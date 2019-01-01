EXTRA TIME: Mark Fish not keen on Owen Da Gama as Bafana Bafana coach

Since Stuart Baxter has left the hot seat at the South African national team, the fans and media have named a few possible coaches to replace him

One of the most unexpected potential names to take over as coach has to be Owen Da Gama, as reported by Times Live.

In the story, Da Gama claims if the likes of Pitso Mosimane and Gavin Hunt don't want the job then he is ready to step in and serve the nation.

Popularly known as ODG, he has coached many Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs, including a short spell at in 2007-08.

His most recent time in the limelight was as Shakes Mashaba's assistant at Bafana Bafana, where he also served as caretaker manager for a few games. Before that he was the South African U-23's head coach.

Da Gama is currently coaching in the PSL, where he lost his opening game of the season 3-2 to .

Despite Da Gama making himself available, there's one Bafana Bafana legend who doesn't agree with the option, Mark Fish.

"You have to be out of your mind," Fish wrote from his official Twitter account on Thursday.

The former defender replied to a Tweet headline which stated Da Gama is ready to take over at Bafana.

Also on Thursday, there was a more popular shout from fans for coach Pitso Mosimane taking over the helm, along with Orlando Pirates' Rhulani Mokwena as his assistant.

Other fans would prefer Benni McCarthy and Mokwena as the magic duo.

You have to be out of your mind!! — Mark Fish (@markfish74) August 8, 2019

Legendary John Mosimane pic.twitter.com/13sfiLVSc2 — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) August 8, 2019

Give Bafana Bafana job to Benni McCarthy — Vusumzi Ivan Vass (@IvanVusumzi) August 2, 2019

Imagine both Pitso Mosimane and Benni McCarthy on Bafana Bafana bench 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/CjdCjpWoo4 — Innocent Matsemela #BMT (@innocent_lesiba) August 5, 2019