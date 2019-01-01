EXTRA TIME: Mark Fish not keen on Owen Da Gama as Bafana Bafana coach
One of the most unexpected potential names to take over as South Africa coach has to be Owen Da Gama, as reported by Times Live.
In the story, Da Gama claims if the likes of Pitso Mosimane and Gavin Hunt don't want the job then he is ready to step in and serve the nation.
Popularly known as ODG, he has coached many Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs, including a short spell at Orlando Pirates in 2007-08.
His most recent time in the limelight was as Shakes Mashaba's assistant at Bafana Bafana, where he also served as caretaker manager for a few games. Before that he was the South African U-23's head coach.
Da Gama is currently coaching Highlands Park in the PSL, where he lost his opening game of the season 3-2 to Kaizer Chiefs.
Despite Da Gama making himself available, there's one Bafana Bafana legend who doesn't agree with the option, Mark Fish.
"You have to be out of your mind," Fish wrote from his official Twitter account on Thursday.
The former Bolton defender replied to a Tweet headline which stated Da Gama is ready to take over at Bafana.
Also on Thursday, there was a more popular shout from fans for Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane taking over the helm, along with Orlando Pirates' Rhulani Mokwena as his assistant.
Other fans would prefer Benni McCarthy and Mokwena as the magic duo.
You have to be out of your mind!!— Mark Fish (@markfish74) August 8, 2019
Legendary John Hamilton Mosimane pic.twitter.com/13sfiLVSc2— Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) August 8, 2019
Give Bafana Bafana job to Benni McCarthy— Vusumzi Ivan Vass (@IvanVusumzi) August 2, 2019
