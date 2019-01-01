EXTRA TIME: Mdluli 'Steve Komphela' on PSL hiring and firing

The merry-go-round in the Premier Soccer League's coaching fate continues to turn round and around

On Wednesday Chippa United were appointing Clinton Larsen as their new head coach, replacing Joel Masutha, who took over from Eric Tinkler towards the end of last year.

PSL fans heads would be in a spin trying to keep up. Larsen recently parted ways with Golden Arrows while Masutha was sacked by Black Leopards before Chippa United brought him in.

This also continues a trend of half a dozen coaches changing teams in December 2018.

So, naturally, it was time for comedian Smangaliso Mdluli to share his opinion on the matter, placing his Steve Komphela hat on.

The real Komphela was at the centre of one of the most controversial coaching changes this season, when he left Bloemfontein Celtic for Golden Arrows.