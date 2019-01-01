EXTRA TIME: Mauritania turn on fashion style ahead of Afcon debut

The Lions of Chinguetti are going all out with swag for the maiden appearance in Africa's foremost football showpiece

Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania have announced that the national team will be dressed by French clothing retailer, Celio in their debut appearance.

The announcement came days after the country's football body signed a two-year partnership with Moroccan sportswear maker AB Sport to design the team's playing shirt for the tournament.

Mauritania are in Group E against Angola, and Mali and they have revealed their provisional team for the showpiece.

Before their games in , the Lions of Chinguetti will dress in Celio-designed suits and the coaching crew as well.

Corentin Martins' side will appear in a dark gray suit, white shirt and a matching black suit tie accompanied by black shoes.