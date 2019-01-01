Mamelodi Sundowns

EXTRA TIME: "Mamelodi Sundowns ordered Billiat and got Rantie" - Twitter reacts

Comments()
Backpagepix
South African football fans have reacted to the surprising news the former Bafana Bafana international has joined the reigning PSL champions

We take a look at how PSL fans reacted on social media after former Bournemouth forward Tokelo Rantie joined Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday.

There are fans who want to particularly point out the Brazilians are saving the career of Rantie, despite all the criticism they've received for leaving other famous players on the bench.

Then there are fans who believe he should have signed for the likes of Maritzburg United instead of sitting on the bench at Masandawana. This is the kindest way of describing some of the criticism from PSL fans who are clearly not Sundowns fans.

Editors' Picks

Kaizer Chiefs supporters are proud to joke how Sundowns wanted their man Khama Billiat but ended up signing Rantie instead.

Most fans are questioning a move from a player who's "hardly kicked a ball in competitive action for the last two seasons" to the PSL champions.

On the other hand development coach Farouk Khan believes Rantie is not only good enough for Sundowns but would be ideal at Orlando Pirates.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close