

fans made offensive racial gestures directed toward Kean when beat the home side 2-0 on Tuesday.

The incident has become even more controversial after Kean's teammate Leonardo Bonucci placed half of the blame on Kean for his behaviour.

The question was whether Kean's goal celebration provoked the Cagliari fans in the 85th minute of the game.

's most decorated player in history Daine Klate believes Bonucci and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri should keep "quiet".

Allegri is added into the problem after also stating that Kean shouldn't have celebrated his goal in that manner.

A Serbian coach based in South Africa with , Milutin Sredojević supports Kean and his goal celebration.

One can read their reactions below, Bonucci's quotes and understand the context of Kean's rise to stardom on the football field in .

So proud of Moise Kean those hooligans have racially abused him but he answered the best possible way by scoring goal and showing them that they can't stop him from exhibiting his talent.... https://t.co/cXDEjdIXCx — MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) April 3, 2019

Bonucci and Allegri should rather just keep quiet... — Daine Klate (@Klatey7) April 3, 2019

Juventus’ Moise Kean spends the game getting racially abused on the pitch.



Kean scores and celebrates in front of said racists. That takes balls - he’s 19



His team mate, Bonucci says Kean is partly to blame for racist chanting he RECIEVED.



Bonucci is trash. pic.twitter.com/eRWjnZumhF — 𝙹𝚎𝚊𝚗𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎 📺🎙🏃🏾‍♀️🦊 (@JNETTEKWAKYE) April 3, 2019

The reaction of Giovanni Kean (Moise's brother) when 16-year old Moise Kean made his debut for Juventus on November 19, 2016 vs Pescara. Becoming the youngest player to ever debut in the club's history. pic.twitter.com/SWiR25q8Un — Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) March 25, 2019

Moise Kean's mother (Isabelle) "We had little money. Then one day Moise calls me on my way to work at 5:30 AM & says: Mom, I've a surprise. I told him: No, don't tell me you didn't sign with Juve. He replied: I did & starting today you will quit your job & live with me in Turin." pic.twitter.com/9AVa4N7X2i — Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) March 25, 2019

🗣 “There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn’t have celebrated like that and the Curva should not have reacted that way."



Bonucci on moise kean being racially abused pic.twitter.com/YDnWeoJ0nX — Ahmed Y Jirde 🇸🇴 (@ahmedam112) April 2, 2019

Mario Balotelli becomes the latest player to back Moise Kean...



And criticise Leonardo Bonucci 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/d355aI3Bxv — Goal (@goal) April 3, 2019

It was important for me to ask the question everyone wants to know!!!



Talking is part of the process but means very little if there is no action or change!



Let’s change the situation!! I stand with you Moise Kean!!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/GMNVUQdF1X — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) April 3, 2019