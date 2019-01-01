EXTRA TIME: "Mamelodi Sundowns ordered Billiat and got Rantie" - Twitter reacts

South African football fans have reacted to the surprising news the former Bafana Bafana international has joined the reigning PSL champions

We take a look at how fans reacted on social media after former Bournemouth forward Tokelo Rantie joined on Tuesday.

There are fans who want to particularly point out the Brazilians are saving the career of Rantie, despite all the criticism they've received for leaving other famous players on the bench.

Then there are fans who believe he should have signed for the likes of instead of sitting on the bench at Masandawana. This is the kindest way of describing some of the criticism from PSL fans who are clearly not Sundowns fans.

supporters are proud to joke how Sundowns wanted their man Khama Billiat but ended up signing Rantie instead.

Most fans are questioning a move from a player who's "hardly kicked a ball in competitive action for the last two seasons" to the PSL champions.

On the other hand development coach Farouk Khan believes Rantie is not only good enough for Sundowns but would be ideal at .

This is not right 😎



How can they order Khama Billiat and receive Tokelo Rantie? pic.twitter.com/b5wYzdILFt — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) September 9, 2019

Naysayers are quick to say Pitso Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns ruin careers,but when they revive dead careers,there's no credit given whatsoever.Rivaldo Coetzee was dumped by a Scottish team because of injury but Pitso persisted with him,Mahlambi in and Tokelo Rantie now.. pic.twitter.com/jMdPp50wVb — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) September 10, 2019

Tokelo Rantie has been sentenced to serve his jail time at Prison FC https://t.co/vqgjkVe4pl — Hunter 👑 (@JLMokwena) September 10, 2019

When Pirates signed Mhango from Wits,a certain tweet came all they from marabastad orphan saying "imagine Sundowns signing a striker who scored 2 goals the whole season" yet today they signed a striker who last kicked a ball for almost 2yrs in Rantie. pic.twitter.com/4Li8YKAaDc — ONCE A PIRATE,ALWAYS PIRATE☠☠☠🇿🇦 (@Selepe_mdokies) September 8, 2019

Lol someone will soon say Sundowns signed Tokelo Rantie just so they can destroy his career or prevent him from joining another club. — Football Lover ⚽⚽ (@LUCKY_MTHOMBENI) September 10, 2019

Tokelo Rantie is about to win a trophy with Mamelodi Sundowns FC and he's been out of action since 2017 meanwhile Rama Mphahlele still hasn't won a trophy since he left us... — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) September 9, 2019

He might have been out of action for a long time but a fully fit Tokelo Rantie is a top player and with Sundowns signing and giving him a chance they might have just gotten another good weapon to use this season, Rantie might just have a good spell at Downs . pic.twitter.com/uoIUgpKLzq — Just Prince⚽⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) September 9, 2019

Former @CapeTownCityFC forward Tokelo Rantie is still training with @Masandawana as he looks to earn himself a contact but no sign of George Lebse! pic.twitter.com/tE1wtZqiyq — Dean Workman (@DeanoWorks) August 6, 2019

Tokelo Rantie has been detained at Mamelodi Sundowns Correctional Services for 3 years.He will be in the jail as Aubrey Mngoma,Oupa Manyisa,Andile Jali and many others who are serving their sentences there. https://t.co/IHR1xwH4pA — Nkosinathi Gamede (@gamede161) September 8, 2019

Footy heads think Rantie was getting younger. Nee folks. He's not the same explosive Rantie who used to run aimlessly like a headless chicken. He's more mature now & older thus slower. Easy to deal with. — Mpangazitha | NoZulu (@MathewsNtanzi) September 10, 2019

Is it safe to say Tokelo Rantie is a hard worker instead of a good finisher but has the potential of ultimately scoring more than he has been throughout his entire career? — Football Lover ⚽⚽ (@LUCKY_MTHOMBENI) September 10, 2019

Always the last one to update the fans about new signings and news.This mediocrity and unprofessionalism must end.Tokelo Rantie finalized was supposed to have been announced yesterday morning but there's always room for improvement hey... https://t.co/L2sAKZxaua — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) September 10, 2019

I cant believe even Sundowns can settle for 2nd best.😂🤣

Wanting Billiat but gets Rantie. pic.twitter.com/0pEH1v1T5O — Uncle-Al (@AlistairSibiya2) September 10, 2019

Haaikhona Tokelo Rantie could’ve signed ko Maritzburg United or Celtics... mara yaanong Sundowns? His there for a Cheque mos pic.twitter.com/PiuDg61YtL — K.R Pilane (@Kgosi_PILANE) September 10, 2019

So Sundowns was dumped by Billiat and rebounded on Rantie pic.twitter.com/BUxkKCiygI — #TheBucsAndTheBlues (@TK_the_Pirate) September 10, 2019